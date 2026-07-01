Emerging roles of the cGAS/STING pathway in cardiovascular diseases

Heart diseases, including MI, hypertensive heart disease, valvular heart disease, cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, and AF all cause cardiac remodeling that can lead to heart failure (HF) (63, 64). A growing body of experimental and clinical evidence now demonstrates that inflammation plays a fundamental role in the pathophysiology of HF (65), although the underlying mechanisms remain largely unknown. Recent studies have provided evidence supporting involvement of the cGAS/STING pathway in various heart diseases and HF (17) (Figure 1 and Tables 1–4).

MI. MI is a disease characterized by myocardial cell death due to the interruption of blood flow in the coronary arteries to the corresponding region of the myocardium. Atherosclerosis is a main cause of MI. Following occlusion of the coronary arteries, intense sterile inflammation and immune cell infiltration, triggered by molecules released from damaged or dead cells, are initiated to digest and clear damaged cells and extracellular matrix (66). Subsequently, reparative pathways promote myofibroblast proliferation, neovascularization, resolution of inflammation, and scar formation for tissue repair. After the reparative phase, the heart continues to undergo structural and functional changes that lead to chamber dilatation and contractile dysfunction and exacerbate HF. Inflammation has been implicated not only in the reparative phase, but also in chronic cardiac remodeling after MI.

The cGAS/STING pathway has been implicated in the initiation of cardiac inflammation and the clearance of necrotic myocardium and tissue repair after MI (Figure 1). Upregulation of STING and IRF3 in the heart was observed in the reparative phase of murine hearts after MI (67, 68). King et al. found that genetic disruption of IRF3 or cGAS improved survival rate and cardiac remodeling after MI (67). Mechanistically, the cGAS/STING/IRF3 pathway is activated in macrophages that recognize dsDNA released from dying cells in the infarcted region. Subsequently, the signaling induces the production of IFN-I and ISGs, which impairs tissue repair and deteriorates cardiac remodeling after MI by promoting the expression of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines and recruitment of leukocytes in the infarcted heart. Cao et al. also reported that the cGAS/STING pathway is essential for maintaining proinflammatory macrophages in the murine heart after MI through inducible NOS upregulation (68). Furthermore, Zhu et al. demonstrated that the cGAS/STING pathway was associated with neutrophil production and activation, although cGAS deficiency in neutrophils did not affect neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation after MI (69). Neutrophil-specific deletion of cGAS improved survival after MI in mice, although it did not affect post-MI cardiac remodeling.

Myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury. Myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury is myocardial damage caused by temporary interruption and subsequent restoration of blood flow to the heart (70). ROS, generated by the reactivated electron transport chain and other sources, play important roles in the pathogenesis of myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury (70). ROS cause cardiomyocyte damage and cardiac dysfunction by inducing apoptosis, autophagy, and proinflammatory responses. Damage-associated molecules released from necrotic cardiac cells, including mitochondrial and nuclear DNA, also contribute to activation of proinflammatory responses (71).

Activation of the cGAS/STING pathway and accumulation of mtDNA in the cytosol have been reported in cardiac tissues of diabetic mice exposed to myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury. Pharmacological inhibition of STING attenuated myocardial damage in this model (72). Zhang et al. reported that mitochondrial components, released from cardiomyocytes through extracellular vesicles, might be internalized by cardiac fibroblasts and promote myocardial fibrosis via fibroblast activation and proliferation (73). These findings suggest a potential role of the cGAS/STING pathway in the pathophysiology of myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury, although further studies are necessary to establish its relevance in the human disease.

Hypertensive heart disease. Hypertensive heart disease is a condition in which cardiac structural and functional changes are attributable to systemic hypertension. Cardiac hypertrophy initially occurs as an adaptive response to pressure overload to maintain cardiac function (63). However, chronic stress responses cause contractile dysfunction and HF (64). Inflammation has been implicated in the pathophysiology of both adaptive hypertrophy and HF (74, 75).

