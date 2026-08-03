The cGAS/STING pathway in cancer: translating innate DNA sensing into therapeutic potential

The cGAS/STING pathway has emerged as an attractive therapeutic target in oncology owing to its capacity to induce IFN-I, activate DCs, and promote cross-priming of cytotoxic T cells. However, early clinical experience revealed that indiscriminate pathway activation alone is often insufficient to generate durable systemic antitumor immunity. These findings have prompted diversification beyond direct agonists toward strategies that amplify endogenous cGAMP signaling, induce tumor-intrinsic DNA sensing through genomic stress, or engage broader innate immune networks through viral and oncolytic platforms (Figure 3 and Tables 1 and 2). These therapeutic strategies can therefore be broadly organized into four categories: direct STING agonists, amplification of extracellular cGAMP signaling, tumor-intrinsic activation through DNA damage, and viral/oncolytic platforms. The trials discussed below and summarized in Tables 1 and 2 were selected as representative examples to illustrate these mechanistic principles and are not intended as an exhaustive survey of cGAS-STING–related clinical studies.

Figure 3 Therapeutic targeting of cGAS-STING for cancer treatment. Multiple strategies aim to harness cGAS/STING signaling for antitumor immunity, each engaging a distinct node of the pathway. (i) Direct STING agonists, including CDNs, non-CDN small molecules, and tumor-targeted ADCs engage STING directly to induce IRF3- and NF-κB–driven transcription. (ii) Extracellular cGAMP hydrolase inhibitors blocking ENPP1 prevent degradation of tumor-derived cGAMP in the extracellular space, sustaining paracrine STING activation. (iii) DDR inhibitors and radiation (PARPi, ATRi, CHK1i, ionizing radiation) generate cytosolic DNA and micronuclei that activate tumor-intrinsic cGAS, supplying endogenous cGAMP to license host STING. (iv) Viral platforms such as T-VEC and other oncolytic viruses provide foreign DNA that activates cGAS in infected and bystander cells. Convergent activation of the cGAS-STING-IRF3/NF-κB axis induces IFN-I and ISGs expression. The clinical utility of these strategies depends on tuning the magnitude, duration, and cellular compartmentalization of activation to achieve durable immune engagement while limiting chronic inflammation and species-specific differences in human STING responsiveness.

Table 1 Clinical trials targeting cGAS-STING through direct activation and DNA damage

Table 2 Clinical trials of viral and oncolytic platforms engaging cGAS-STING

Direct STING agonists. Early therapeutic efforts to directly activate STING employed synthetic CDNs, designed to mimic endogenous 2’3’-cGAMP following intratumoral administration. The prototypic CDN agonists ADU-S100 (MIW815) and ulevostinag (MK-1454) demonstrated clear pharmacodynamic evidence of STING pathway engagement, including induction of inflammatory cytokines, ISGs, and peripheral immune activation (107–110). However, objective responses remained limited in advanced solid tumors. In the first-in-human ADU-S100 study, paired tumor biopsies did not reveal substantial on-treatment changes in immune infiltration or RNA expression despite systemic immune activation (107). Combination of intratumoral CDNs with PD-1 blockade modestly improved response rates in selected tumor types, including triple-negative breast cancer, but durable systemic control and abscopal responses remained relatively infrequent (109).

To overcome the pharmacokinetic and delivery limitations of intratumoral CDNs, nonnucleotide small-molecule STING agonists have been developed with improved bioavailability and systemic dosing potential. SNX281 activates STING through ligand-induced dimerization within the STING binding pocket, and early clinical studies demonstrated on-target cytokine induction and manageable tolerability, although robust objective clinical responses have not yet been reported (111). E7766, a macrocycle-bridged pan-genotypic STING agonist designed for broader tumor accessibility, demonstrated pharmacodynamic cytokine induction and occasional disease stabilization in a first-in-human phase I/Ib trial in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors, but dose-limiting toxicities and a narrow therapeutic window were observed (112). While systemic delivery addresses the spatial constraints of intratumoral administration, achieving durable antitumor immunity without excessive inflammatory toxicity remains a major translational challenge.

