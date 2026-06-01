Expanding roles of cGAS-STING signaling in neuroinflammation

The function of cGAS-STING viewed through evolution. The cGAS-STING pathway represents an evolutionarily ancient innate immune system that predates the emergence of metazoans (44) (Figure 1A). cGAS has undergone substantial structural diversification during evolution. The cGAS protein encompasses a Mab21 catalytic domain at its C-terminus, which is highly conserved (45–48). In contrast, the N-terminal intrinsically disordered region (IDR), which contributes to the binding stability of dsDNA, exhibits marked divergence (21) (Figure 1B). In human cGAS, the IDR promotes liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) with DNA, enhancing nonspecific DNA binding and catalytic activity (47–49). Notably, truncated vertebrate cGAS without the N-terminus shows enhanced accumulation in the nucleus (50, 51). These observations suggest that ancestral cGAS proteins may predominantly localize to and function within the nucleus. Further evidence for functional diversification comes from the zinc-ribbon domain located in the C-terminal region of vertebrate cGAS, which is essential for efficient DNA recognition and activation (52) (Figure 1B). Strikingly, the cGAS homolog from Nematostella vectensis, which lacks the zinc-ribbon domain, can synthesize 2′3′-cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP) but fails to respond to dsDNA in vitro (53), supporting the notion that DNA sensing may represent a later evolutionary adaptation.

Figure 1 Evolutionary diversification of the cGAS-STING pathway. (A) Evolutionary timeline of cGAS across species. (B) Stepwise acquisition of cGAS functional domains. An N-terminal intrinsically disordered domain emerged in cephalochordates and promotes liquid-liquid phase separation and cytosolic retention, whereas the zinc ribbon domain arose later in vertebrates and is required for efficient DNA recognition and activation. (C) Evolution of STING signaling capacity. In vertebrates, STING acquired a C-terminal tail (CTT) that enables recruitment of TANK binding kinase 1 and interferon regulatory factor 3, driving robust type I interferon responses. This CTT-dependent signaling is absent in nonvertebrate STING homologs. The structures of cGAS and STING were downloaded from AlphaFold DB (170) and modified by ChimeraX (171). CDN, cyclic dinucleotide.

STING is also deeply conserved across species (21), yet its signaling capacity has expanded over time. Vertebrate STING acquired a C-terminal tail that enables recruitment of TANK binding kinase 1 (TBK1) and interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3), leading to robust type I IFN (IFN-I) signaling, a feature absent in nonvertebrate STING homologs (21) (Figure 1C). Together, these findings indicate that the cGAS-STING pathway has evolved from an antimicrobial strategy into a specialized IFN-driven DNA-sensing pathway and that in humans it likely serves additional functions beyond canonical responses to cytosolic dsDNA.

Cytosolic DNA sensing by cGAS-STING. Upon binding to dsDNA, cGAS catalyzes the synthesis of cGAMP, from ATP and GTP (2, 14). Structural studies reveal that cGAS forms a 2:2 dimer with dsDNA (46). This results in formation of a ladder-like DNA-cGAS structure, in which cGAS dimers propagate linearly along longer DNA strands in a “head-to-head” orientation (54). Due to this ladder-like structure, longer dsDNA (>40 bp) binds more stably to cGAS and elicits greater production of cGAMP than shorter dsDNA (<40 bp) (54). The cGAMP binds to STING, an ER-resident adaptor protein, and promotes its translocation to the ER-Golgi intermediate compartment (ERGIC), mediated by COP-II complex and ARF GTPases (55). Activated STING recruits TBK1 via its C-terminal tail (56). STING is phosphorylated by TBK1 and subsequently recruits IRF3 (56). IRF3 is then phosphorylated by TBK1, dimerized, and translocated into the nucleus to drive the expression of IFN-I and interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) (56–58) (Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Canonical and noncanonical functions of the cGAS-STING pathway. (A) In the canonical signaling pathway, binding of dsDNA activates cGAS to synthesize cGAMP, which binds STING and drives its translocation from the ER to the ERGIC and Golgi. Activated STING recruits TBK1, leading to activation of IRF3 and NF-κB. (B) Among its noncanonical functions, STING activation can also lead to induction of autophagy and lysosome biogenesis via LC3- and TFEB-dependent pathways. In addition to its cytosolic role, cGAS localizes to the nucleus, where it is anchored to nucleosomes and mediates STING-independent functions, including inhibition of DNA damage repair through poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP1) and suppression of replication fork progression. (C) Owing to its intrinsically disordered N-terminal domain, cGAS engages a broad network of interacting proteins, including RNA-binding proteins, transcriptional regulators, and the SWI/SNF chromatin-remodeling complex. These interactions suggest that cGAS may have additional, yet-to-be-defined noncanonical functions beyond innate immune signaling.

Beyond the canonical IRF3-mediated IFN-I response, the cGAS-STING pathway engages multiple additional signaling programs that contribute to its diverse immune functions (55, 59–61) (Figure 2B). STING activates the NF-κB pathway through recruitment and activation of kinases, such as IκB kinase, which phosphorylate and promote degradation of the NF-κB inhibitor IκB (62, 63). This enables nuclear translocation of NF-κB and induction of pro-inflammatory cytokine expression, thereby amplifying inflammatory responses (63).

