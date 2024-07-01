The other pandemic: lessons from 40 years of HIV research

Several papers published in JCI have markedly enhanced our understanding of HIV reservoirs and informed HIV-1 cure strategies. In 2017, Lee et al. found that Th1 CD4+ T cells were relatively enriched for intact replication-competent versus defective proviruses (19) and this population was likely maintained over time via clonal expansion. Duette et al. found that CD4+ T effector memory cells had higher levels of intact proviral sequences over time compared with other CD4+ populations. Further, escape mutations remained stable within this CD4+ population, and expression of the HIV accessory gene Nef, from intact and defective proviruses, could promote immune evasion, thus protecting infected CD4+ T cells from CD8+ T cell killing via downregulation of HLA class I antigens on CD4+ T cells (20).

Considerable work has been published in the JCI on the origin of virus that is nonsuppressible by ART in spite of adherence to ART and in the absence of viral drug resistance. Halvas et al. reported in 2020 that HIV-1 viremia that is not suppressible by ART, even with switching or intensifying medications, can originate from proliferating infected T cell clones (21). Most recently, White et al. reported that nonsuppressed viremia occurs in about one in 205 persons living with HIV-1 (PLWH) on ART (22). Further, in a subset of PLWH, 5′-leader virus mutations gave rise to nonsuppressible viremia with non-infectious virus that did not express envelope and thereby could not spread (22). These findings were of interest because HIV-1 replication requires the 5′-leader genomic region; however, it remains unclear why the immune system cannot clear infected CD4+ T cells with these types of defective proviruses (23). If successful immune responses depend on Env-binding antibodies and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), then 5′-leader mutational escape serves as an escape mechanism from immune clearance of virus-infected cells (23). A deeper understanding of nonlymphoid tissue reservoirs are relevant to cure strategies, as demonstrated by Tang and authors who revealed an inducible and replication-competent virus was harbored in cells isolated from the brains of nonhuman primates and people on ART (24).

More recently in 2023, McMyn et al. in the laboratory of Janet Siliciano reported that the latent reservoir of inducible, infectious HIV-1 in individuals on ART does not decease despite viremia suppression over decades (25). Rather, the virus reservoir decay slows over time on ART and may even reverse in PLWH after very long-term ART. The authors went on to show that proliferation of infected CD4+ T cells is likely a primary factor in stability of this reservoir of replication-competent virus (Figure 1). These results have important implications for clinical management of PLWH as they directly demonstrate the need for lifelong ART. Importantly, the HIV-1 reservoir of infected CD4+ T cells being maintained over two decades continues to be a major barrier to a HIV-1 cure (25). However, in a small number of PLWH, a strategy for a functional cure has been raised. A recent study of viral reservoirs in individuals that contain the virus for years in the absence of antiretrovirals provided insights into endogenous mechanisms of control that could impact functional cure strategies (26). Persistent controllers (PCs) over many years had lower ratios of intact to defective viral ratios compared with those that eventually lost control, termed transient controllers (TCs). Clonally expanded intact provirus was only found in the PC group and the provirus in the PC group was uniquely located in centromeric satellite DNA or zinc finger genes (26).

Figure 1 The latent pool of HIV-1 CD4+ T cells is established in the weeks and years following HIV-1 transmission. (A) Autologous neutralizing antibodies rise following untreated HIV-1 infection. After approximately 60 days, sufficient viral replication has occurred to stimulate autologous neutralizing antibodies. Following induction, the antibodies can develop breadth and potency of neutralization (29). (B) HIV-1 infection over a 25-year timecourse on ART. The half-life of the initial latent pool of CD4+ T cells is approximately 44 months. After long duration of antiretroviral treatment, the latent pool increases with a doubling time of approximately 23 years due to proliferation of infected CD4+ T cells (25).

HIV-1–host interactions remain a critical area of cure-AIDS research. Anti-PD1 CAR-T cells infused in SIV-infected rhesus macaques efficiently eliminated follicular helper T cells, thus decreasing viral load (27). However, these salutary effects were counter balanced by long term CAR-T immunosuppression (27). Thus, therapies that balance selective targeting of HIV-1–infected CD4+ cells by the host immune system without suppression of protective immune responses may have promise in decreasing or eliminating the latent pool of HIV-1–infected cells.

Finally, the induction of autologous neutralizing antibodies represents one host immune response potentially capable of targeting the infected pool of CD4+ T cells (28). Approximately 60 days of HIV-1 infection defines the threshold for the induction of autologous neutralizing antibodies, following which there is an increase in antibody potency and breadth (29) (Figure 1). In depth analysis of the host response in experimental HIV-1 vaccination trials holds the promise of elucidating modes of vaccination for boosting autologous T and B cell responses that may aid in control of HIV-1. Moreover, based on the remarkable impact HIV-1 research has had on enabling the rapid response to other pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, we can expect that HIV-1 pathogenesis, prevention, and cure research will continue to enhance impactful research in multiple disease categories in the future.