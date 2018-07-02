Review Series 10.1172/JCI97945

Leukotriene biosynthetic enzymes as therapeutic targets

Jesper Z. Haeggström

Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Division of Chemistry 2, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden.

Address correspondence to: Jesper Z. Haeggström, Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics, Division of Chemistry 2, Karolinska Institutet, S-171 77 Stockholm, Sweden. Phone: 46.8.52487612; Email: jesper.haeggstrom@ki.se.

Find articles by Haeggström, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 7 (July 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(7):2680–2690. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97945.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published July 2, 2018

Leukotrienes are powerful immune-regulating lipid mediators with established pathogenic roles in inflammatory allergic diseases of the respiratory tract — in particular, asthma and hay fever. More recent work indicates that these lipids also contribute to low-grade inflammation, a hallmark of cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases as well as cancer. Biosynthesis of leukotrienes involves oxidative metabolism of arachidonic acid and proceeds via a set of soluble and membrane enzymes that are primarily expressed by cells of myeloid origin. In activated immune cells, these enzymes assemble at the endoplasmic and perinuclear membrane, constituting a biosynthetic complex. This Review describes recent advances in our understanding of the components of the leukotriene-synthesizing enzyme machinery, emerging opportunities for pharmacological intervention, and the development of new medicines exploiting both antiinflammatory and pro-resolving mechanisms.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2681 Page 2680 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement