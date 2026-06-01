Interstitial lung disease and the STING pathway

The monogenic conditions SAVI and COPA syndrome are associated with elevated IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) expression in the blood (4, 60) and as such are recognized as type I interferonopathies (T1Is) (36, 61). Unlike the archetype T1I Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, where the principal features are neurological, patients with SAVI or COPA syndrome usually do not develop central nervous system disease; rather, pulmonary involvement is the most common feature of these disorders (36, 61). Table 2 outlines the nature of the mutations that can cause SAVI and COPA syndrome.

Table 2 Types of mutations causing SAVI and COPA syndrome

SAVI inheritance and clinical features. First described in 2014, SAVI is caused by GOF mutations in STING1 (2), and fewer than 100 individuals with SAVI have been described in the literature to date (62). Inheritance can be autosomal dominant, but more often, heterozygous mutations are acquired de novo (61, 63). Homozygous mutations causing SAVI, albeit even rarer, have also been documented (64).

SAVI-associated mutations correspond with almost complete penetrance of disease, and, sadly, mortality is high (2, 61). The age of onset of clinical features is typically young, often under 1 year old, and around 80% of patients with SAVI develop ILD, though the degree of lung involvement is highly variable (61, 63, 64). Cutaneous vasculopathy, telangiectasias, and distal tissue damage are also frequently seen (63, 65). HRCT features in SAVI can vary considerably but are largely suggestive of an inflammatory etiology, with key findings including GGO, interspersed with interlobular and intralobular septal thickening resulting from edematous/inflamed interstitium (a radiological feature termed “crazy paving”) and cysts (63). These changes often occur in an asymmetric pattern, in contrast to CTD-ILD (61). Radiological intrathoracic lymphadenopathy can also exist (63). Histopathological analyses of lung biopsies from affected individuals demonstrate mixed lymphocytic infiltrate and interstitial fibrosis (62), and analysis of bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid has shown varying proportions of lymphocytes, neutrophils, and/or hemosiderin-laden macrophages (66).

SAVI is associated with early progression to pulmonary fibrosis, with radiological fibrosis evident in as many as 50% of patients with lung involvement, even at an early age (61, 62). Antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies are relatively common, whereas anti-dsDNA antibodies are not (63). Other inflammatory conditions, including arthritis, may also occur, and inflammatory markers are usually elevated (61, 63).

SAVI and the STING pathway. SAVI-associated GOF mutations affect STING localization, causing cGAS- and cGAMP-independent Golgi retention, resulting in reduced degradation and chronic activation of STING (2, 46, 67, 68). Pathogenic SAVI mutations thus demonstrate a clear link between hyperactivity of STING and this ultrarare ILD.

Individuals with SAVI typically show elevated ISG, TNF-α, and IL-6 expression in PBMCs (2, 60, 63). scRNA-seq of PBMCs from patients with SAVI revealed increased expression of genes related to the integrated stress response, with ISG overexpression most marked in monocytes and DCs (69). A T cell lymphopenia (usually mild) is often reported and is associated with increased frequency of naive T cells and reduced effector and memory T cell populations (63, 69). These altered T cell subsets show strong activation phenotypes and are prone to senescence and cell death (69).

Mice with Sting1 mutations known to cause SAVI can develop pathologies similar to those found in people with SAVI, including pulmonary inflammation, cutaneous ulceration, and lymphopenia (70, 71). Some mouse models also develop lung fibrosis (71), although no model completely recapitulates all the features of the human disease, and ISG expression in SAVI mouse models is relatively low compared with that seen in human patients (61), adding to existing challenges of directly correlating data from mouse models of the T1Is to the human diseases (36).

Mice with SAVI-associated Sting1 mutations [p.(N135S) and p.(V154M)] have been found to develop lung disease independently of cGAS or IFN-I (70, 71). How this independence from IFN-I relates to human disease is an intriguing question; it implicates non–IFN-I pathways (such as NF-κB) in this setting of chronic STING activation, an area of active study. However, these data should be interpreted in the context of species-specific differences such as the typically low ISG expression in mouse models (61) compared with the markedly elevated levels seen in patients with SAVI (63). Mice with SAVI-associated Sting1 mutations also differ in that they can manifest defective lymph node organogenesis, presenting as a SCID phenotype (72, 73); this contrasts with the tendency toward lymphadenopathy seen in people with SAVI (62). JAK inhibitors, which inhibit IFN-I signaling, have shown some therapeutic efficacy in SAVI and some other type I interferonopathies (62, 74), and Ifnar1 was also found to be required for a vasculopathy phenotype in a SAVI mouse model, where hematopoietic cells were induced to express human STING (75), although those mice did not develop lung inflammation (as discussed further below). The role of IFN-I in SAVI pathogenesis in humans is therefore an area warranting future research (Figure 3).

A role for T cells in inducing lung disease in mice with SAVI mutations has been found (76, 77). Interestingly, nonhematopoietic cells expressing the p.(V154M) SAVI mutation have been shown to recruit WT T cells to the lung to promote inflammation (77, 78). Additionally, one study found that restricted expression of the Sting1 p.(N154S) SAVI mutation to hematopoietic cells alone was not sufficient to induce lung disease, although a vasculopathy was evident (75). Conditional expression of the Sting1 p.(V154M) SAVI mutation in endothelial cells was found to induce an influx of immune cells to the lung, although lung inflammation did not reach the level seen in animals with germline SAVI mutations. This indicates that other cell types expressing SAVI mutations play a role in the lung pathology (79). Taken together, these studies suggest roles for both T cells and nonhematopoietic lung cells in the pathogenesis of lung disease in these mouse models of SAVI. The reasons why lung disease is such a prominent feature of SAVI, despite STING being widely expressed throughout the body, remain unclear. The high protein expression of STING in the respiratory system compared with other systems such as the gastrointestinal tract seems relevant (42), with scRNA-seq data revealing high expression of STING1 in many respiratory-relevant lung types, including stromal and immune cells (42). It is possible that specific respiratory exposures to environmental triggers play a role or that respiratory-specific effects of STING activity are involved. Important questions regarding STING biology in the lung therefore remain (Figure 3).

STING1 is known to often exhibit genetic variation, and the common human STING1 haplotype HAQ (R71H-G230A-R293Q) has been found to be hypomorphic (80) and to inhibit the constitutive activation of STING in cells with SAVI-associated mutations (81) (Table 2). The presence of the HAQ haplotype does not prevent SAVI, since an individual with SAVI and the HAQ haplotype has been described, although some amelioration of the phenotype was proposed in that study (82). HAQ and the AQ (G230A-R293Q) haplotype were found to reduce (in the case of HAQ) or prevent (in the case of AQ) disease in a p.(N135S) SAVI mouse model (83). These beneficial effects were associated with increased Treg cells and reduced T cell death, and in vitro studies showed a protective effect of HAQ on STING-induced cell death (83). Further studies into the role of haplotypes such as HAQ and the effects on SAVI phenotypes will be helpful to expand this area of knowledge.