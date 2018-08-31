Mitochondrial fidelity and metabolic agility control immune cell fate and function

Review Series 10.1172/JCI120845

Address correspondence to: Michael N. Sack, Laboratory of Mitochondrial Biology and Metabolism, Cardiovascular Branch, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, NIH, Building 10CRC, Room 5-3150, 10 Center Drive, Bethesda, Maryland 20892, USA. Phone: 301.402.9259; Email: sackm@nih.gov .

Laboratory of Mitochondrial Biology and Metabolism, Cardiovascular Branch, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

Remodeling of mitochondrial metabolism plays an important role in regulating immune cell fate, proliferation, and activity. Furthermore, given their bacterial ancestry, disruption in mitochondrial fidelity leading to extravasation of their content initiates and amplifies innate immune surveillance with a myriad of physiologic and pathologic consequences. Investigations into the role of mitochondria in the immune system have come to the fore, and appreciation of mitochondrial function and quality control in immune regulation has enhanced our understanding of disease pathogenesis and identified new targets for immune modulation. This mitochondria-centered Review focuses on the role of mitochondrial metabolism and fidelity, as well as the role of the mitochondria as a structural platform, for the control of immune cell polarity, activation, and signaling. Mitochondria-linked disease and mitochondrially targeted therapeutic strategies to manage these conditions are also discussed.

