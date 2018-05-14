Review Series 10.1172/JCI97946

Leukotriene receptors as potential therapeutic targets

1Department of Biochemistry, Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan. 2Department of Life Science, Graduate School of Science, Okayama University of Science, Okayama, Japan. 3Department of Lipidomics, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. 4Department of Lipid Signaling, National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. Address correspondence to: Takehiko Yokomizo, Department of Biochemistry, Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Hongo 2-1-1, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-8421, Japan. Phone: 81.3.5802.1031; Email: yokomizo-tky@umin.ac.jp. Find articles by Yokomizo, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Biochemistry, Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan. 2Department of Life Science, Graduate School of Science, Okayama University of Science, Okayama, Japan. 3Department of Lipidomics, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. 4Department of Lipid Signaling, National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. Address correspondence to: Takehiko Yokomizo, Department of Biochemistry, Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Hongo 2-1-1, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-8421, Japan. Phone: 81.3.5802.1031; Email: yokomizo-tky@umin.ac.jp. Find articles by Nakamura, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Biochemistry, Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan. 2Department of Life Science, Graduate School of Science, Okayama University of Science, Okayama, Japan. 3Department of Lipidomics, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. 4Department of Lipid Signaling, National Center for Global Health and Medicine, Tokyo, Japan. Address correspondence to: Takehiko Yokomizo, Department of Biochemistry, Graduate School of Medicine, Juntendo University, Hongo 2-1-1, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-8421, Japan. Phone: 81.3.5802.1031; Email: yokomizo-tky@umin.ac.jp. Find articles by Shimizu, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

J Clin Invest. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97946.

Copyright © 2018, The American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Copyright © 2018, The American Society for Clinical Investigation.

Leukotrienes, a class of arachidonic acid–derived bioactive molecules, are known as mediators of allergic and inflammatory reactions and considered to be important drug targets. Although an inhibitor of leukotriene biosynthesis and antagonists of the cysteinyl leukotriene receptor are clinically used for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis, these medications were developed before the molecular identification of leukotriene receptors. Numerous studies using cloned leukotriene receptors and genetically engineered mice have unveiled new pathophysiological roles for leukotrienes. This Review covers the recent findings on leukotriene receptors to revisit them as new drug targets.

Preview pages Reset Next Page 0 Back