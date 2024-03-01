SGLT2 inhibitors: cardiorenal metabolic drugs for the ages

Based upon these three landmark studies (2–4) in rodents, we approached Bristol-Myers Squibb/AstraZeneca and developed a clinical investigation program to examine the effect of inhibition of renal tubular glucose transport on glucose homeostasis, insulin sensitivity, and insulin secretion in patients with T2D (5). The first of these human studies was published in the JCI in 2014. In this double-blind placebo-controlled study (5), patients with insulin-resistant T2D were randomized to treatment with dapagliflozin (10 mg/d) or placebo for 14 days. Dapagliflozin induced glucosuria (75–91 g/d), markedly lowered the fasting plasma glucose concentration, and increased insulin-stimulated whole-body glucose disposal using the euglycemic insulin clamp technique. This study was the first to document an increase in insulin sensitivity following improvement in glycemic control with SGLT2 inhibition. This study also was the first to demonstrate that SGLT2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) administration stimulated endogenous glucose production (EGP) in patients with T2D. Of note, the increase in EGP was associated with an increase in plasma glucagon concentration and a decline in plasma insulin concentration, and the increase in EGP offset by approximately 50% the amount of glucose excreted in the urine (5–7), thereby blunting the decrease in fasting plasma glucose concentration. In another paper published in the JCI, Ferrannini and colleagues (8) used a dual-tracer technique to demonstrated that empagliflozin reduced the fasting and postmeal plasma glucose concentration, augmented insulin sensitivity, and stimulated basal EGP. In follow-up studies in patients with T2D, we examined β cell function more intensively using the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and euglycemic insulin clamp (9, 10). Fasting and post-OGTT plasma glucose concentrations declined by 33 and 73 mg/dL, respectively; insulin secretion (Δ C-Pep 0–120 /Δ G 0–120 ) increased 2-fold; and β cell function (disposition index) (Δ C-Pep 0–120 /Δ G 0–120 /insulin resistance) rose 2.4-fold, where C-Pep is C-Peptide and G is glucose. These findings document the deleterious impact of glucotoxicity on β cell function in patients with T2D and the improvement in β cell function following amelioration of glucotoxicity by the glucosuric effect produced by SGLT2 inhibition. Of note, a similar beneficial effect of SGLT2i on β cell function was observed by Ferrannini et al. following a meal tolerance test (8).

To examine the mechanism via which SGLT2i stimulated basal EGP, individuals with T2D received dapagliflozin under conditions in which the plasma insulin, glucagon, and glucose concentrations were clamped at the fasting level alone or in combination via the pancreatic clamp technique (11). In the absence of any change in plasma insulin, glucagon, or glucose concentrations, SGLT2i still caused a stimulation of EGP. To further pursue the mechanism responsible for the SGLT2i-induced rise in EGP, studies were performed in individuals with end-stage polycystic kidney disease who had undergone a renal transplant and in whom both native kidneys had been removed (12). When dapagliflozin was administered to these individuals, the stimulation of EGP was markedly blunted, indicating an important role for the renal nerves in mediating the SGLT2i-induced stimulation of EGP. This observation is consistent with the rapid stimulation of EGP, within 15–30 minutes after administration of an SGLT2 inhibitor (13), and uncovers a previously unrecognized renal-hepatic axis. Moreover, this stimulatory effect of SGLT2i on EGP persisted for at least 4 months (13). Furthermore, in normal glucose-tolerant individuals the increase in EGP quantitatively matches the increase in urinary glucose production, such that the fasting plasma glucose remains constant at the basal level (14, 15). This finding explains why SGLT2is do not promote hypoglycemia. Although, at the time these studies were performed, it was unknown whether the site responsible for the increase in EGP was the liver or kidney, follow-up studies combining arterial cannulation with renal vein catheterization and 3-3H-glucose and PAH infusion conclusively demonstrated that all of the increase in EGP is derived from the liver (16).

Based upon the established role of deranged tubuloglomerular feedback leading to increased intraglomerular pressure and diabetic nephropathy (17), we predicted that inhibition of proximal sodium along with glucose reabsorption with SGLT2i would enhance sodium delivery to the macular densa cells of the juxtaglomerular apparatus, thereby reducing intraglomerular pressure and slowing the rate of decline in glomerular filtration rate in patients with established diabetic nephropathy (6, 18). Not surprisingly, this prediction was confirmed in multiple prospective studies (6, 19). The effect of SGLT2i therapy to prevent heart failure and reduce cardiovascular mortality in patients with diabetes and established cardiovascular disease and/or risk factors for cardiovascular disease was totally unpredictable (20).