In parallel, cGAS-STING signaling directly intersects with autophagy and lysosomal pathways (55, 64) (Figure 2B). cGAS can recruit LC3 to micronuclei, while STING-enriched ERGICs provide a membrane source for LC3 lipidation, together facilitating autophagosome formation (55, 65). Activated STING also promotes TFEB dephosphorylation and nuclear translocation, driving the transcription of lysosomal and autophagy-related genes (64, 66, 67). These noncanonical signaling outputs underscore the functional scope of the cGAS-STING pathway beyond IFN-mediated inflammation and are consistent with its evolutionary diversification across species.

Noncanonical nuclear cGAS-STING signaling. cGAS is also present in the nucleus (51), where it is tightly tethered to nucleosomes rather than naked DNA, a configuration that prevents aberrant activation (43, 68–71). cGAS interacts with the acidic patch of histones H2A and H2B through its DNA-binding sites, but abnormal histone assembly leads to elevated cGAMP production by cGAS (43, 67, 68, 70, 72, 73) (Figure 2B). Another study showed that barrier-to-autointegration factor 1 can dynamically outcompete cGAS for DNA binding and restrict cGAS activity (74).

Despite these inhibitory mechanisms, nuclear cGAS can become active in the context of DNA damage following viral infection and produce cGAMP, eliciting a strong STING-dependent IFN-I response (8, 75). In addition, cGAS influences DNA damage repair (39, 43). Nuclear cGAS interacts with PARP1, disrupting formation of the PARP1-Timeless complex and thereby suppressing homologous recombination (43). In contrast with human cGAS, cGAS from the long-lived naked mole rat exhibits prolonged retention on chromatin and enhances DNA damage repair (39). DNA-bound cGAS also interacts with replication proteins, slows replication fork progression, and suppresses DNA damage sensitivity (76). Together, these findings suggest that nuclear cGAS regulates genome stability in a binding site– and cell state–dependent manner (Figure 2B).

The tight binding of nuclear cGAS to nucleosomes further suggests potential roles in shaping chromatin accessibility, higher-order chromatin architecture, and gene expression programs. A recent study profiling the cGAS interactome identified enrichment of cGAS-interacting intranuclear proteins within the SWI tch/ S ucrose N on- F ermentable (SWI/SNF) chromatin remodeling complex and the spliceosome complex, suggesting a role for nuclear cGAS in gene expression regulation (77). Further studies are needed to elucidate nuclear cGAS–interacting proteins and the functional consequences of nuclear cGAS on chromatin. In addition, it is important to understand how nuclear and cytosolic cGAS coordinate their functions. Human cGAS contains at least 2 nuclear localization sequence domains and 1 nuclear export signal domain (43, 78). Under homeostatic conditions, cGAS is present in both the nucleus and cytoplasm; however, DNA damage can shift its nucleocytoplasmic distribution. Nuclear DNA damage reduces cGAS Y215 phosphorylation and promotes its nuclear translocation in an importin-α–dependent manner (43). In contrast, cytoplasmic DNA damage triggers CRM1-dependent export of cGAS from the nucleus to the cytoplasm (78).

Cytosolic cGAS can also enter the nucleus following mitotic membrane breakdown, where its activity is restrained by nucleosome tethering and N-terminal hyperphosphorylation (72, 79, 80). This regulated nuclear entry may enable cGAS to monitor cell proliferation. As noted, nuclear cGAS can influence DNA damage repair through PARP1 (43), thereby affecting genome stability and cell proliferation. Importantly, during mitotic arrest, low levels of cGAS-dependent IRF3 phosphorylation gradually accumulate and trigger transcription-independent apoptosis in response to mitotic abnormalities (79).

Consistent with its nuclear function, STING is also located in the nucleus, particularly at the nuclear envelope (NE) (81). Upon herpes simplex virus type 1 or poly(I:C) stimulation, STING in the inner NE redistributes to the outer NE (82). Because the outer NE is continuous with the ER, NE-localized STING may represent a readily available pool of ER-associated STING that can participate in activation upon stimulation. STING has been reported to interact with the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), a ligand-activated transcription factor that regulates xenobiotic metabolism and immune homeostasis (83). Upon AHR ligand stimulation, STING accumulates at the NE, where it enhances AHR-mediated transcriptional activity (83). Notably, the NE is closely associated with heterochromatin organization, gene silencing, and RNA processing (84, 85). Given that a pool of STING localizes to the NE, it will be important to determine whether STING participates in these nuclear processes.

Functions of cGAS revealed by interactome analyses. Structurally, the N-terminal IDR of cGAS promotes LLPS (49), a property that enables extensive protein-protein interactions across diverse cell types and subcellular compartments. Consistent with this structural feature, recent cGAS interactome studies have revealed that cGAS associates not only with canonical components of innate immune signaling but also with proteins involved in transcriptional regulation and RNA processing (39, 77, 86, 87) (Figure 2C).

A particularly striking and recurrent finding across these analyses is the enrichment of RNA-binding proteins among cGAS interactors, likely driven by IDR-mediated phase separation. Notably, G3BP1, a core component of stress granules, directly binds the cGAS IDR and has been shown to prime cGAS for DNA binding (86, 88). Similarly, in the context of tauopathy, PQBP1 acts as an adaptor linking monomeric tau to cGAS (89). Given that both G3BP1 and PQBP1 are key regulators of RNA metabolism, these observations raise the possibility that cGAS may intersect with RNA-processing pathways, potentially by sequestering or scaffolding RNA-binding proteins within phase-separated assemblies. Exploring these noncanonical functions of cGAS may uncover mechanisms by which it contributes to aging and neurodegenerative disease in ways that parallel, yet remain distinct from, its classical role in inflammatory signaling.