Autoinflammatory syndromes of STING and TREX1 dysfunction

Monogenic diseases are especially helpful in understanding the unique contributions of TREX1, cGAS, and STING to human disease (1, 2, 4, 5, 13–15) (Figures 1 and 2 and Table 1). Regarding TREX1 variants, the associated disease phenotypes are best differentiated by the domain in which the mutation occurs (2, 3, 5). N-terminal TREX1 mutants affect the catalytic domain, diminishing or eliminating exonuclease activity. This results in accumulation of cytosolic DNA and activation of the cGAS-STING pathway (16, 17). The most severely disruptive variants cause AGS, a syndrome associated with a variety of mutations in genes regulating nucleic acid sensing, including TREX1 (18–23). These genetic variants activate the type I IFN response, leading to progressive cognitive impairment and other neurological deficits as well as systemic manifestations (22, 24, 25). In addition to hypercytokinemia, patients with AGS can develop autoantibodies, including autoantibodies associated with SLE (22, 26). Autoantibodies in AGS might result from type I IFN or, alternatively, immunostimulatory cellular debris (27, 28). Some patients with AGS develop autoimmune manifestations, including immune thrombocytopenia and autoimmune thyroiditis (22, 29, 30) (Table 1). Unlike humans with AGS, who develop neuroinflammation, TREX1 deficiency in mice leads to cardiovascular inflammation, a distinction that might reflect species-specific differences in cGAS-STING activation. Genetic deletion of Cgas, Sting1, or the type I IFN receptor (Ifnar1) abrogates this disease-associated lethality in mice (13, 16, 17, 31, 32). Furthermore, elimination of T and B cells is protective in Trex1–/– animals (17), supporting a combined role of autoimmunity and autoinflammation.

Figure 1 N-terminal mutations in TREX1 cause multi-organ inflammatory diseases, and C-terminal mutations cause DNA damage with multi-organ injury and features of autoimmunity. (A) Loss of TREX1 exonuclease activity triggers accumulation of cytosolic DNA, unabated STING activation, and interferonopathy in AGS and FCL. By contrast, C-terminal mutations in TREX1 lead to autosomal-dominant RVCL, a multi-organ vasculopathy associated with genome instability and organ degeneration, often mimicking common autoimmune diseases, with onset around midlife and universal disability and premature mortality. Asterisks indicate mutant protein. (B) TREX1 (shown as a monomer) crystal structure reveals AGS- and FCL-associated mutations (shown in blue) that are located at the DNA (shown in gray) interface and lead to a loss of proper DNA binding or catalytic activity. Truncating mutations on the C-terminus associated with RVCL lead to a loss of the transmembrane domain (TMD; not indicated in structure) with localization to the nucleus, triggering DNA damage, cellular senescence, and apoptosis. Structure visualized using UCSF ChimeraX (177). TBK1, tank binding kinase 1; ISG, interferon-stimulated gene; IRF3, interferon regulatory factor 3; cGAMP, cyclic GMP-AMP.

Figure 2 Spontaneous activation of STING occurs with disease-causing STING gain-of-function mutations, as well as with non-STING mutations that cause accumulation of STING in the Golgi. (A) Coatomer protein complex subunit A (COPA) mutations reduce STING retrieval from the Golgi, leading to constitutive WT STING activation and systemic autoimmunity in patients with COPA syndrome. By contrast, STING gain-of-function mutations in SAVI lead to ligand-independent STING activation and multi-organ autoinflammation. Asterisks indicate mutant protein. (B) SAVI-causing STING mutations primarily involve the connector loop and polymer interface portion of the ligand-binding domain (LBD). Apo STING (shown as a dimer) crystal structure consists of four transmembrane (TM) helices that make up the N-terminal transmembrane domain (TMD; yellow), connector region (blue), LBD (pink), and C-terminal tail (CTT; not indicated in structure). STING is localized in the endoplasmic reticulum prior to its activation and trafficking to other cellular compartments. The connector region links the TMD to the LBD, where cGAMP binds, which represents the genetic location of SAVI gain-of-function mutations. Structure visualized using UCSF ChimeraX (177).

Table 1 Overview of cGAS-STING– and TREX1-related human disease presentations

Some TREX1 variants in the N-terminal catalytic domain cause a disease distinct from AGS, known as FCL (5, 33). FCL is characterized by painful, cold-induced acral lesions, along with a variety of systemic manifestations that can include cerebrovascular disease and elevated type I IFN in the peripheral blood (5, 33–35). Generally, FCL is associated with mutations that cause a milder reduction in exonuclease activity compared with the profound abrogation of TREX1 activity in AGS (2, 5, 33) (Table 1). However, the existence of identical point mutations that can cause either AGS or FCL suggests that these diseases exist on a spectrum (5, 36–38). For example, TREX1 D18N is a dominant-negative mutation that requires only one allele to cause FCL (33, 39), but it can also cause more extreme AGS-associated pathology, even within the same family (36).

