A half-century of VEGFA: from theory to practice

The discovery of the potent angiogenic factor VEGFA and the subsequent studies that led to the development and successful translation of VEGF inhibitors into the clinic illustrate the invaluable role physician-scientists play in advancing human health. In 1972, pediatric surgeon and cancer pioneer Judah Folkman published an editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine, where he introduced the concept of antiangiogenic therapy to slow the growth of solid tumors (1). Based on work performed in his own laboratory and clinical observation, he had isolated a tumor angiogenic factor (TAF) that promoted endothelial cell proliferation and neovascularization. Folkman, in collaboration with pathologist Hal Dvorak, also recognized the importance of vascular permeability with ensuing extravascular clotting to lay down the necessary tumor stroma to support angiogenesis and tumor growth and metastasis, and the two began their quest to identify the vascular permeability factor (VPF) (2). To accomplish this, tumor cells were cultured in serum-free media and supernatants were tested for the presence of a vascular permeability–inducing factor(s) secreted by the cells (3, 4). They soon found that several tumor types possessed this vascular permeability–promoting activity, and they went on to successfully isolate the factor, demonstrating that VPF was 50,000 times more potent than histamine on a molar basis.

Following the discovery of VPF, Connolly et al. published a study in the JCI (5), where they reported the unexpected result that VPF — isolated from guinea pig line 10 tumor cells — not only enhanced vascular permeability, but also promoted endothelial cell proliferation and the growth of new blood vessels when injected into healing rabbit bone grafts or rat corneas. In their landmark study, they demonstrated high-affinity binding of VPF to endothelial cells, vascular selectivity of the growth factor response in vitro, the ability of VPF to promote blood vessel growth in vivo, and provided evidence that a receptor for VPF was present on endothelial cells. The discovery that, in addition to promoting vascular permeability, VPF had a direct effect on endothelial cell migration and proliferation and could induce angiogenesis in vivo (5–7) led to the realization that VPF was Dr. Folkman’s long sought after tumor angiogenesis factor (TAF).

In the same year as Connolly et al.’s paper, Napoleone Ferrara published a report (7) describing the purification of a proangiogenic factor secreted by bovine folliculo-stellate cells (FCs) and successful isolation of both bovine and human complementary DNA clones from FCs and hL60 leukemia cells, respectively. The gene product was named vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF/VEGFA), and sequence comparison confirmed VEGF and VPF were one and the same.

With rapid molecular advances and sequence in hand, together with the prediction that stopping or inhibiting tumor blood vessel growth had the potential to stop tumor vessels in their tracks, the therapeutic race was on! Simultaneously, the scientific community set about to understand the role of this potent blood vessel growth factor in multiple developmental and disease states.