Review Series 10.1172/JCI97950

The role of non-resolving inflammation in atherosclerosis

Canan Kasikara,1 Amanda C. Doran,1 Bishuang Cai,1 and Ira Tabas1,2,3

1Department of Medicine,

2Department of Physiology, and

3Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Amanda C. Doran or Ira Tabas, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, 630 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10956, USA. Phone: 212.305.5669; Email: acd2154@cumc.columbia.edu (A.C. Doran). Phone: 212.305.9430; Email: iat1@columbia.edu (I. Tabas).

Find articles by Kasikara, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine,

2Department of Physiology, and

3Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Amanda C. Doran or Ira Tabas, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, 630 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10956, USA. Phone: 212.305.5669; Email: acd2154@cumc.columbia.edu (A.C. Doran). Phone: 212.305.9430; Email: iat1@columbia.edu (I. Tabas).

Find articles by Doran, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine,

2Department of Physiology, and

3Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Amanda C. Doran or Ira Tabas, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, 630 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10956, USA. Phone: 212.305.5669; Email: acd2154@cumc.columbia.edu (A.C. Doran). Phone: 212.305.9430; Email: iat1@columbia.edu (I. Tabas).

Find articles by Cai, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine,

2Department of Physiology, and

3Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: Amanda C. Doran or Ira Tabas, Department of Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, 630 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10956, USA. Phone: 212.305.5669; Email: acd2154@cumc.columbia.edu (A.C. Doran). Phone: 212.305.9430; Email: iat1@columbia.edu (I. Tabas).

Find articles by Tabas, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published July 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 7 (July 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(7):2713–2723. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97950.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published July 2, 2018

Non-resolving inflammation drives the development of clinically dangerous atherosclerotic lesions by promoting sustained plaque inflammation, large necrotic cores, thin fibrous caps, and thrombosis. Resolution of inflammation is not merely a passive return to homeostasis, but rather an active process mediated by specific molecules, including fatty acid–derived specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPMs). In advanced atherosclerosis, there is an imbalance between levels of SPMs and proinflammatory lipid mediators, which results in sustained leukocyte influx into lesions, inflammatory macrophage polarization, and impaired efferocytosis. In animal models of advanced atherosclerosis, restoration of SPMs limits plaque progression by suppressing inflammation, enhancing efferocytosis, and promoting an increase in collagen cap thickness. This Review discusses the roles of non-resolving inflammation in atherosclerosis and highlights the unique therapeutic potential of SPMs in blocking the progression of clinically dangerous plaques.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
2714 Page 2713 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement