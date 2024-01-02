Solid organ transplantation: solid but not yet spectacular

The problem that I started studying when I first began my career as a physician-scientist remains unsolved to this day — inducing tolerance to solid organ transplants so as to obviate the need for ongoing nonspecific immunosuppression. While immunosuppressive regimens, and graft survival, have continued to improve throughout my career in medicine, most grafts are eventually lost to some form of rejection. Moreover, to varying degrees, patients are burdened with the substantial side effects of the drugs they take to prevent rejection. These include nephrotoxicity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis/necrosis, and opportunistic infection. While some of these are off-target effects, susceptibility to infection is not. It is intrinsically impossible to divorce opportunistic infection from effective immunosuppression, because immunosuppression is designed to suppress your immune system!

If achievable, antigen-specific tolerance to a transplant would obviate the need for immunosuppression and likely also achieve much longer graft survival. Can it be done? In theory, it would seem so. Let’s rewind to the 20th century again. In 1945 Ray Owen, then a newly minted assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin, made the truly remarkable observation that when two genetically different calves were found to share the same placenta in utero, so-called Freemartin cattle, they did not reject skin transplants from each other when transplanted as adults (3) (as a side note, the skin is the most stringent test of transplantation tolerance). This tolerance was due to naturally acquired chimerism, as each calf was exposed to blood cells from its sibling in utero. Many (including this author) believe that Owen did not get the recognition he deserved for this finding, but it did not escape the attention of Peter Medawar, who hypothesized that when the immune system was developing, it could acquire tolerance to the antigens that it “saw.” His seminal paper, “Actively acquired tolerance of foreign cells” published in Nature in 1953 (4), demonstrated that one could actively exploit this capability to create acquired immune tolerance; it earned Medawar, but not Owen, a share of a Nobel Prize, along with Macfarlane Burnet, who predicted that acquired immune tolerance could occur via this mechanism. Since then, tolerance has been the ultimate, yet elusive, goal in transplantation.

What makes transplantation tolerance so difficult to achieve? Here I point to a number of factors.

The response to alloantigens. For reasons that have been well reviewed in the past, the response to alloantigens is quantitatively strong. Roughly 1%–5% of T cells are alloreactive, compared with roughly 0.001% that are reactive to any given peptide antigen (5).

Memory T cell responses are particularly robust. This fact should not be surprising, and it is part of why vaccines work to modulate disease even if infection is not prevented. Even in patients who have never been transplanted before, many of the alloreactive cells will be memory cells because of cross-reactivity with other antigens to which the patient has been exposed (e.g., viral antigens). Memory T cells increase with age, as does organ failure and the need for transplants (6).

Lack of suitable animal models. The immune system in rodents is much easier to manipulate than that in humans. While the results of studies in nonhuman primates have a much higher predictive value, ethical and financial constraints preclude their routine use. Many interventions have been shown to induce tolerance in mice and rats. To my knowledge, only one has translated into humans. This approach, the induction of mixed hematopoietic chimerism via bone marrow or allogeneic stem cell transplantation, has seen notable success in a small number of patients. But it has not been widely studied or adapted, in part because of the complex nature of the regimen and associated toxicity (7).

The relative success of immunosuppression. Current immunosuppression is characterized by outstanding short-term results (a credit to years of work by biomedical researchers in academia and industry) with minimal toxicity during that period. This outcome makes patients and physicians understandably reluctant to participate in tolerance trials because the risk/benefit ratio can be too high. An exception is liver transplantation. The liver is both naturally relatively tolerogenic and also capable of repair from injury in ways that the kidneys, heart, and lungs are not. Most tolerance trials are therefore performed in this clinical setting.

A lack of good biomarkers. The only reasonable way to balance patient safety in tolerance studies is to utilize immunosuppression at the outset and gradually withdraw it. One way to facilitate tolerance trials would be to apply biomarkers that identify which patients can be safely weaned from their medications. Studies to identify such biomarkers are challenging, as tolerant patients are rare. A number of possible candidate markers have been identified (8, 9), but unfortunately confirmatory studies have not been performed. An overwhelming number of things can be measured. Broad profiling approaches and novel analytic methods like AI may be helpful in sorting the wheat from the chaff.