A conceptual advance is the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) carrying STING agonist payloads to impose spatial control over innate immune activation. HER2-targeted XMT-2056 demonstrated tumor-localized STING activation with reduced systemic cytokine induction compared with free agonists and induced type III IFN programs and bystander immune activation, suggesting that antigen-targeted delivery may improve the therapeutic index of STING agonism (113, 114). DS3610, a STING ADC with novel Fc modifications, recently entered a first-in-human phase I trial in advanced solid tumors (NCT07159126).

Across this class, a consistent pattern has emerged: pharmacologic STING activation reliably induces measurable innate immune responses but rarely translates into durable tumor control. Several mechanisms likely contribute. Intrinsic pathway termination, through lysosomal trafficking, autophagy-dependent degradation, and progressive desensitization of IFN-I responses following repeated stimulation, limits the duration of productive immune priming. Counterregulatory programs, including PD-L1 upregulation (105), Treg infiltration (115), and recruitment of suppressive myeloid populations (86), further attenuate downstream immune responses. Species differences in STING biology also complicate translation: common human STING haplotypes such as HAQ and R232H respond suboptimally to bacterial CDNs that potently activate murine STING (116, 117), and human and mouse DC populations show divergent IFN output and viability following STING activation (118). Together, these observations underscore that the biological outcome of STING activation depends not simply on pathway engagement, but on the spatial, temporal, and cellular context in which signaling occurs.

Amplifying paracrine STING: targeting extracellular cGAMP. Tumor cells with CIN can generate and export cGAMP, which activates STING in neighboring DCs and macrophages, enabling tumor-derived cGAMP to trigger IFN-I production in bystander immune cells even when tumor cells themselves have silenced STING (119). ENPP1 degrades extracellular cGAMP and limits this intercellular signaling (62). Tumor-associated ENPP1 expression suppresses paracrine STING activation and promotes immune evasion in preclinical cancer models (120–122). Genetic or pharmacologic ENPP1 inhibition increases extracellular cGAMP levels, enhances ISG expression, and synergizes with radiation or immune checkpoint blockade in murine models (120–122). An orally bioavailable ENPP1 inhibitor (ISM5939), which enhanced extracellular cGAMP stabilization and antitumor activity in preclinical murine models (123), is being evaluated in a first-in-human phase I clinical trial (NCT06724042), although pharmacodynamic and efficacy data are not yet available. Conceptually, this strategy amplifies endogenous tumor-derived danger signals rather than directly activating STING. Whether such paracrine enhancement can produce durable clinical benefit remains to be determined.

Tumor-intrinsic STING: radiation and DNA damage response inhibitors. An indirect strategy to engage cGAS-STING is to exploit tumor-intrinsic DNA damage and genomic instability to generate cytosolic DNA ligands. Radiotherapy (RT) induces double-strand breaks and mitotic progression-associated micronuclei formation, leading to cytosolic DNA exposure and activation of the cGAS-STING-IFN-I axis (26, 27). Preclinical studies demonstrate that intact STING signaling is required for optimal RT-induced immune priming and synergy with immune checkpoint blockade (66). Importantly, this response is dose dependent: high radiation doses can induce the exonuclease TREX1, limiting cytosolic DNA accumulation and attenuating cGAS-STING activation (124).

Clinically, the randomized PEMBRO-RT trial showed that addition of stereotactic body RT (SBRT) to the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab improved response rate and progression-free survival in metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (125), consistent with RT functioning as an immunologic primer. However, STING pathway biomarkers were not assessed, so the contribution of cGAS/STING signaling to clinical benefit remains inferential. Broader clinical experience combining RT with immune checkpoint blockade highlights heterogeneous outcomes that depend on dose, fractionation, timing, and tumor immune contexture, underscoring the need for direct pharmacodynamic assessment of innate sensing pathways in future trials (126).

