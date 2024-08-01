Two decades of advances in preeclampsia research: molecular mechanisms and translational studies

I began my scientific career under the mentorship of senior physician-scientists, Frank Epstein and Vikas Sukhatme, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who encouraged me to pursue the molecular underpinnings of preeclampsia. We hypothesized that the systemic maternal endothelial injury in preeclampsia must originate in placenta, as the disease improves after delivery. Using transcriptional profiling of discarded placentas from normal patients and patients with preeclampsia, we screened for secreted proteins that could cause systemic endothelial injury in the maternal vasculature. To our delight and surprise, among the most upregulated mRNAs was a family of genes that belong to the VEGF receptor family, referred to as sFLT1 (also known as sVEGFR1) (3). sFLT1 is an endogenous inhibitor of VEGF signaling that was first identified by Kendall et al. from Merck Pharmaceuticals; however, the biological role was not known (4). In our first JCI paper describing this pathophysiology, we reported that circulating sFLT1 levels are 3- to 5-fold higher in women with preeclampsia when compared with patients with normotensive pregnancies, and they fell after delivery of the placenta (2). Overexpression of sFlt1 in pregnant rats was sufficient to induce hypertension, proteinuria, and glomerular endotheliosis, the classic renal histological lesion of preeclampsia. In clinical studies done in collaboration with Richard Levine at the NIH and Ravi Thadhani at the Massachusetts General Hospital, we then demonstrated that rises in circulating sFLT1 preceded the clinical onset of signs and symptoms of preeclampsia (5).

The maternal vascular beds that are affected in preeclampsia, such as the renal glomerular capillaries or hepatic sinusoidal endothelium, are largely characterized by fenestrated endothelial substructure to allow filtration of large macromolecules. Palade and others had previously demonstrated in cell culture studies that VEGF was critical for the maintenance of endothelial fenestrae (6), but in vivo evidence was lacking. Meanwhile, in an article appearing in the same March 2003 issue of JCI, Sue Quaggin’s laboratory at the University of Toronto published a mouse model study showing that a 50% reduction of VEGF production from the podocytes in kidney glomeruli led to loss of endothelial fenestrae and proteinuria, producing a state resembling preeclampsia (7). Taking these results together with our experimental and human studies, we then postulated that the maternal syndrome of preeclampsia was largely mediated by high levels of sFLT1 secreted from placental tissue (which is fetal in origin) acting on maternal vascular beds that were particularly dependent on constitutive VEGF signaling for the maintenance of endothelial fenestrae and health. Intriguingly, this pathophysiologic model was consistent with the evolutionary hypothesis first proposed in 1993 by David Haig, at Harvard University, that competing interests between the mother and fetus may underlie the development of preeclampsia (8). Indeed, subsequent large genome-wide association studies have revealed further corroborating evidence that fetal variants in the FLT1 locus are robustly associated with preeclampsia (9). In summary, experimental, genetic, and clinical evidence suggested that circulating sFLT1 of placental origin could be the link between placental disease and the maternal vascular endothelial dysfunction of preeclampsia (see Figure 1).