Leukotriene biosynthetic enzymes as therapeutic targets

Review Series 10.1172/JCI97945

Address correspondence to: Jesper Z. Haeggström, Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Division of Chemistry 2, Karolinska Institutet, S-171 77 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: 46.8.52487612; Email: jesper.haeggstrom@ki.se .

Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Division of Chemistry 2, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

Leukotrienes are powerful immune-regulating lipid mediators with established pathogenic roles in inflammatory allergic diseases of the respiratory tract — in particular, asthma and hay fever. More recent work indicates that these lipids also contribute to low-grade inflammation, a hallmark of cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases as well as cancer. Biosynthesis of leukotrienes involves oxidative metabolism of arachidonic acid and proceeds via a set of soluble and membrane enzymes that are primarily expressed by cells of myeloid origin. In activated immune cells, these enzymes assemble at the endoplasmic and perinuclear membrane, constituting a biosynthetic complex. This Review describes recent advances in our understanding of the components of the leukotriene-synthesizing enzyme machinery, emerging opportunities for pharmacological intervention, and the development of new medicines exploiting both antiinflammatory and pro-resolving mechanisms.

