G protein–coupled receptors: from radioligand binding to cellular signaling

Initial development of ligands for the βAR was done in model systems, such as frog and turkey erythrocyte membranes, which are rich sources of βARs, which are coupled to the enzyme adenylate cyclase to catalyze formation of the second messenger cyclic AMP. But very quickly thereafter, experiments were devised to determine whether these powerful methods could be extended to human material, which would enable clinically relevant investigations of receptor signaling and regulatory mechanisms. Two of the earliest such studies were published in the JCI, one dealing with the binding of [3H]-dihydroalprenolol to β2ARs located on human lymphocytes (3) and the other the binding of [3H]-dihydroergocryptine to α-adrenergic receptors located on human platelets (4). These studies, published almost 50 years ago, highlight the rigorous approaches that were necessary to validate that the binding of specific radioligands to membranes from cells was indeed representative of a true interaction with the relevant receptors and not binding to nonspecific sites.

In both studies, with lymphocytes and platelets, the cell type was selected because of its easy accessibility simply by venipuncture. Several criteria were established and met to validate that radioligand binding was in fact occurring at the physiologically relevant receptors. First, the binding was rapid, reversible, and of high affinity. Moreover, the affinity of radioligand binding closely matched the affinity of nonradioactive forms of the radioligand antagonists determined in pharmacological experiments to block agonist actions on the cells. Second, radioligand binding was saturable and to a discrete and low number of sites per cell, approximately 2,000 in the case of the lymphocyte β2AR and 200 for the α-adrenergic receptors on platelets. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, antagonist and agonist drugs competitively inhibited the binding of the radioligands with specificity and stereospecificity identical to those determined for these agents in exerting their pharmacological effects on the cells (3, 4).

These approaches made the direct study of GPCRs accessible in human material for the first time and were rapidly leveraged by many groups. For example, the lymphocyte βAR assay was used to study regulation of the receptors by desensitization after catecholamine use, as observed in asthma or in pheochromocytoma, and in diseases such as heart failure, hyperthyroidism, leukemia, dementia, and others (5). The α receptor assay was used to study their regulation in, for example, essential thrombocythemia and depression. It was also used to define the α2 receptor subtype found in platelets. And human platelets were eventually used as the source to purify the α2 receptor, which led to its cloning and the determination of its primary amino acid sequence, one of the very first GPCRs whose gene sequence was determined.

Radioligand binding became rapidly appreciated as one of the most basic core technologies for studying GPCRs of all types. Not only did this technique enable the purification and characterization of the receptors, but it led to numerous important discoveries in cell biology, physiology, and pharmacology. Prominent among these was the demonstration that, rather than representing static entities on the cell membrane, the number, properties, and even subcellular distribution of the receptors was strongly influenced by many factors, including hormones, other drugs, and various disease states.

Over the ensuing two decades, major advances were made in our understanding of the structure, activation, and inactivation of GPCR signaling through the cloning of the β2AR, revealing its seven-transmembrane structure (6), the discovery of a family of enzymes that phosphorylate agonist-stimulated βARs (7), and the subsequent discovery of the receptor adaptor protein β-arrestin (8), which, when recruited to agonist-occupied βARs, sterically interdicts G protein coupling, leading to the ubiquitous cellular phenomenon of receptor desensitization (9). Thus, by the early 1990s, the processes by which a GPCR is activated and then rapidly turned off were thought to be largely understood. As so often is seen in biology, Mother Nature had many surprises yet in store for us.