Role of prostanoids in gastrointestinal cancer

Review Series 10.1172/JCI97953

2 Department of Research and Division of Gastroenterology, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA.

1 Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for gastrointestinal cancer and other diseases. Most studies have focused on cytokines and chemokines as mediators connecting chronic inflammation to cancer, whereas the involvement of lipid mediators, including prostanoids, has not been extensively investigated. Prostanoids are among the earliest signaling molecules released in response to inflammation. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that prostanoids are involved in gastrointestinal cancer. In this Review, we discuss how prostanoids impact gastrointestinal cancer development. In particular, we highlight recent advances in our understanding of how prostaglandin E2 induces the immunosuppressive microenvironment in gastrointestinal cancers.

