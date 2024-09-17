Checkpoint therapy in cancer treatment: progress, challenges, and future directions

As response rates to ICB vary across tumor types and patients, utilization of biomarkers is key to predicting response, monitoring treatment efficacy, evaluating resistance, and guiding treatment strategies to improve outcomes and minimize side effects. Various biomarkers have been associated with ICB response rates. High levels of PD-L1 expression are associated with a better response in certain cancers. A high TMB is also associated with ICB response due to increased immunogenicity. Accordingly, tumors with mismatch repair deficiency (dMMR), characterized by a high TMB and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), respond to ICB exceptionally well, which led to the accelerated FDA approval in 2017 of pembrolizumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with unresectable or metastatic dMMR solid tumors (2). This case marks the first FDA approval of a drug, based on a common biomarker rather than tumor tissue of origin. Additionally, the presence of TILs, particularly CD8+ T cells and gene expression profiles (GEPs) related to IFN-γ signaling, correlates with better outcomes. A study identified an 18-gene T cell–inflamed GEP that predicts clinical responses to pembrolizumab across multiple tumor types, a signature more robust than PD-L1 expression for predicting clinical benefit (3). These findings highlight the benefit of integrated approaches for biomarker selection while assessing the utility of ICB.Combination therapiesDue to the limitations of ICB monotherapy, combination strategies have been explored for overcoming resistance and improving response rates. Targeted therapies administered with ICB that directly interfere with cancer-promoting pathways, including hormonal therapies, e.g., tamoxifen, have been shown to enhance the efficacy of ICB alone. ICB can also synergize with ionizing radiation (IR) therapy. Preclinical studies revealed that high-dose IR alone could lead to immunosuppression and tumor relapse by inducing PD-L1 expression within the TME. However, the combination of IR with anti–PD-L1 therapy enhanced antitumor immunity by increasing the infiltration and activation of cytotoxic T cells and reducing the accumulation of MDSCs in the tumors, thereby improving tumor control (4). Similarly, ICB combined with chemotherapy also improved survival rates across various cancers, reducing progression risks in small and non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), triple-negative breast cancer (especially PD-L1–positive tumors), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal cancer, urothelial cancer, and biliary tract cancer (5).

As multiple checkpoint receptors are often coexpressed in cancer, utilizing dual or triple ICB agents can also overcome resistance. In addition to improved response by ipilimumab and nivolumab combination, dual TIGIT (T cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domains) and PD-1 blockade also can improve antitumor CD8+ T cell responses in advanced melanoma patients (6). Other PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor combinations are also currently being tested in the clinic, including inhibitors for TIGIT (7), LAG-3, and TIM-3. Opdualag, which is a combination of the LAG-3 inhibitor relatlimab with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab, is FDA approved for treating unresectable or metastatic melanoma (8).

ICB combined with adoptive cell therapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy and TIL therapy, has shown promising clinical efficacy in glioblastoma and enhanced survival rates in malignant pleural diseases, showing potential to elevate remission rates in advanced stages of challenging solid tumors, including melanoma, NSCLC, and ovarian cancer (9). Similarly, neoantigen-based cancer vaccines combined with ICB have improved response rates and overall survival (OS), particularly notable in cancers with high mutational burdens such as melanoma and NSCLC, where neoantigen load correlates with improved outcomes owing to factors such as vaccine-induced priming of neoantigen-specific T cells. This combination results in a broader T cell repertoire and expansion of preexisting T cell populations. Notably, a personalized neoantigen vaccine for high-risk melanoma patients induced strong CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses, targeting 60% and 16% of neoantigens, respectively. After 25 months, four of six vaccinated patients showed no disease recurrence, and the two with disease progression achieved complete regression with subsequent anti–PD-1 therapy (10). Furthermore, mRNA-based vaccines combined with ICB are leading to substantial tumor reduction and improved progression-free survival (PFS). Developed by BioNTech and Genentech, tested on 16 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the BNT22 mRNA-based vaccine, combined with atezolizumab and mFOLFIRINOX, induced T cell responses in 50% of patients, leading to longer recurrence-free survival (RFS) (11)​. NEO-PV-01 combined with nivolumab led to robust T cell responses and prolonged disease control in melanoma, NSCLC, and bladder cancer (12). GNOS-PV02 with pembrolizumab also led to tumor regression in metastatic melanoma (12). The combination of neoantigen vaccines with dual checkpoint blockade (i.e., anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4) was further shown to overcome resistance and enhance antitumor T cell activity in early trials, highlighting the potential of combining neoantigen vaccines with ICB therapies (12).