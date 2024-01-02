Leptin physiology and pathophysiology: knowns and unknowns 30 years after its discovery

Complete absence of leptin or its inability to signal, caused by loss-of-function mutations of the ligand or its receptor in both rodents and humans, respectively, produces profound obesity. Consistent with classic endocrine logic, leptin replacement reverses obesity due to leptin mutations but does not correct obesity caused by mutations in its receptor. Contrary to the initial idea of leptin being an “antiobesity hormone,” avoidance of obesity is not leptin’s dominant physiologic role. Leptin expression and circulating levels increase and reflect the degree of adiposity in diet-induced obese and several mouse obesity models, but hyperleptinemia clearly doesn’t prevent obesity (5). Hyperleptinemia proportional to obesity was also observed in humans. Thus, leptin resistance appears to be present in most cases of obesity, perhaps analogous to insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes.

Obesity treatment is an enormous unmet medical need for which leptin initially appeared a logical answer, and development of leptin for treatment of obesity was aggressively pursued. However, unlike the benefit of supplemental insulin treatment in individuals with diabetes with insulin resistance, leptin treatment had little or no effect to reduce obesity in the general population, and thus the strategy was quickly abandoned (6).

Simultaneously, another distinct physiologic role for leptin was emerging: the ability of falling leptin levels to signal the starved state to the brain. The rapid fall of leptin expression and levels with starvation was first observed in 1995 in mice (7). In 1996, falling leptin was shown to be necessary and sufficient to cause the neuroendocrine adaptation to starvation — including the suppression of reproduction (8). Leptin administration to prepubertal female mice has a permissive action in accelerating the onset of puberty, further highlighting the important linkage between leptin and neuroendocrine function, and repletion of leptin restored menstrual cycles in women with hypoleptinemic amenorrhea (9, 10). Taken together, it is now established that leptin is an adipocyte-derived hormonal signal to the brain that drives the transition between the physiology of starvation and energy sufficiency.

So, what is leptin’s role in “common obesity”? Why is hyperleptinemia unable to prevent weight gain in most people? This topic has generated substantial confusion and, of late, has been largely ignored. We address some of the reasons here, beginning with our understanding of obesity and leptin in rodents. C57BL/6 mice fed a diet high in fat and sugar develop obesity (called diet-induced obesity [DIO]); these mice are now widely seen as the best (albeit imperfect) rodent model for common human obesity. Leptin expression and levels rise as obesity develops in DIO mice, and leptin administration has little (or no) effect to reverse obesity, suggesting “resistance” to endogenous and exogenous leptin (11).

It is important to stress that this leptin resistance in DIO mice is only partial, as obesity in these mice is much less severe than obesity in db/db mice completely lacking leptin receptor. Some leptin signals are still being sensed in DIO mice — including the brain signal to maintain reproductive competence.

What causes this partial leptin resistance? A key early approach was to search for an antagonist of leptin signaling in hypothalamic target cells after acute leptin administration. The first and best studied such molecule was suppressor of cytokine signaling 3 (SOCS3), an intracellular inhibitor of leptin signaling shown to be acutely induced by leptin in hypothalamic neurons and found to be increased in DIO mice (12). A role for SOCS3 in leptin resistance is also supported by genetic models, where haploinsufficiency of SOCS3 confers protection against DIO, as does SOCS3 knockout in leptin target neurons, such as those expressing pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) (13, 14). Inaccessibility of the hypothalamus has made it impossible to determine whether SOCS3 expression in key target cells influences susceptibility to obesity in humans. Although SOCS3 is an attractive target for treatment of obesity, its general inhibition would likely have adverse effects because SOCS3 inhibits signaling by many cytokines.

Whatever its intracellular mechanism, does hyperleptinemia itself cause leptin resistance? In one mouse model of DIO, hyperleptinemia was found to be required for leptin resistance, an idea further supported by evidence that lowering leptin levels in DIO mice with an anti-leptin antibody improves energy homeostasis (15, 16). Further complexity regarding the role of leptin in energy feedback was uncovered in a model of mouse obesity caused by forced overfeeding, with leptin levels “clamped” at normal levels and unable to rise. When forced overfeeding is ended, spontaneous feeding was suppressed (reflecting negative feedback) to the same extent in mice without hyperleptinemia as in hyperleptinemic DIO mice (17). This finding suggested a signal other than leptin must have suppressed feeding in response to obesity. The identity of such a factor, its actions, and possible role in obesity pathogenesis remain unknown at present.

Importantly, sensitivity to DIO varies widely across mouse strains, with some, like male C57BL/6 mice, being highly sensitive to obesity and others being resistant (18, 19). The role of leptin, leptin resistance, and/or other factors in accounting for genetic differences in DIO susceptibility should be an important subject of future research.

The discovery of leptin stimulated an explosive expansion of research on the neural circuits that regulate energy homeostasis in response to leptin and other factors. Neurons in the arcuate nucleus expressing POMC and agouti-related peptide (AgRP)/neuropeptide Y (NPY) respond directly to leptin. Activating and inhibitory signals from POMC and AgRP/NPY neurons, respectively, converge on downstream neurons expressing melanocortin 4 receptors, whose activation suppresses appetite (20). The complexity of central neural circuitry and how it integrates leptin and other signals is a subject of intense research.