Major breakthroughs in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and future challenges in clinical implementation

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT) is a curative therapy for many malignant and nonmalignant hematologic diseases, including treatment-refractory leukemia, classical hematologic diseases (e.g., sickle cell disease), congenital and acquired immune system disorders (e.g., severe combined immune deficiency), and inborn errors of metabolism (e.g., Hurler syndrome). Allogeneic HCT refers to a transplant where donor BM, peripheral blood–based stem cell, or umbilical cord blood products are infused into a patient after myeloablative or nonmyeloablative conditioning regimens involving irradiation and/or chemotherapy; these are designed to make room for donor stem cells, immune suppress the host to permit donor graft acceptance, and eliminate residual malignant cells. Autologous HCT refers to infusion of the patient’s own stem cells to restore hematopoiesis. Despite considerable successes, multiple challenges still loom. For allogeneic HCT, the focus of this Viewpoint, the greatest challenges are relapse of the primary disease and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Each deserves special discussion given their strong connection to the immunology of HCT, as well as to other HCT complications, including infection, graft failure, and organ failure.

For patients with malignant hematologic diseases, the transplanted donor hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells serve two purposes: (i) they replace the diseased BM; and (ii) they protect against relapse by what is known as the graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effect, whereby transplanted immune cells, including both T cells and NK cells, provide immunologic surveillance and clearance of malignant cells. One of the greatest challenges of HCT is that the T cells that are so important for immune reconstitution and for GVL are also the major mediators of GVHD. Acute and chronic GVHD occur when T cells (along with other immune cells) fail to achieve immune tolerance to the tissues and organs of the recipient, become activated and pathogenic, and cause immune-mediated tissue destruction. During acute GVHD (aGVHD), immune cells cause inflammatory tissue damage to canonical organs (including the gastrointestinal [GI] tract, liver, and skin) along with other tissues (e.g., lung, CNS) (1). During chronic GVHD (cGVHD), T cells orchestrate a complex pathogenic program that also involves B cells and other immune mediators to cause sclerotic, fibrotic, and/or inflammatory damage, which can target any tissue in the patient and is the major cause of morbidity and mortality in patients surviving beyond 100 days after HCT (2).