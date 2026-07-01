Therapeutic targeting of the cGAS-STING pathway in human disease

Pro-inflammatory functions of the cGAS-STING pathway provide a strong therapeutic rationale for pathway agonism in two principal clinical settings. First, in cancer immunotherapy, activation of the cGAS-STING pathway converts immunologically “cold” tumors — characterized by low mutational burden, sparse T cell infiltration, and tolerogenic myeloid populations — into “hot,” inflamed tumors capable of responding to checkpoint inhibition (25–27). Second, in infectious disease, cGAS-STING activation and the resulting type I IFN response are designed to constrain viral replication and limit bacterial dissemination (28, 29) (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Table 2).

Figure 1 STING agonists in cancer immunotherapy and infectious disease: mechanisms, molecular classes, and emerging clinical strategies. (A) Representative cyclic dinucleotide (CDN) STING agonists in clinical development include ADU-S100 (MIW815), dazostinag (TAK-676), and MK-1454 (ulevostinag). Structural modifications (e.g., phosphorothioate linkages and halogen substitutions) are highlighted that improve metabolic stability, potency, and in some cases, systemic delivery following intratumoral or intravenous administration. (B) Key limitations of CDNs include rapid clearance, poor membrane permeability, high dose requirements, and limited tumor retention. (C) STING agonists can act as vaccine adjuvants. CDNs and 3′3′-cGAMP enhance antigen presentation by antigen-presenting cells, drive robust type I IFN production, promote Th1 polarization, and improve CD8+ T cell priming and chemokine-mediated effector recruitment, enabling dose-sparing immunity against viral pathogens, cancer antigens, and bacterial infections. (D) Non-CDN small molecule STING agonists (e.g., amidobenzimidazole [ABZI], diABZI, and MSA-2) and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer-selective targeting (e.g., XMT-2056) illustrate orally or intravenously bioavailable agents with improved pharmacokinetics, cancer selectivity, and broader human STING allele coverage compared with CDNs. (E) Nanotechnology-enabled STING agonist approaches may overcome delivery limitations by improving tissue targeting, cellular uptake, pharmacokinetics, and therapeutic index, supporting durable antitumor immune responses while mitigating systemic toxicity.

Figure 2 cGAS agonist delivery platforms and intracellular signaling outcomes. (A) Encapsulated oligonucleotide approaches using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) include cGAS mRNA LNPs to drive intracellular cGAS expression, interferon-stimulatory dsDNA (ISD) LNPs, and synthetic oligonucleotide cGAS agonists, enabling cytosolic access while improving stability and biodistribution. (B) Architectures with ISD presented as higher-order scaffolds include spherical nucleic acids (ISD45-SNAs) and polymer-DNA nanoparticles (NanoISD), which enhance cellular uptake, protect cargo from degradation, and promote efficient engagement of cGAS. (C) Cytosolic dsDNA or DNA scaffolds bind and activate cGAS, a process potentiated by divalent cations such as Mn2+, leading to the conversion of ATP/GTP into the second messenger cGAMP. In cGAS–DNA phase-separated condensates, Zn2+ acts as a protein condensate enhancer that stabilizes signaling hubs and amplifies pathway output. cGAMP produced by cGAS (with Mn2+ as a critical cofactor) subsequently activates STING at the ER, driving its trafficking to the Golgi and activation of TBK1 and IKKε, resulting in IRF3 phosphorylation and NF-κB signaling. These pathways culminate in robust type I IFN production and transcription of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β.

STING agonists for cancer immunotherapy. Early translational efforts focused on synthetic CDN-based STING agonists, such as ADU-S100 (30–36) and MK-1454 (37). Across preclinical models, these agents induced dendritic cell (DC) priming, CD8+ T cell activation, tumor regression, and, in some settings, durable immune memory, supporting their clinical development. Clinical studies with ADU-S100 (NCT03172936, NCT02675439) (38, 39) and MK-1454 (NCT03010176) (40) showed that intratumoral STING activation is feasible, pharmacodynamically active, and generally manageable in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas. However, ADU-S100 monotherapy efficacy was limited, and similarly, MK-1454 produced no confirmed objective responses in heavily pretreated patients. When combined with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (NCT04220866), MK-1454 improved progression-free survival in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, with durable responses limited to the combination arm, supporting STING agonists as rational partners for immunotherapy combinations (40).

