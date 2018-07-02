Role of sphingolipids in senescence: implication in aging and age-related diseases

Review Series 10.1172/JCI97949

Address correspondence to: Lina M. Obeid, Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Health Science Center, L-4, 179, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8430, USA. Phone: 631.444.2641; Email: lina.obeid@stonybrookmedicine.edu . Or to: Yusuf A. Hannun, Stony Brook University, Health Science Center, L-4, 182, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8430, USA. Phone: 631.444.8067; Email: yusuf.hannun@stonybrookmedicine.edu .

1 Stony Brook Cancer Center and Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lina M. Obeid, Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Health Science Center, L-4, 179, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8430, USA. Phone: 631.444.2641; Email: lina.obeid@stonybrookmedicine.edu . Or to: Yusuf A. Hannun, Stony Brook University, Health Science Center, L-4, 182, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8430, USA. Phone: 631.444.8067; Email: yusuf.hannun@stonybrookmedicine.edu .

1 Stony Brook Cancer Center and Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lina M. Obeid, Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Health Science Center, L-4, 179, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8430, USA. Phone: 631.444.2641; Email: lina.obeid@stonybrookmedicine.edu . Or to: Yusuf A. Hannun, Stony Brook University, Health Science Center, L-4, 182, Stony Brook, New York 11794-8430, USA. Phone: 631.444.8067; Email: yusuf.hannun@stonybrookmedicine.edu .

1 Stony Brook Cancer Center and Department of Medicine, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York, USA.

Aging is defined as the progressive deterioration of physiological function with age. Incidence of many pathologies increases with age, including neurological and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Aging tissues become less adaptable and renewable, and cells undergo senescence, a process by which they “irreversibly” stop dividing. Senescence has been shown to serve as a tumor suppression mechanism with clear desirable effects. However, senescence also has deleterious consequences, especially for cardiovascular, metabolic, and immune systems. Sphingolipids are a major class of lipids that regulate cell biology, owing to their structural and bioactive properties and diversity. Their involvement in the regulation of aging and senescence has been demonstrated and studied in multiple organisms and cell types, especially that of ceramide and sphingosine-1-phosphate; ceramide induces cellular senescence and sphingosine-1–phosphate delays it. These discoveries could be very useful in the future to understand aging mechanisms and improve therapeutic interventions.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.