Unlike the exonuclease domain TREX1 mutants that cause AGS and FCL, C-terminal truncating mutations proximal to the TMD produce a mislocalized TREX1 that retains highly potent exonuclease activity and freely distributes throughout the cytosol and nucleus (3). This gives rise to a distinct clinical syndrome known as RVCL or RVCL-S (3, 4), previously called HERNS (40). RVCL manifests in adulthood with severe small vessel disease, leading to retinal, kidney, and brain injury and eventual death in 5–10 years (3, 15) (Table 1). Intriguingly, RVCL does not typically present with any appreciable systemic inflammation, though the associated organ damage mimics that of common autoimmune diseases (41, 42). This helps explain why RVCL is often confused with inflammatory conditions like MS, central nervous system (CNS) vasculitis, SLE, and neurosarcoidosis (3, 15, 41, 43–45). However, unlike those inflammatory diseases, RVCL appears to be a DNA damage syndrome caused by mislocalization of the truncated TREX1 protein to the nucleus resulting in genomic instability (4) (Figure 1). This underscores the clinical overlap between autoimmunity and DNA damage syndromes. RVCL-associated cellular damage is ameliorated by catalytically inactive TREX1 mutants, implicating exonuclease activity in RVCL pathogenesis (4). Nevertheless, cytokines may still play a role in RVCL, since TREX1 itself is an ISG (46, 47). Indeed, transcriptional upregulation of the TREX1 mutant during aging might explain late onset of symptoms in RVCL (4). Thus, C-terminal TREX1 truncation results in RVCL, a consequence of gain-of-function TREX1 nuclear mislocalization, which creates a completely distinct disease from AGS.

In contrast with human TREX1 deficiency, diseases of human cGAS or STING deficiency have not yet been described. However, mice lacking cGAS and STING are born at normal Mendelian ratios, do not exhibit gross developmental defects, and are healthy in barrier facilities (48–50). These mice are more vulnerable to infection with RNA and DNA viruses than WT animals, due to impaired innate and adaptive immunity (48–51). Genetic deletion of cGAS in mice leads to impaired induction of cellular senescence and defective antitumor immunity, though spontaneous tumor development is less impacted (52, 53). Besides its role in antiviral and antitumoral immunity in mice, the cGAS-STING pathway also contributes to normal aging. Indeed, older adult mice deficient in STING exhibit reduced levels of inflammation and neurodegeneration (54), and cGAS also has been implicated in longevity in studies of the naked mole rat (10). Thus, the cGAS-STING pathway is a potential therapeutic target for autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases as well as age-related neurodegenerative diseases. Importantly, genetic deficiency of cGAS and STING do not phenocopy each other (55), which might be explained in part by the recent discovery of PIP(3,5)P 2 as a cofactor for STING activation (56).

SAVI-associated STING gain-of-function mutants result in conformational changes and spontaneous translocation of STING from the ER to the Golgi (1, 57). These mutations cluster primarily in the connector loop and the polymeric interface of the LBD, promoting ligand-independent polymerization and constitutive activation of the pathway (58). This hyperactivation of STING clinically manifests as cutaneous vasculopathy, interstitial lung disease (ILD), and systemic inflammation (1) (Table 1). While the CNS is not typically considered a primary target organ in SAVI, rare cases of CNS involvement have been reported, including cerebral vasculitis, brain infarction, and white matter lesions, suggesting that the CNS is affected in a subset of patients (59, 60). Vascular injury, reflected by Raynaud’s phenomenon, cutaneous ulcers, and retinal vasculopathy, is among the most disabling features of SAVI (Table 1). Patients with SAVI also frequently develop T cell cytopenia, hypergammaglobulinemia, and leukopenia (Table 1), suggesting that chronic STING-driven innate immune activation secondarily dysregulates the adaptive immune compartment (1, 61). Indeed, some patients with SAVI have SLE-associated autoantibodies (61).

Whereas in SAVI, conformational changes in STING lead to spontaneous translocation of mutant STING to the Golgi, Golgi mislocalization of WT STING also leads to spontaneous signaling and systemic autoimmunity, albeit with distinct clinical phenotypes from SAVI. For example, COPA syndrome results from failure of WT STING to be retrieved from the Golgi, triggering persistent signaling (62–64) (Figure 2). Compelling genetic evidence for this mechanism comes from a recent study showing that COPA mutation–carrying patients who also have the hypomorphic STING HAQ polymorphism are protected from disease (65). This observation suggests that fully functional WT STING is necessary for COPA pathology. It seems likely that additional STING polymorphisms may also regulate disease severity or penetrance in the context of other autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases (66, 67).