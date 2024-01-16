CAR T cells for hematological malignancies

To this end, in 2011 we conclusively demonstrated the essential role of co-stimulation in helping CAR-T cell expansion in vivo in the context of the human immune system (13). Our studies employed a simultaneous-infusion strategy, in which two CAR-T cell products were provided in the same patient. Each CAR-T cell product carried the identical scFv targeting CD19, but one included only the CD3ζ endodomain and the other included the CD28 costimulatory endodomain. These products were generated in parallel, starting from the same blood collection to further minimize any potential difference outside of CD28 co-stimulation. Although requiring the generation of two products for each individual, this study showed that the inclusion of the CD28 signaling motif supported superior activation, proliferation, and effector function of CAR-T cells in patients with CD19+ Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) (13). The major strength of the simultaneous-infusion study is that it removed from the evaluation all confounding factors, such as the heterogeneity of B-cell lymphomas, prior treatments, patient’s comorbidities or other intrinsic aspects, and allowed us to reach meaningful conclusions even with the small sample size that characterizes phase-I studies by allowing for comparisons within an individual patient (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Simultaneous-infusion of distinct CAR-T cell products in the same patient reveals whether specific motifs support CAR-T cell expansion and function in patients with hematological malignancies. Peripheral blood was collected from patients with hematological malignancy, such as CD19+ NHL, and used as the source for T cells in the generation of two CAR-T cell products. Transduction of activated T cells was performed using two distinct vectors encoding the first generation and second-generation CAR.CD19, and CAR-T cells were expanded in parallel. The two CAR-T cells products were then co-infused in the patient, and blood and tumor samples were collected to detect each product. PCR can be used as an assay to monitor the kinetics of each product in patients. CAR-T cells encoding the CD28 signaling motif showed superior expansion and persistence in patients with CD19+ NHL (13).

We suggest that the design of small phase I clinical trials is also well poised to elucidate specific biological questions that remain critical in hematological malignancies. For example, we demonstrated that grafting the CD19 antigen on antigen-specific CAR T cells, such as virus specific T cells, yields alternative costimulatory signals when the native TCR of antigen-specific T cells engages with the cognate antigen expressed by effective antigen presenting cells (14). These types of biological implications, in fact, cannot be easily modelled in immune-deficient mice, which are typically obtained by engrafting with human tumors and treated with human CAR-T cells. Immune-deficient mouse models are also limited when used to address the even more complex setting of human diseases, such as the effects of the tumor microenvironment on the functionality of CAR-T cells. In light of these restrictions, immune-competent mouse models are being used more frequently, but differences in the evolutionary pathways and molecules, and requirements for tumor implant, rather than spontaneous development, may remain insufficient in recapitulating the clinical scenario. From our perspective, well-designed studies in humans also facilitate the reverse engineering process, or help with translation, informing us of where to go next. This bench-to-bedside, back-to-the-bench approach has proven instrumental to correlate prolonged survival of CAR-T cells enriched in naïve-central cells and/or memory-like cells, and helped us and others in implementing simple changes in manufacturing, like using different cytokines or enrichment protocols and shorter cultures (15, 16). One of these studies also underscored how responses can be better predicted if the infused product is further formulated with a defined ratio of CD4+ and CD8+ cells (16), a particularly important observation since the peripheral blood of patients with hematologic malignancies is usually characterized by variable proportions of these subsets due to prior therapies or underlying diseases.

Early phase CAR-T cell clinical trials have also addressed the importance of the conditioning therapy before CAR-T cell administration, even in patients with hematologic malignancies who are often fairly cytopenic. These studies demonstrated not only that conditioning therapy is needed (17, 18), but also that the inclusion of fludarabine in the lymphodepleting regimen optimize CAR-T cell expansion and persistence, likely because the addition of fludarabine promotes superior bioavailability of homeostatic cytokines, such like IL7 and IL15, to CAR-T cells and halts the cell-mediated elimination of CARs of murine origin (16, 18). As CAR-T cell therapies are being moved earlier in the treatment schedule, we consider these correlative analyses paramount. For example, patients will likely have received less chemotherapy, which may positively impact the quality of the infusion-product. On the other hand, when infused in the context of a more competent immune environment we will learn whether current lymphodepletion regimens will continue to prevent CAR immune-mediated rejection. Technologies advance at the speed of light and we should apply them not just to improve CAR design, but also to study in depth what happens to these cells upon infusion in patients, so we can create fitted cells for improved outcomes.