Advancing chemokine research: the molecular function of CXCL8

Recruitment of neutrophils is required for host defense responses, but it also contributes to inflammation and tissue damage. By the 1980s, specific modulators controlling neutrophil recruitment were identified using isolated leukocytes and human skin disease models (3). External modulators like LPS were found to indirectly induce neutrophil chemotaxis through the generation of “host defense cytokines” or chemokines (4). Using crude purification, the cytokine IL-1 from LPS-stimulated mononuclear cells was identified as the internal factor that regulates neutrophil recruitment. However, further biochemical separation identified the actual functional peptide, now known as CXCL8 (4). In 1987, three teams independently purified CXCL8 using similar approaches, separating CXCL8 from IL-1 by its net charge, size, and hydrophobicity (1). They further tested its chemotactic ability, demonstrating that CXCL8 functions as a potent neutrophil chemoattractant ex vivo.

Since the identification of CXCL8, more research into the mechanism of its attractive effects on neutrophils has followed. From the receiver side, biochemical and biophysical measurements revealed that neutrophils show an increase in cytosolic Ca2+, shape changes, superoxide generation, and granule exocytosis upon CXCL8 treatment (5). Identifying the receptor for CXCL8 proved to be a challenge. Back in 1990, no prior knowledge existed for what a chemokine receptor might look like. Therefore, researchers took an unbiased approach, where they first screened cDNA libraries generated from human neutrophils, searching for genes whose products bound to CXCL8 and induced intracellular Ca2+ increases following expression in cells (6). This led to the discovery of CXCR1, a high-affinity receptor for CXCL8, and the finding that chemokine receptors belong to the family of G protein–coupled receptors. With one sequence in hand, further screening was expedited by homology hybridization, uncovering CXCR2, which also mediates CXCL8 signaling.

In 1989, only two years after its initial purification, the structure of CXCL8 was determined by nuclear magnetic resonance and later resolved with X-ray crystallography (7). Two key points were inferred from the structure: CXCL8 forms hydrogen bond-stabilized dimers and its residues 4–9 and 31–38 could be important for receptor binding. The importance of residues 4–6 was soon confirmed by experimenting with synthetic CXCL8 truncated in different regions, identifying the ELR motif necessary for receptor binding (5). These findings provided a solid foundation for understanding the molecular function of CXCL8; however, these advances alone were insufficient to understand the physiologic role for CXCL8 in vivo.