Nitric oxide in vascular biology: elegance in complexity

As a cardiology fellow, I became intrigued by the mechanism of action of organic nitrates commonly used to treat angina pectoris and acute coronary syndromes. In addition to cyclic GMP–dependent (cGMP-dependent) vascular smooth muscle relaxation, organic nitrates appeared to inhibit platelet activation, albeit at concentrations that far exceed those achieved clinically. Yet, clinical data showed that nitroglycerin did, indeed, prolong bleeding time. Needleman’s observations on the oxidative inactivation of organic nitrates accounting for tolerance and its prevention by thiol species (5) led us to explore the effects of the thiol N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC) on the antiplatelet effects of organic nitrates (6). We found that thiol species dramatically enhanced platelet inhibition by organic nitrates and did so through the formation of an S-nitrosothiol adduct of NAC, S-nitroso-N-acetyl-l-cysteine. Importantly, NO does not directly react with thiol or thiolate functionalities, but only does so as the nitrosonium species NO+ or via other nitrosating intermediates, such as acidified nitrite generated in the stomach or dinitrosyl iron complexes (DNICs).

Work by Furchgott demonstrated that the endothelial cell generates a substance that is responsible for muscarinic agonist–dependent smooth muscle relaxation, known initially as endothelium-derived relaxing factor or EDRF (7). By the late 1980s, EDRF was identified as NO by Ignarro (8) and independently by Moncada (9), and its vasorelaxing properties were found by Murad to be a consequence of guanylyl cyclase activation (10) via binding to the enzyme’s prosthetic heme group. For their work, Furchgott, Ignarro, and Murad won the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology in 1998.

The identification of NO as EDRF set off a host of studies that attempted to explore its metabolism and biochemistry, its actions in health and disease, and its potential therapeutic effects. NO is synthesized by members of the NO synthase (NOS) family of oxidoreductases, each of which converts l-arginine to l-citrulline and NO. A key member of this family from the vascular perspective is the endothelial isoform eNOS, also known as NOS3, which is responsible for the highly regulated generation of endothelium-derived NO. The chemistry of NO is complex, owing to its multiple redox states and its differential reactivity toward different ROS. While NO is a free radical, it is far less reactive than other biologically relevant free radical species, allowing it to diffuse over greater distances to bring about its biological actions as it encounters other biochemical coreactants (11).

Apropos of the effects of thiols on nitrovasodilator activity, we first demonstrated that NO can form S-nitrosothiols in vivo with both low-molecular-weight thiols (e.g., glutathione) and proteins. In fact, S-nitros(yl)ation reactions are posttranslational modifications of protein thiol functionalities that form a reservoir prolonging the half-life of NO and in some cases altering protein function (12). S-Nitrosothiols can undergo trans-S-nitrosation reactions to facilitate transfer to specific acceptors (13); a key mechanism for transcellular trans-S-nitrosation involves transport into the intracellular environment via catalysis by protein disulfide isomerase (14).

Once endothelium-derived NO has gained access to its effector cell (e.g., the vascular smooth muscle cell or platelet), it binds to guanylyl cyclase’s prosthetic heme group to activate the enzyme, generate cGMP, and lead to cGMP-dependent smooth muscle relaxation or platelet inhibition, respectively. NO also plays a key signaling role downstream of VEGF in promoting angiogenesis (15). In addition to the direct antiplatelet effects of endogenous endothelium–derived NO, platelet-derived NO limits recruitment of platelets to the growing platelet thrombus, constraining platelet-dependent hemostasis (16). NO-generating vasodilators also impair vascular smooth muscle cell proliferation (17), an observation that served as the basis for an NO-therapeutic strategy to limit vascular smooth muscle cell proliferation following vascular injury with de-endothelialization such as with angioplasty (18).