Key roles for lipid mediators in the adaptive immune response

Review Series 10.1172/JCI97951
1Department of Environmental Medicine,
2Lung Biology and Disease Program, and
3Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York, USA.
Find articles by Duffney, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published July 2, 2018 - More info
Chronic inflammation is an underlying feature of many diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. There is an increasing appreciation of the dysregulation of adaptive immunity in chronic inflammatory and allergic diseases. The discovery of specialized pro-resolving lipid mediators (SPMs) that actively promote the resolution of inflammation has opened new avenues for the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Much work has been done focusing on the impact of SPMs on innate immune cells. However, much less is known about the influence of SPMs on the development of antigen-specific adaptive immune responses. This Review highlights the important breakthroughs concerning the effects of SPMs on the key cell types involved in the development of adaptive immunity, namely dendritic cells, T cells, and B cells.