The roles of the cGAS/STING pathway in hypertensive heart disease have been investigated by using a murine model of pressure overload-induced cardiac hypertrophy and HF. Upregulation of cGAS and STING has been reported in the murine heart subjected to pressure overload as well as in the human heart exhibiting cardiac hypertrophy (Table 1) (76–80). Hu et al. demonstrated that cGAS knockdown in cardiomyocytes improves survival rate and ameliorates cardiac hypertrophy, contractile dysfunction, interstitial fibrosis, immune cell infiltration, proinflammatory cytokine expression, and cardiomyocyte apoptosis during pressure overload (76). Zhang et al. reported that genetic deletion of STING resulted in improvement of cardiac hypertrophy, interstitial fibrosis, and contractile dysfunction with suppressed macrophage infiltration, IFN-I–mediated inflammation, and ER stress response in pressure-overloaded hearts (77). Guo et al. showed that upregulation of inducible NOS during pressure overload contributes to mtDNA release in cardiomyocytes, which promotes adverse remodeling through activation of the cGAS/STING/IRF3 pathway in mice (78). Brassington et al. reported that activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in cardiomyocytes might be involved in CD8+ T cell activation and macrophage recruitment, which induce cardiomyocyte apoptosis and interstitial fibrosis, respectively (81). Sanders et al. demonstrated that STING activation in cardiac ECs induces IL-6 secretion and HF during pressure overload in mice (82). Interestingly, transgenic mice with cardiomyocyte-specific overexpression of STING showed attenuated adverse remodeling and contractile dysfunction in response to pressure overload by inhibiting autophagy (79), while cardiomyocyte-specific activation of STING, using a constitutively active mutant, led to cardiac hypertrophy and HF in mice (80). How STING contributes to the adaptive and maladaptive mechanisms in hypertensive heart disease remains to be elucidated.

Valvular heart disease. Valvular heart disease is a structural or functional abnormality of cardiac valves that affects blood flow and mechanical stress on the heart. Progression of aortic valve calcification results in aortic stenosis (83). Hu et al. reported increased STING and its phosphorylation in calcified human valves compared with noncalcified valves (Table 1) (84). Pharmacological inhibition of STING suppressed calcium nodule formation and alkaline phosphatase activity in human aortic valve interstitial cells (HAVICs) treated with osteogenic medium, whereas treatment with a STING agonist promoted these changes. Genetic disruption or pharmacologic inhibition of STING also mitigated aortic valve calcification in mice. Mechanistically, mtDNA leakage through downregulation of calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase 1 in activated HAVICs stimulates the cGAS/STING pathway, which leads to upregulation of alkaline phosphatase and runt-related transcription factor 2, the essential regulators of calcification, through TBK1 and NF-κB activation (84–86).

Cardiomyopathy. Cardiomyopathies are diseases of the heart muscle characterized by morphologically and functionally abnormal myocardium due to various causes, in the absence of coronary artery disease, hypertension, valvular disease, and congenital heart disease sufficient to cause the observed myocardial abnormality (87, 88). STING upregulation has been reported in human heart samples of patients with dilated and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) (77), suggesting the involvement of the cGAS/STING pathway (Table 1).

Dilated cardiomyopathy is the most common form of cardiomyopathy, characterized by chamber dilation and dysfunction. Patients carrying a homozygous missense mutation in the nuclear lamina-associated inner nuclear membrane protein LEMD2 develop dilated cardiomyopathy (89). Using a knockin mouse model of the LEMD2 disease mutation and corresponding cell model (90), Chen et al. demonstrated that this mutation impairs nuclear envelope rupture repair capacity. The resulting accumulation of DNA in the cytoplasm activates cGAS/STING and promotes myocardial cellular senescence. Mutations in the LMNA gene, encoding the nuclear envelope protein lamin A/C, cause dilated cardiomyopathy (91). Cheedipudi et al. showed that genetic disruption of cGAS attenuated the dilated cardiomyopathy phenotype in Lmna-deficient mice (92). On the other hand, En et al. reported that the cGAS/STING pathway is not activated in adult mice with cardiomyocyte-specific Lmna deletion (93). Further investigation will be necessary to clarify the role of the cGAS/STING pathway in lamin-related dilated cardiomyopathy.

HCM is characterized by thickening of the heart muscle without pressure overload. The cGAS/STING/IFN pathway is implicated in the pathophysiology of sporadic HCM caused by a somatic loss-of-function mutation in NAP1L1, which encodes a member of the nucleosome assembly protein family (94). Lv et al. showed that in vivo overexpression of this variant in cardiomyocytes exacerbated angiotensin II–induced cardiac hypertrophy with activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in mice, while pharmacological inhibition of STING and IFN receptor reversed the cardiac phenotype (94). Mechanistically, this mutation causes destabilization of nucleosome formation and DNA leakage into the cytoplasm, which accelerates proinflammatory responses and cardiac hypertrophy.

Diabetic cardiomyopathy is characterized by lipid accumulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, and fibrosis (95). Activation of the cGAS/STING pathway and the NLRP3 inflammasome have been observed in murine diabetic hearts (96–98). Yan et al. demonstrated that Sting knockdown in cardiomyocytes improved diabetes-induced cardiac hypertrophy and contractile dysfunction with suppressed pyroptosis and inflammatory responses (96). Mechanistically, palmitic acid–induced lipotoxicity activated the cGAS/STING pathway through mitochondrial oxidative damage and mtDNA release into the cytosol in cardiomyocytes, which promoted pyroptosis and proinflammatory cytokine production in an NLRP3 inflammasome-dependent manner, suggesting crosstalk between the cGAS/STING pathway and NLRP3 inflammasome activation (96–98).

