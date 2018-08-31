Review Series 10.1172/JCI120849

Mitochondrial dysfunction in pathophysiology of heart failure

Bo Zhou and Rong Tian

Mitochondria and Metabolism Center, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Rong Tian, Mitochondria and Metabolism Center, University of Washington, Box 358057, 850 Republican Street, Room N130 (SLU), Seattle, Washington 98109, USA. Phone: 206.543.8982; Email: rongtian@u.washington.edu.

Mitochondria and Metabolism Center, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3716–3726. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120849.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published August 20, 2018

Mitochondrial dysfunction has been implicated in the development of heart failure. Oxidative metabolism in mitochondria is the main energy source of the heart, and the inability to generate and transfer energy has long been considered the primary mechanism linking mitochondrial dysfunction and contractile failure. However, the role of mitochondria in heart failure is now increasingly recognized to be beyond that of a failed power plant. In this Review, we summarize recent evidence demonstrating vicious cycles of pathophysiological mechanisms during the pathological remodeling of the heart that drive mitochondrial contributions from being compensatory to being a suicide mission. These mechanisms include bottlenecks of metabolic flux, redox imbalance, protein modification, ROS-induced ROS generation, impaired mitochondrial Ca2+ homeostasis, and inflammation. The interpretation of these findings will lead us to novel avenues for disease mechanisms and therapy.

Advertisement