Molecular mechanisms regulating cGAS/STING activation in health and disease

Immunostimulatory DNA can stem from both exogenous introduction of foreign nucleic acids and endogenous DNA damage, metabolic stress, transcriptional dysregulation, and genomic instability. Aberrant localization of dsDNA in the cytosol serves as a damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) that stimulates innate immune signaling. Endogenous DAMPs contribute to proinflammatory responses, and dsDNA-derived DAMPs result in cGAS activation. Regulation of cGAS-mediated immune responses through genome maintenance and restriction of cytosolic DNA is essential to prevent chronic inflammatory conditions.

Effective detection of microbes is critical for induction of innate immune signaling and clearance of infections. cGAS was first described in the context of antiviral innate immunity and is activated by DNA viruses, retroviruses, and intracellular bacterial DNA (6, 32, 33) (Figure 1). Initial studies performed in cGAS-deficient mice demonstrated a lack of type I IFN response and subsequent mortality upon challenge with the DNA virus HSV-1 (32). More recently, the spatial context of cGAS activity in sensing viral DNA has been expanded to include the nuclear soluble fraction of cells (34).

Figure 1 Sources of immunostimulatory DNA. Cytosolic dsDNA fragments serve as a danger signal, and their recognition by cGAS elicits inflammatory signaling responses. Exogenous sources of immunostimulatory dsDNA are primarily microbial, including DNA viruses, retroviruses, and intracellular bacteria. Endogenous sources of immunostimulatory dsDNA arise from DNA damage, metabolic stress, transcriptional dysregulation, and genomic instability. DNA damage is caused by irradiation, anticancer drugs, and transcription replication conflicts, which can generate cytosolic dsDNA fragments. Metabolic stress can disrupt mitochondrial membranes and result in mtDNA release. Aberrant chromosome segregation can lead to formation of micronuclei whose disordered structure leaves them prone to membrane collapse, thereby exposing micronuclear dsDNA to cytosolic cGAS. Derepression of transposable elements can lead to accumulation of cytosolic cDNA and RNA-DNA hybrids. Upon binding these cytosolic dsDNA species, cGAS synthesizes 2′3′-cGAMP, which then activates STING to mediate a signaling cascade that leads to expression of type I IFN.

cGAS is also activated by intracellular DNA sources to stimulate sterile inflammation. Micronuclei are membrane-bound organelles that can arise during mitosis in response to mis-segregated chromosomes or chromosomal fragments (35). The intrinsic instability of these structures due to lamina disorganization leaves micronuclei susceptible to collapse (35). Membrane disruption of micronuclei results in cytosolic exposure of DNA fragments, which can lead to rapid accumulation of cGAS in cycling cells, and progression through mitosis serves as a critical factor for cGAS localization to micronuclei (1, 36). Further, prolonged cell cycle arrest has been shown to inhibit cGAS-mediated signaling in response to micronuclei (37). Notably, recent reports challenge this paradigm, suggesting that while cGAS localizes to micronuclei, activation following DNA damage is rare. They suggest that chromatin bridges rather than micronuclei may serve as dominant triggers and that micronuclei induced by radiation, replication stress, or chromosome segregation errors often fail to elicit productive cGAS/STING signaling (38–40).

Autophagy is a homeostatic process that restricts excessive or prolonged inflammation. cGAS activation has been implicated as a trigger of autophagy induction to inhibit proliferation of cells in replicative crisis (41). Additionally, cGAS has been shown to interact with autophagy machinery to direct clearance of micronuclei and suppress innate immune signaling (42).

Oxidative stress and metabolic dysfunction are associated with mitochondrial damage that can drive pathologic inflammation and aging. In these sterile contexts, DAMPs such as cytosolic mtDNA can act as endogenous triggers of cGAS/STING signaling (Figure 1). Deficiency in the mtDNA-binding protein TFAM drives mtDNA instability and aberrant nucleoid packaging, leading to mtDNA leakage into the cytosol where the fragments are bound by cGAS (21). Similarly, recent work has demonstrated that voltage-dependent anion channel 2 (VDAC2) is a mediator of mtDNA-induced cGAS signaling, such that loss of VDAC2 leads to unrestrained BAK activation and subsequent mitochondrial damage (43). Mitochondrial stress can also be a by-product of radiotherapy, resulting in mtDNA release and cGAS activation, and, importantly, may serve as a critical damage signal to induce systemic inflammatory responses through exosome and cell-free DNA trafficking (44). mtDNA has recently been implicated in a negative feedback loop in which release of mtDNA activates the N-degron pathway to direct cytosolic DNA to lysosomes for degradation to prevent excessive cGAS-mediated inflammation (45).

Transposable elements (TEs) are highly abundant and repetitive sequences comprising more than 50% of the human genome (46). TEs are canonically silenced through epigenetic modification to restrict genome instability and resulting inflammatory responses, but TEs are commonly derepressed under stress conditions, including cancer and aging (47, 48). TEs have also been implicated as triggers of cGAS activation, as reverse transcription of these elements in the cytosol exposes cDNA and RNA-DNA hybrids to cGAS sensing (Figure 1) (49–51). DNASE2 serves as a regulator of cytoplasmic DNA, including TE DNA, but it is downregulated in senescent cells, promoting senescence-associated inflammation driven by cGAS signaling (52). This was demonstrated in a study in which derepression of LINE-1 in aged tissues led to accumulation of LINE-1 cDNA in the cytosol and subsequent cGAS-mediated sterile inflammation, which could be abrogated with reverse transcriptase inhibitors (49, 50).

