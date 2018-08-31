Review Series 10.1172/JCI120842

The role of mitochondria in aging

Ji Yong Jang,1 Arnon Blum,2 Jie Liu,1 and Toren Finkel1

1Aging Institute, University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

2Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan, Israel.

Address correspondence to: Toren Finkel, Aging Institute, 100 Technology Drive, Room 555, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, USA. Phone: 412.383.4409; Email: finkelt@pitt.edu.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3662–3670. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120842.
The biological basis of human aging remains one of the greatest unanswered scientific questions. Increasing evidence, however, points to a role for alterations in mitochondrial function as a potential central regulator of the aging process. Here, we focus primarily on three aspects of mitochondrial biology that link this ancient organelle to how and why we age. In particular, we discuss the role of mitochondria in regulating the innate immune system, the mechanisms linking mitochondrial quality control to age-dependent pathology, and the possibility that mitochondrial-to-nuclear signaling might regulate the rate of aging.