Chronic kidney disease has been shown to contribute to the pathophysiology of cardiomyopathy (99). Han et al. reported the activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in murine hearts in a chronic kidney disease model, which was ameliorated by cardiomyocyte-specific genetic disruption of STING (100). Mitochondrial oxidative stress was implicated in activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in this setting.

Anthracycline chemotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer, such as doxorubicin, have been shown to cause cardiotoxicity with a poor prognosis (101, 102), and chronic doxorubicin cardiomyopathy has been associated with activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in murine hearts (103–105). Luo et al. demonstrated that EC-specific genetic deletion of STING prevented doxorubicin cardiomyopathy and EC dysfunction (103). Mechanistically, activation of the cGAS/STING pathway in cardiac ECs by doxorubicin caused mitochondrial dysfunction through a reduction of intracellular NAD levels. Another chemotherapeutic, cisplatin, has also been reported to have cardiotoxic effects (106) and shown to activate the cGAS/STING pathway in murine hearts (107). Wang et al. demonstrated that genetic disruption of STING attenuated cisplatin-induced cardiotoxicity in mice (107).

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are another group of cardiotoxic anticancer drugs (108). Cao et al. demonstrated that anti–PD-1 antibody activates the cGAS/STING pathway in macrophages with M1 polarization (109). Pharmacological inhibition of STING ameliorated cardiac injury induced by anti–PD-1 antibody in mice, although the mechanism remains unelucidated.

Myocarditis. Myocarditis is an inflammatory disease of the heart, characterized by inflammatory cell infiltration and myocardial injury, which can be caused by infections, immune systemic activation, and exposure to drugs (110). The cGAS/STING pathway has been implicated in the pathophysiology of various types of myocarditis (111–116). Qin et al. reported that the cGAS/STING pathway contributes to cardiac inflammation by coxsackievirus B3 (CVB3) infection (111). Genetic disruption of STING suppressed CVB3-induced proinflammatory cytokine expression in mice, which led to higher survival rates. CVB3-infected cardiomyocytes release mtDNA into the extracellular space, which activates STING signaling in cardiac macrophages. An important role of cGAS in macrophages was also reported in Chagas disease, which can cause myocarditis by Trypanosoma cruzi infection (112). Choudhuri et al. reported that extracellular vesicles containing oxidized DNA are released from infected cardiac cells, which activates macrophages through cGAS signaling (112). Li et al. demonstrated that STING is activated in a murine sepsis-induced cardiac injury model induced by LPS injection (113). In addition, genetic deletion of STING was shown to improve survival and cardiac function in this model, associated with suppressed cardiac inflammation and cardiomyocyte apoptosis and pyroptosis.

The expression of STING and single-stranded DNA accumulation in macrophages were also observed in human heart samples of patients with autoimmune myocarditis (114). Mice with genetic disruption of TREX1 or DNase II have been reported to exhibit autoimmune myocarditis with elevated expression of ISGs (115, 116). Gao et al. demonstrated that genetic ablation of cGAS in these murine models rescued the cardiac phenotypes (115). In another experimental autoimmune myocarditis model using subcutaneous injections of cardiac myosin heavy chain α peptides, Hua et al. showed that pharmacological inhibition of STING ameliorated myocarditis with suppressed proinflammatory responses in macrophages (114). Further studies will be necessary to clarify mechanistic insight more in detail.

AF. AF is the most common arrhythmia, characterized by irregular beating of the atrial chambers of the heart (117). Upregulation and activation of the cGAS/STING pathway have been reported in the atria of rodent models of diabetes and obesity (118, 119). Diabetic mice or obese rats show increased susceptibility to AF induced by rapid atrial pacing, but this phenotype was ameliorated by cardiomyocyte-specific knockdown of STING (118, 119).

STING activation is associated with atrial fibrosis, cardiomyocyte apoptosis, and abnormal calcium handling (118). In the atria of obese rats, expression levels of inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptor type 1 (IP3R1) on the ER and voltage-dependent anion channel protein 1 (VDAC1) on the mitochondrial outer membrane are upregulated, resulting in excessive calcium transfer from the ER to the mitochondria (120). STING knockdown mitigated these structural and molecular changes. Interestingly, mitochondrial calcium overload mediated by IP3R1 and VDAC1 was reported to promote the leakage of mtDNA into the cytoplasm, leading to activation of cGAS (121). This finding suggests that the cGAS/STING pathway contributes to a vicious cycle in the pathophysiology of AF.