Replication stress causes DNA double-strand breaks, in part due to RNA-DNA hybrid accumulation in the form of R-loops and conflicts between transcription and replication complexes (Figure 1) (53). Damage induced by R-loop accumulation was suggested as a source of genome-derived cytosolic dsDNA in lymphoma models, where high levels of cytosolic DNA were correlated with a type I IFN response, and enzymatic resolution of R-loops decreased cytosolic DNA burden and inflammatory signaling (54). Cytosolic RNA-DNA hybrids derived from failed R-loop processing have since been shown to serve as direct immunostimulatory substrates of cGAS (55). Nucleases play a pivotal role in R-loop resolution and restriction of DNA fragments that escape the nucleus. RNASEH1 functions in nuclei and mitochondria to resolve R-loops through cleavage of the RNA strand (54). Similarly, RNASEH2 is recruited to sites of active transcription to resolve cotranscriptional R-loops, and deficiency in RNASEH2 is associated with micronuclei formation and cGAS activation (56). SAMHD1 is a dNTPase that serves as a key regulator of replication stress, acting through stimulation of MRE11 to prevent release of immunostimulatory DNA (57). TREX1 is a 3′→5′ exonuclease that restricts accumulation of cytosolic DNA (Figure 2) (58).

Figure 2 Licensing cGAS: chromatin gating, nuclear envelope integrity, and spatial control. To enable proper response of the innate immune system, cGAS must be tightly regulated and only activated at specific moments. Inside the nucleus, cGAS is sequestered on chromatin in an inactive state. Under specific conditions, the Mre11-Rad50-Nbs1 complex releases chromatin-bound cGAS, allowing its translocation and sensing of cytosolic dsDNA. cGAS activation is enhanced upon binding to dsDNA and forming phase-separated condensates, which create an environment that promotes efficient and robust enzymatic activity. cGAS activity is also regulated by posttranslational modifications (PTMs), including ubiquitination, phosphorylation, and lactylation, which influence cGAS stability, localization, and activation. In micronuclei (MN), histone modifications regulate the recruitment and localization of cGAS to micronuclear dsDNA. BAF plays multiple roles in cGAS regulation. BAF modulates cGAS access to micronuclear dsDNA primarily by maintaining nuclear and micronuclear envelope integrity, thereby limiting exposure of self-dsDNA to the cytosol. In addition, BAF blocks TREX1 activity in micronuclei to prevent degradation of dsDNA. cGAS localization is further regulated through trafficking to distinct cellular compartments, including recruitment to the plasma membrane by MYO1F. cGAS preferentially binds and responds to dsDNA longer than 20 bp. Together, these mechanisms regulate cGAS activation and the subsequent induction of STING-dependent inflammatory signaling pathways.

Inherited mutations in RNA-DNA hybrid processing pathways, including mutations in RNASEH2 subunits and TREX1, result in severe cGAS-dependent type I interferonopathies, including Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, and have also been associated with autoimmune conditions (20, 56). The tumor suppressor p53 has been shown to mediate degradation of TREX1 to activate cGAS and prevent oncogenic transformation (59). TREX1 can also be targeted for degradation by a SPOP-associated ubiquitin ligase but is conversely stabilized by the deubiquitinase USP7, wherein loss of SPOP function or overexpression of USP7 in cancers is associated with increased TREX1-mediated restriction of cytosolic dsDNA and poor response to immunotherapies (60). Enzymes regulating the architecture of DNA during transcription, including helicases and topoisomerases, also play a vital role in regulating R-loops to prevent fork conflict–induced DNA damage and cytosolic release. For example, the helicase SETX contributes to resolving double-strand breaks through Rad51 recruitment by unwinding the RNA-DNA hybrid component of R-loops flanking break sites (61). SETX has also been established as a critical regulator of MYC-induced replication stress, with loss of SETX exacerbating genome instability (62). Additionally, helicase DXH9 interacts with R-loops, and its depletion increases DNA damage markers (63). Topoisomerase I prevents R-loop formation by limiting torsional stress and preventing reannealing of nascent RNA (54, 64, 65).

Cancer treatments are a major source of stress signals that are a critical mediator of therapeutic response (Figure 1). Intercalating agents distort DNA structures, leading to strand breaks and escape of DNA fragments into the cytosol, where cGAS is engaged (66). Similarly, induction of cGAS/STING has been observed upon treatment with several anticancer drug classes including platinum-based agents, microtubule-targeting agents, and topoisomerase inhibitors such as etoposide (67–69). Therapies targeting DNA damage response pathways, such as PARP inhibition, have also been shown to induce cell-intrinsic cGAS signaling (70). Radiotherapy is commonly employed to induce DNA damage for tumor control, which has been shown to induce cGAS-mediated innate immune activation, and this effect is further potentiated by combination with CHEK1/2 inhibition to promote cell cycle progression, resulting in increased micronuclei formation (71).

Taken together, these findings indicate that a fine balance must be maintained between danger signals that activate cGAS-mediated innate immunity and restriction of immunostimulatory nucleic acids to prevent pathologic inflammation.