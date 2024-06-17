Defining and targeting mechanisms of eosinophilic inflammation in a new era of severe asthma treatment

The three cytokines IL-3, GM-CSF, and IL-5 that are encoded within a cluster of genes on human chromosome 5q31, referred to as the type 2 cytokine gene cluster, demonstrated eosinophil growth factor activity from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in colony-forming assays (4). Each of these cytokines binds heterodimeric receptors composed of ligand-specific α subunits and a common β subunit, the latter responsible for signal transduction. Although GM-CSF and IL-3 act on multiple lineages, IL-5 acts selectively on eosinophils due the relatively restricted expression of the α subunit of the IL-5 receptor (IL-5Rα). All three cytokines primed human blood eosinophils for activation and sustained their survival in vitro and rendered them resistant to apoptosis induced by glucocorticoids (5). IL-5 promotes selective eosinophil egress from the bone marrow and induction of lung tissue eosinophilia in allergen-sensitized and -challenged mice. The relative specificity of this receptor for eosinophils among circulating granulocytes suggested monoclonal antibodies against IL-5 and IL-5Rα as a strategy to mitigate eosinophil-driven pathology in asthma. Ultimately, this goal was realized (6).

As with all circulating leukocytes, eosinophil recruitment to the tissues requires rolling on the endothelium followed by firm integrin-mediated adhesion and subsequent transendothelial migration. Two additional type 2 cytokines encoded by genes on human chromosome 5q31, IL-4 and IL-13, signal through heterodimeric receptors that incorporate the IL-4 receptor α subunit (IL-4Rα). Together, these cytokines are responsible for polarization of naive T cells to Th2 cells, IgE class switching by B cells, and activation of stromal cells. This latter function includes upregulation of endothelial VCAM-1, the ligand for the α 4 β 1 integrin heterodimer (also referred to as very late antigen 4, VLA-4) (7), and expression of a family of chemokines, several of which signal through eosinophil-associated CCR3. Eosinophils express VLA-4 and CCR3, whereas neutrophils do not, supporting the hypothesis that these IL-4Rα–driven pathways contribute to selective eosinophil tissue recruitment by regulating adhesion and chemotaxis pathways that act in concert with IL-5. These hypotheses were substantiated by genetic deletion models of allergic airway inflammation in mice that appeared in the 1990s.