Dazostinag (TAK-676) is a systemically deliverable synthetic CDN developed by Takeda to address the pharmacokinetic and delivery limitations of earlier STING agonists. In preclinical models, systemic TAK-676 treatment activated innate and adaptive immunity and produced durable tumor regressions with immunologic memory (41). TAK-676 displayed favorable tolerability, dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, and preferential tumor exposure, supporting advancement into early-phase clinical trials (41). In heavily pretreated patients with advanced solid tumors, TAK-676, in combination with pembrolizumab (NCT04420884), demonstrated manageable safety and achieved durable disease stabilization despite limited objective responses (42).

Thus, CDN-based STING agonists, ranging from intratumoral agents to systemically deliverable compounds, can engage type I IFN–dependent DC priming and CD8+ T cell activation. While this biology drives robust tumor regression and durable immune memory in preclinical models, clinical responses to CDNs as monotherapy have been modest, underscoring a persistent gap between mechanistic promise and therapeutic efficacy.

STING agonists as vaccine adjuvants. In cancer and infectious disease vaccines, cGAS-STING agonists are emerging as next-generation adjuvants that link innate sensing to adaptive immunity. Compared with TLR agonists such as CpG or poly(I:C), STING activation induces stronger type I IFN signaling, antigen crosspresentation, Th1 polarization, antigen-specific CD8+ T cell expansion, and CXCL9/CXCL10-mediated recruitment of CXCR3+ effector T cells (43–46). CDN adjuvants — including c-di-GMP, c-di-AMP, and 3′,3′-cGAMP — enhanced antibody titers, CD8+ T cell priming, and immune memory, and STINGVAX, a synthetic CDN incorporated into a GM-CSF–secreting whole-cell tumor vaccine platform, showed antitumor activity and synergy with programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) blockade, including in poorly immunogenic models (31, 47–49).

In infectious disease models, STING agonists demonstrated dose-sparing and mucosal adjuvant activity across influenza, HIV, hepatitis B, herpes simplex virus, and SARS-CoV-2 (46, 50–55). Notably, intranasal cGAMP-based formulations improved protection against influenza, including dose-sparing immunity and crossprotection against heterosubtypic strains (50, 51). Collectively, these data support STING agonists as broadly applicable vaccine adjuvants, particularly where robust cellular immunity, mucosal protection, and durable dose-sparing responses are needed.

Challenges in translating first-generation CDN-based STING agonists. Owing to their small size, hydrophilicity, and poor membrane permeability, CDNs exhibit rapid systemic clearance, inefficient cytosolic delivery, and limited tumor retention (56, 57). Consequently, achieving adequate intratumoral exposure often requires high doses or direct intratumoral injection — an approach restricted to anatomically accessible lesions. Even with local delivery, CDNs rapidly diffuse from the tumor microenvironment (TME), resulting in transient STING activation. For example, ADU-S100 exhibits a terminal plasma half-life of approximately 24 minutes following intratumoral injection in patients with solid tumors or lymphoma (39). This rapid dissemination primarily produces short-lived cytokine surges that do not effectively reprogram the immune response.

An additional challenge in agonist development is the extensive polymorphism of human STING. The major STING haplotypes differ in their responsiveness to endogenous CDNs, with some variants displaying hypomorphic behavior (33, 58, 59). Synthetic agonists such as ADU-S100 and the non-CDN ABZI class, discussed below, were developed in part to overcome this limitation by engaging the conserved STING dimer interface to stabilize the receptor’s closed, active conformation. For ABZI and related non-nucleotide agonists, this mode of STING engagement supports potent human STING activation (60) and, in related compounds such as SHR1032, can preserve activity across common human STING alleles, including R232, H232, and HAQ, though potency remains allele dependent (61). Nonetheless, broad allele activity should not be equated with uniform potency or complete functional rescue of hypomorphic, severely defective, or true null STING variants. Therefore, STING genotyping may remain an important consideration for patient selection, biomarker development, and next-generation agonist design.

Tumors with high chromosomal instability (CIN) often exhibit a rewired STING pathway, in which chronic cytosolic DNA exposure favors noncanonical NF-κB signaling over protective type I IFN responses, thereby promoting metastasis and immune evasion (20, 22, 62). In addition, loss-of-function mutations or epigenetic silencing of STING1 or MB21D1 render some tumors functionally STING deficient and unresponsive to CDNs (63). Accordingly, therapeutic benefit most likely occurs in tumors with intact STING signaling, high cGAS expression, and low baseline IFN activity, whereas tumors with constitutive IFN signatures, CIN-driven chronic activation, or pathway silencing are unlikely to respond. Integrating biomarkers such as STING/cGAS expression, IFN-stimulated gene (ISG) signatures, and CIN status into trial design is therefore critical for distinguishing productive immune priming from immune tolerance reinforcement.

