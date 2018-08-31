Review Series 10.1172/JCI120844

Emerging evidence for targeting mitochondrial metabolic dysfunction in cancer therapy

Yueming Zhu,1 Angela Elizabeth Dean,1 Nobuo Horikoshi,1 Collin Heer,2 Douglas R. Spitz,2 and David Gius1

1Department of Radiation Oncology, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

2Free Radical and Radiation Biology Program, Department of Radiation Oncology, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, USA.

Address correspondence to: David Gius, Department of Radiation Oncology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Room 3-119, Lurie Research Building, 303 East Superior, Chicago, Illinois 60611, USA. Phone: 312.503.2053; Email: david.gius@northwestern.edu.

Find articles by Zhu, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published August 31, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3682–3691. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120844.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published August 31, 2018

Mammalian cells use a complex network of redox-dependent processes necessary to maintain cellular integrity during oxidative metabolism, as well as to protect against and/or adapt to stress. The disruption of these redox-dependent processes, including those in the mitochondria, creates a cellular environment permissive for progression to a malignant phenotype and the development of resistance to commonly used anticancer agents. An extension of this paradigm is that when these mitochondrial functions are altered by the events leading to transformation and ensuing downstream metabolic processes, they can be used as molecular biomarkers or targets in the development of new therapeutic interventions to selectively kill and/or sensitize cancer versus normal cells. In this Review we propose that mitochondrial oxidative metabolism is altered in tumor cells, and the central theme of this dysregulation is electron transport chain activity, folate metabolism, NADH/NADPH metabolism, thiol-mediated detoxification pathways, and redox-active metal ion metabolism. It is proposed that specific subgroups of human malignancies display distinct mitochondrial transformative and/or tumor signatures that may benefit from agents that target these pathways.

