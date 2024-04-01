Pandemics past, present, and future: progress and persistent risks

The five pandemics in the time of the JCI, together with the 1918 influenza pandemic, show how the progress of science over the past century has mitigated the catastrophic potential of infectious disease outbreaks (Table 1). For the 1918 influenza pandemic, the etiologic agent was unknown, as the isolation of the causative agent would have to wait until 1933, when the influenza virus was first isolated from humans. For the 1918 influenza pandemic, there were no vaccines, antiviral drugs, or supplemental oxygen, and the only specific therapy was convalescent serum, which retrospective analysis suggested reduced mortality by approximately 20% (9). The first pandemic during the JCI’s existence, and the second for the 20th century, was the 1957 to 1958 influenza pandemic, which began in Asia with the emergence of the H2N2 influenza strain. Three articles published in the JCI in 1959 illustrate the tremendous progress in medical knowledge that had occurred in the four decades since the 1918 influenza pandemic, including the discovery of the virus and methods for its cultivation, the development of vaccines, and the emergence of clinical immunology as a field. The first article reported less severe disease among the cohort that had been previously vaccinated, anticipating what is now accepted that vaccination reduces disease severity and death even when it does not prevent disease (10). The second article reported the occurrence of bacterial pneumonia as a major late complication of influenza pneumonia and noted that many cases were caused by Staphylococcus aureus (11), but by 1957 antibiotic therapy was available, reducing mortality. The third article detailed the isolation of the influenza virus from throat washing and lung tissue of patients who died, compared various methods of virus culturing, and included an electron micrograph of virions from culture, demonstrating tremendous progress in virological techniques (12).

Table 1 Medical progress since the 1918 influenza pandemic

In contrast to the first three pandemics of the 20th century, each caused by the influenza virus, the HIV pandemic involved a retrovirus not previously known to the medical field. By the early 1980s, advances in molecular biology allowed the identification of the virus three years after the first cases were identified, and antiviral therapy was available later in the decade, such that the resulting disease, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), went from being uniformly lethal to a manageable disease, if treated properly. In comparison with the four previous pandemics, the COVID-19 pandemic stands alone in the rapid development of antibody therapies, antiviral drugs, and effective vaccines within a year of the beginning of the outbreak. This rapidity illustrates the progress of science, which included the development of mRNA vaccines that proved remarkably effective in preventing death, although the rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 meant frequent breakthrough infections among the vaccinated. Administration of mRNA vaccines during pregnancy produced a robust antibody response that transferred immunity to the fetus within 15 days of vaccination (13). This result encouraged vaccination during pregnancy as a means of protecting newborns against SARS-CoV-2. Although the application of mRNA technology to vaccine development for COVID-19 was novel, this technology relied on decades of immunological, virological, and biochemical research and showed how earlier societal investments in basic research paid off during that pandemic (14). For the pandemics of 1968 and 2009, vaccines were available, but for HIV, no successful vaccine has yet been developed despite considerable research efforts.