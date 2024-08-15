The forgotten pandemic: how understanding cholera illuminated mechanisms of chloride channels in multiple diseases

Until the 1960s, the dominant idea of how cholera causes diarrhea was based on a 19th century model by Virchow who concluded that the diarrhea resulted from transudation or exudation of fluid from the circulation, based on observing desquamation of the intestinal epithelium in autopsies. Research performed by scientists in the United States and Southeast and South Asia provided the first inkling of the pathophysiology; electrolyte composition of the stool output was measured and found to be protein free as well as iso-osmotic with plasma, with higher K+ and HCO 3 – concentrations (6). These findings provided the basis for a rational composition of intravenous hydration fluids. Yet even in this landmark JCI paper (and despite the difference in composition between stool and plasma), the idea that this fluid was a transudate was considered a possible cause of the diarrhea. But when the clearance of small molecules like mannitol was found to be very low, transudation as a cause was no longer tenable (7).

Another proposed cause of the massive amounts of fluid in the diarrhea was inhibition of intestinal absorption (6). At that time, the modern study of ion transport across epithelia had just begun, pioneered by Hans Ussing who placed frog skin in a chamber that separated the apical from the basolateral media, which allowed for voltage clamping and the study of unidirectional isotope fluxes. With Ussing’s help, a culture filtrate of V. cholerae was found to contain a heat-labile factor that inhibited the membrane potential of the frog skin, a marker of sodium absorption, strengthening the idea that cholera diarrhea might be due to inhibition of absorption (8). Remarkably, the idea that the intestinal epithelium itself might be the source of the fluid was not yet an appreciated aspect of gastrointestinal physiology. The stomach, pancreas, and biliary tree were known to secrete fluid, but not the intestinal epithelium. By a happy coincidence, William B. Greenough attended a seminar given by Michael Field, a young assistant professor just starting his independent career, who had developed an Ussing-type method to study intestinal transport. Field presented data to show that cyclic AMP induced chloride secretion across the ileum in the absence of electrochemical gradients (9). Following the seminar, it was obvious to both that cholera toxin might be doing similar things and what was needed was a willing person to do the studies. I was then a resident at Baltimore City Hospital and my mentor, the chief of medicine Julius Krevans, encouraged me to work with Greenough. I was the lucky recipient of not only mentorship, but also lifelong friendship of Greenough and Field. After a period of training in Mike Field’s lab in Boston where I was inducted into the ins and outs of ion transport across epithelia, I set up the equipment at Johns Hopkins in Greenough’s lab. Studying isotope fluxes of Na+ and Cl– across the short-circuited rabbit (and later human) ileum, we discovered that cholera exotoxin induced chloride secretion, and that this process was the same as that induced by cyclic AMP. Furthermore, we found that Na+-coupled glucose transport was preserved in cholera toxin–treated epithelia (10). There was also a “residual ion flux” later identified to be HCO 3 – secretion. Field (and two other groups) discovered shortly thereafter that cholera toxin stimulated adenyl cyclase, increasing cyclic AMP levels in the intestine (11–13). Furthermore, cholera toxin was found to be an ADP-ribosyl transferase that covalently modified the α subunit of G proteins, which was the direct effect that caused the toxin to stimulate adenyl cyclase (14).