Next-generation STING agonists: non-CDN small molecule activators. The limitations of CDN-based STING agonists have motivated the development of systemically deliverable agents built on alternative chemical scaffolds, alongside strategies aimed at overcoming three central challenges: preventing cytokine release from off-target immune activation, achieving tumor-restricted pathway engagement despite systemic administration, and preserving sufficient circulatory stability to enable drug distribution to distant metastatic sites.

Several non-CDN STING agonist classes, including benzothiophenes, ABZI compounds, and diABZI analogs, have been developed through screening and structure-guided design, with improved potency, systemic stability, and human STING engagement over first-generation CDNs. Ramanjulu et al. identified ABZI agonists active across common human STING haplotypes; a lead compound showed favorable intravenous pharmacokinetics and CD8+ T cell–dependent durable tumor regression in mice (60). Pan et al. described MSA-2, an orally bioavailable small molecule STING agonist that stabilizes active STING, induces TBK1/IRF3 signaling, promotes durable antitumor immunity, and synergizes with PD-1 blockade, partly through enhanced activity in acidic TMEs (64).

To improve spatial control and limit systemic toxicity, ADCs were developed that couple STING agonists to tumor-targeting antibodies, thereby restricting pathway activation to the TME. XMT-2056, a HER2-directed STING agonist ADC developed by Mersana Therapeutics, enabled antigen-dependent uptake into tumor cells and Fcγ receptor–mediated delivery to tumor-resident myeloid cells, resulting in robust type I IFN signaling, immune cell infiltration, and tumor regression across HER2-high and HER2-low models (65). Compared with a free agonist, XMT-2056 demonstrated enhanced efficacy and reduced systemic inflammation, and it synergized with HER2-targeted therapies and PD-1 blockade (65).

In addition to direct agonists, increasing attention has focused on indirect modulation of the cGAS-STING pathway by inhibiting endogenous negative regulators. ENPP1 represents a distinct regulatory node: as the preeminent extracellular cGAMP hydrolase, ENPP1 limits paracrine STING activation and contributes to immune suppression in the TME. Accordingly, ENPP1 inhibitors have gained traction as a strategy to preserve extracellular cGAMP, thereby extending STING signaling to neighboring host cells, and in some contexts, reducing immunosuppressive nucleotide metabolism (66–68). This approach differs from direct STING agonism in that it amplifies the endogenous pathway input rather than directly activating the receptor.

Nanotechnology-enabled STING agonists. To address the limited membrane permeability of STING agonists, nanotechnology-based platforms have been developed to enable more effective STING immunotherapy by improving uptake, cytosolic delivery, tumor retention, and spatial control of pathway activation, with liposomal and polymer-based carriers enhancing intracellular access and endosomal escape (57, 69–72). Notable nanotherapeutic platforms include endosomolytic polymersomes (71) and poly(β-amino ester) nanoparticles covalently conjugated to a CDN via a cathepsin-cleavable linker (73). In addition, PEGylated lipid nanodiscs conjugated with CDNs demonstrated superior tumor diffusion relative to liposomes after systemic dosing (57). Enhanced CDN spatial distribution facilitated the colocalization of dying tumor cells and DCs, promoting effective antigen crosspresentation and T cell priming. A single intravenous dose induced tumor rejection and durable immune memory in multiple models, illustrating how nanoparticle geometry and deformability can shape immunologic outcomes (57).

Coordination chemistry provided a means to directly potentiate cGAS-STING signaling via metal-ion cofactors. Manganese (Mn2+), identified as a potent enhancer of STING activation across human haplotypes, was coassembled with CDNs to form self-forming coordination nanoparticles (CNPs), enabling robust antitumor immunity at minute doses following either intratumoral or systemic administration (72). Similarly, Zn2+-based nanoscale coordination polymers encapsulating cyclic di-AMP (ZnCDA) prolonged CDN circulation, enhanced tumor accumulation, and achieved potent single-dose efficacy across diverse models (74). Mechanistically, ZnCDA disrupted tumor vasculature and preferentially targeted tumor-associated macrophages, augmenting antigen processing and T cell priming (74). These platforms illustrate how rational manipulation of metal-ion cofactors can integrate signal amplification with delivery, defining a new class of “metalloimmunotherapy.”

Finally, synthetic pathway reconstitution strategies can address tumors with low or absent endogenous STING expression by delivering STING1 mRNA via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). This approach selectively activated IRF3/type I IFN signaling while minimizing NF-κB–driven protumor inflammation and functioned independently of tumor-intrinsic STING status (75). By shifting STING therapy from agonist delivery to programmable restoration of pathway components, this strategy may overcome epigenetic silencing or mutational inactivation of the cGAS-STING axis.

