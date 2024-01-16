The GLP-1 journey: from discovery science to therapeutic impact

Following the demonstration that intracerebroventricular administration of GLP-1 inhibited food intake in mice and rats, treatment of animals with peripherally administered GLP-1RA was associated with reduction of food intake and weight loss (1). Flint and colleagues examined the effects of acute GLP-1 infusion on sensations of hunger and satiety in healthy human volunteers. GLP-1 infusion increased sensations of fullness and satiety and reduced solid food intake after breakfast and lunch (8). Observations in those treated with GLP-1RA subsequently confirmed weight loss in people with T2D, and later obesity (1).

Understanding the mechanisms underlying the anorexic effects of GLP-1 is of great interest. The GLP-1R is widely expressed in multiple regions of the rodent and human brain, and activation of GLP-1R+ neurons in the hypothalamus and brainstem reduces food intake and promotes weight loss. Chemogenetic activation of murine preproglucagon neurons in the hindbrain reduces food intake and metabolic rate and suppresses hepatic glucose production in normal mice (9). Activation of these GCG neurons in HFD-fed mice revealed a persistent reduction of food intake and body weight, without changes in glucose homeostasis or stress responses. Hence, this population of GCG neurons is likely important for fine tuning the control of food intake, but less essential for the control of whole-body glucose homeostasis. Furthermore, the relative importance of endogenous GLP-2 versus GLP-1 or glucagon as orchestrators of these chemogenetic responses was not determined and is clearly less important for weight control relative to pharmacological actions of the same peptides.

Sisley and colleagues used mouse genetics to inactivate the Glp1r in the mouse brain, demonstrating that the acute anorectic and chronic weight loss–inducing pharmacological actions of GLP-1RA required GLP-1R expression in the central nervous system (10). In contrast, loss of GLP-1Rs in the central or autonomic nervous system did not impact the physiological control of food intake or body weight, even under HFD conditions (10). These findings emphasize the robust GLP-1R–dependent pharmacological induction of weight loss, yet a comparatively modest importance of basal GLP-1R signaling for food intake or long-term energy homeostasis (1).

Secher and colleagues studied the importance of hypothalamic GLP-1R signaling for the anorectic actions of liraglutide in mice. Injection of fluorescent liraglutide labelled neurons in circumventricular organs, as well as the arcuate nucleus, showed brain uptake of labelled liraglutide was abolished in Glp1r–/– mice, showing that brain uptake of liraglutide is dependent on the canonical GLP-1R (11). GLP-1 directly stimulated populations of POMC/CART neurons and inhibited the activity of neuropeptide Y+ and agouti-related peptide (AgRP) neurons. It is now appreciated that multiple regions within the hypothalamus, brainstem, and beyond, transduce pharmacological GLP-1R-dependent signals in the brain to reduce food intake, enabling weight loss with chronic administration of GLP-1RA (1).

Rupp et al. used single nucleus RNA-Seq to identify a population of GABAergic Glp1r-expressing LepRb neurons exhibiting robust expression of leptin-regulated genes in the mouse hypothalamus (12). Mice subjected to fasting followed by refeeding exhibited increased FOS immunoreactivity in dorsomedial hypothalamic Glp1r neurons with a distribution overlapping with that exhibited by LepRb+Glp1r+ neurons. Activation or deletion of Lepr in these neurons revealed an essential role for this neuronal population in the basal control of food intake. Similarly, selective rescue of the GLP-1R in this hypothalamic neuronal population of Glp1r–/– mice restored an anorexigenic response to GLP-1R agonism, evident following acute liraglutide administration (12).