How the JCI’s most-cited paper sparked the field of lipoprotein research

The modern era of lipoprotein research began in 1949 when John Gofman and colleagues published a paper in which they used a new instrument called the analytical ultracentrifuge to classify serum (or plasma) lipoproteins according to their flotation properties (2). They were able to define triglyceride-rich lipoproteins because they were the lightest. They identified 2 classes of cholesterol-rich lipoproteins, one corresponding to the particles we now call low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and the other identified as high-density lipoprotein (HDL). In subsequent publications, Gofman and his associates demonstrated that cholesterol-fed rabbits and patients with heart attacks had elevations primarily in the LDL fraction (3, 4). Their studies were the first to identify LDL specifically, in contrast to total plasma cholesterol, as a marker for atherosclerosis.

Havel and his coworkers accepted Gofman’s results, but they realized that the analytical ultracentrifuge would not permit further studies of lipoproteins (5). The analytical ultracentrifuge measured the flotation rates of small amounts of lipoproteins depending on their density. The instruments were expensive, and they were not suitable for preparation of large amounts of lipoproteins that would be necessary for biochemical characterization. The field needed a new approach.

In their classic 1955 paper, Havel, Eder, and Bragdon devised a method to isolate large amounts of lipoproteins using a preparative ultracentrifuge (1). Aliquots of plasma were placed in the bottom of ultracentrifuge tubes, and the density of the plasma was adjusted by addition of a solution containing sodium chloride and concentrated potassium bromide. The plasma sample was overlaid with a solution of the same density. After ultracentrifugation for 20 hours, the particles that were lighter than the adjusted density floated to the top of the centrifuge tube, and there was a clear layer separating the lipoproteins from the infranatant plasma. The next step was to take the infranatant plasma and raise the density further by addition of a larger amount of the sodium chloride/potassium bromide solution. Again, the tube was subject to ultracentrifugation, and the lipoproteins that floated at that density were obtained.

Through experimentation at different densities, the Havel group was able to isolate lipoprotein fractions that we now know as LDL and HDL. They used their method to measure the amount of cholesterol contained in each one of these fractions in 43 healthy young men and women, thereby defining the normal range. They showed that men tended to have higher LDL levels, and women had higher HDL. They also studied patients with atherosclerosis or diseases that predispose to it. They showed that the LDL fraction was elevated selectively in these individuals.