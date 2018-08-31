Review Series 10.1172/JCI120847

Mitochondrial metabolism in pulmonary hypertension: beyond mountains there are mountains

1Center for Pulmonary Vascular Biology and Medicine, Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood, and Vascular Medicine Institute, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 2University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Stephen Y. Chan, Center for Pulmonary Vascular Biology and Medicine, Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood, and Vascular Medicine Institute, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 200 Lothrop Street, BST1704.2, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.383.6990; Email: chansy@pitt.edu. Find articles by Culley, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Pulmonary Vascular Biology and Medicine, Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood, and Vascular Medicine Institute, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 2University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. Address correspondence to: Stephen Y. Chan, Center for Pulmonary Vascular Biology and Medicine, Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood, and Vascular Medicine Institute, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, 200 Lothrop Street, BST1704.2, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.383.6990; Email: chansy@pitt.edu. Find articles by Chan, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 (August 31, 2018)

J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3704–3715.

Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

(August 31, 2018)2018;128(9):3704–3715. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120847 Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a heterogeneous and fatal disease of the lung vasculature, where metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunction may drive pathogenesis. Similar to the Warburg effect in cancer, a shift from mitochondrial oxidation to glycolysis occurs in diseased pulmonary vessels and the right ventricle. However, appreciation of metabolic events in PH beyond the Warburg effect is only just emerging. This Review discusses molecular, translational, and clinical concepts centered on the mitochondria and highlights promising, controversial, and challenging areas of investigation. If we can move beyond the “mountains” of obstacles in this field and elucidate these fundamental tenets of pulmonary vascular metabolism, such work has the potential to usher in much-needed diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for the mitochondrial and metabolic management of PH.

Preview pages Reset 3705 Page 3704 Back