Is it time to rethink the relationship between adipose inflammation and insulin resistance?

Humans show many correlates of the key findings from mouse studies: adipose tissue of individuals with obesity contains a significantly higher proportion of proinflammatory immune cells and reduced levels of antiinflammatory populations. Individuals with obesity display elevated cytokine levels, both locally within fat and systemically, and there is a positive correlation between indices of white adipose tissue (WAT) inflammation and insulin resistance and/or dysglycemia (7). Furthermore, at least some cytokines (e.g., IL-1β) can promote insulin resistance in isolated human adipocytes (11). These parallels to the murine situation have led to the current consensus in the field that enhanced intra-adipose and subsequent systemic inflammation provoke insulin resistance in humans.

Despite the compelling preclinical data just described, there is mounting evidence that this paradigm may not reflect the full picture of what is happening in human obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). In our view, three lines of evidence from physiologic, genetic, and pharmacologic studies are inconsistent with the notion that adipose inflammation is a causal driver of human insulin resistance and T2D. First, immune infiltration and insulin resistance can be uncoupled in humans, particularly in the context of weight loss. For example, 5%–10% weight loss by diet and exercise significantly improved clinical measures of insulin sensitivity without affecting adipose macrophage content and tissue or systemic cytokine levels (12, 13). In a study of individuals whose metabolic parameters were improved after bariatric surgery, adipose macrophage content and inflammation were reduced at 3 months after surgery; however, the temporal correlation to the metabolic improvement is not clear (14). Second, genome-wide association studies (GWAS) for T2D and other traits associated with insulin sensitivity have identified genes associated with adipocyte differentiation (e.g., PPARG) and insulin signaling (e.g., IRS1, SLC2A4), in addition to many genes without an immediately apparent connection to insulin action. What has not shown up in these GWAS are genes associated with inflammation, especially the genes that have been best characterized as metabolically relevant in the mouse, such as TNFA, IL1B, and CCL2. A potentially trivial explanation for this could be insufficient variation around these loci to show up as hits in even the largest GWAS. However, this is not the case, as these genes are well represented in GWAS for rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other inflammatory diseases.

Third, powerful antiinflammatory drugs have been developed for use in human immune diseases, including agents that target TNF-α (e.g., adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept), IL-1 (e.g., anakinra), and IL-6 (e.g., sarilumab). Anecdotal evidence suggests that there is no need to adjust antidiabetic medications in patients receiving these agents. In addition, some of these agents have been formally tested for metabolic benefit, with uninspiring results. Improved glycemia has been reported with anakinra, but this effect was associated with improved β cell function not insulin sensitivity (15). Similarly, no effect on homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance was noted with diacerein, which blocks both TNF-α and IL-1β, although the diacerein group displayed a modest reduction in mean HbA1c level (16). Etanercept did not improve insulin sensitivity, even though it effectively reduced the inflammatory marker, C-reactive protein (17). Some studies with high-dose salsalate showed beneficial effects on glycemia; however, these actions are likely attributable to activation of AMP kinase rather than suppression of inflammation (18).