Across these platforms, three unifying principles emerge. First, intracellular access is critical: endosomal escape and controlled cytosolic delivery determine whether STING agonists efficiently engage intracellular STING and help shape the magnitude, duration, and immunologic quality of the resulting response. Second, the spatial distribution of pathway activation governs the coupling of innate and adaptive immunity, with nanoparticle size, shape, and deformability controlling tissue penetration and colocalization with APCs. Third, controlling the extent of signal amplification is critical: metal-ion coordination, linker chemistry, and pathway reconstitution strategies modulate signaling amplitude and bias (IRF3 versus NF-κB), thereby shaping efficacy and tolerability. Together, these advances position nanoarchitectures not simply as passive formulation platforms but as active regulators of innate immune signaling.

Discontinuation of STING agonist programs. Where available, the reasons for discontinuation of early STING-directed programs are instructive. Development of XMT-2056 (NCT04486378) was interrupted in 2023 after the emergence of a treatment-related grade 5 adverse event, which prompted voluntary study suspension and an FDA clinical hold. Although the clinical hold was subsequently lifted after protocol adjustments, this example underscores the challenge of balancing innate immune potency with safety and tolerability. By contrast, the discontinuation of ADU-S100 appeared to have been driven largely by its limited clinical efficacy; early-phase studies reported modest single-agent antitumor activity despite evidence of immune activation, and sponsor communications indicated portfolio discontinuation based on the clinical data generated to date. Together, these examples suggest that attrition in the STING agonist field reflects distinct but recurring therapeutic challenges, including inadequate efficacy, restrictive drug distribution, and undesirable inflammatory toxicity, rather than the inadequacy of cGAS-STING as a therapeutic target.

Activation of cGAS: mechanistic rationale and advantages. Direct cGAS engagement offers several advantages over STING agonism: it is largely STING variant agnostic, exploits enzymatic signal amplification through endogenous cGAMP production, remains subject to physiologic feedback regulation, and may synergize with tumor-derived cytosolic DNA generated by genomic instability. Early approaches using naked dsDNA were limited by poor uptake, nuclease degradation, and lack of tissue specificity (76–78), prompting the development of engineered delivery platforms.

Nanotechnological systems enable more efficient delivery of cytosolic DNA. Spherical nucleic acids (SNAs), composed of radially oriented oligonucleotides on nanoparticle cores, enhance nuclease resistance, scavenger receptor–mediated uptake, and multivalent cGAS engagement (79, 80). In glioblastoma models, intratumorally or intranasally delivered SNAs conjugated with 45 bp interferon-stimulatory dsDNA (ISD45-SNAs) preferentially targeted tumor-associated macrophages, activated cGAS-STING signaling, reprogrammed local and cervical lymph node immunity, induced tumor regression, and synergized with checkpoint blockade (81). Complementary platforms include NanoISD, which packaged phosphorothioate-capped 95 bp dsDNA into endosomolytic polymer complexes to improve cytosolic delivery and intratumoral retention, thereby promoting type I IFN signaling, DC maturation, TME reprogramming, tumor control, and checkpoint responsiveness (82).

LNP-based strategies further extend cGAS activation to vaccine design. Svg3-adjuvanted LNP vaccines codelivering cGAS agonists with peptide or mRNA antigens localized to lymph node APCs, enhanced antigen presentation and T cell priming, reduced regulatory T cells, and improved tumor control, particularly with anti–PD-1 (83). Similarly, LNP delivery of engineered MB21D1 mRNA promotes sustained STING-dependent type I IFN signaling, APC maturation, antigen crosspresentation, and enhanced humoral and cellular immunity, demonstrating antitumor activity as a standalone or vaccine-adjuvant approach (84, 85). However, mRNA- and oligonucleotide-based strategies remain constrained by delivery vehicles, parenteral administration, cold-chain requirements, and transient expression.

Collectively, these studies show that the major barrier to pharmacologic cGAS engagement is not the immunostimulatory capacity of DNA, but rather the efficient delivery of intact ligands to cytosolic cGAS. This hurdle is exacerbated by TREX1, the dominant cytosolic 3′–5′ exonuclease, which degrades dsDNA, thereby limiting cGAS activation by reducing ligand availability. Consequently, TREX1 has emerged as a candidate innate immune checkpoint. Preclinical studies suggested that TREX1 inhibition (analogous to targeting the cGAMP-degrading enzyme ENPP1 upstream of STING) could enhance endogenous cGAS-STING signaling and antitumor immunity (86).