DNA damage response (DDR) inhibitors provide another route to innate priming by increasing unresolved DNA lesions and cytosolic DNA. PARP inhibition generates cytoplasmic chromatin fragments that engage cGAS-STING, induce IFN-I signaling and CCL5, and promote DC-mediated T cell recruitment (100–102). In BRCA1-deficient triple-negative breast cancer models, olaparib-induced T cell recruitment was mediated through tumor cell–intrinsic activation of cGAS-STING with subsequent paracrine activation of DCs, and CRISPR-mediated deletion of STING in tumor cells abrogated olaparib-induced T cell infiltration (102). These findings suggest that tumor cGAS-STING competence, HR deficiency status, baseline IFN signatures, and immune infiltration may help stratify patients for PARP inhibitor-immunotherapy combinations.

Clinically, combinations of PARP inhibitors with immune checkpoint blockade have demonstrated safety and preliminary efficacy. In the MEDIOLA trial, olaparib plus durvalumab achieved a 92.2% objective response rate (ORR) in germline BRCA-mutated platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, and olaparib plus durvalumab and bevacizumab demonstrated encouraging activity in nongermline BRCA-mutated patients (127). Translational analyses from the breast cohort demonstrated upregulation of IFN-I, STING, and JAK/STAT pathway gene signatures in 5 of 6 patients on olaparib, consistent with tumor-intrinsic innate immune engagement (128). Similarly, the TOPACIO/KEYNOTE-162 study showed activity of niraparib plus pembrolizumab in triple-negative breast and recurrent ovarian cancer, with response rates of 18%–21% in unselected populations (129, 130).

Ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) inhibitors intensify replication stress and CIN, increasing micronuclei formation and promoting cGAS-STING-IFN-I activation in a context-dependent manner (131, 132). Preclinical work in small cell lung cancer demonstrated that ATR inhibition directly activates tumor cell–intrinsic cGAS/STING signaling, leading to cytosolic DNA accumulation, IFN induction, and enhanced sensitivity to immune checkpoint blockade (133). Both DNA- and RNA-sensing pathways may contribute to ATR inhibitor–enhanced IFN signaling following RT, with pathway dominance varying by tumor type (134).

The heterogeneous clinical outcomes observed across direct STING agonists, DDR inhibitor combinations, and RT-based strategies reflect a common unresolved challenge: the absence of validated biomarkers to prospectively identify patients likely to benefit. Tumor-intrinsic STING pathway competence and baseline IFN signatures are most relevant to direct agonists, which require an intact, nondesensitized pathway to produce durable priming. CIN status and ENPP1 expression may identify tumors that generate and export sufficient endogenous cGAMP to benefit from paracrine amplification through ENPP1 inhibition. HR deficiency status and radiation dose relative to the TREX1 activation threshold are the corresponding determinants for DDR inhibitor combinations and RT, respectively, where the relevant variable is the capacity to generate and sustain cytosolic DNA. Prospective assessment of cytosolic DNA burden, STING pathway activation, and downstream IFN-I output in tumor and peripheral blood is needed to define responsive populations and move from empirical combinations toward biomarker-driven selection.

Viral vectors and oncolytic/immune-stimulating platforms. Oncolytic viruses (OVs) and viral vectors represent an alternative strategy for engaging innate immune sensing networks through viral replication, immunogenic cell death, and release of pathogen- and damage-associated molecular patterns, rather than direct pharmacologic STING agonism (135, 136). This distinction has therapeutic implications. OV susceptibility is often inversely correlated with tumor STING competence, as intact IFN-I responses can restrict viral replication. Conversely, tumors with impaired STING/IFN signaling may permit more efficient viral propagation while remaining capable of supporting immune priming through stromal and DC-mediated sensing (137). In contrast to direct agonists, which require preserved pathway signaling for activity, OV platforms may exploit tumor-intrinsic pathway deficiencies while activating innate networks in the TME.

As highlighted in a comprehensive review by Davola and Mossman (138), induction of immunogenic cell death and activation of host antitumor immunity frequently represent the dominant drivers of therapeutic benefit, even in settings of limited productive replication. Consistent with this paradigm, studies using modified vaccinia virus Ankara (MVA) have shown that viral replication is dispensable for systemic antitumor immunity. Intratumoral delivery of heat-inactivated MVA induces robust IFN-I production via the cGAS/STING pathway and generates adaptive antitumor responses that depend on BATF3-dependent CD103+CD8α+ DCs (139). Direct comparisons further demonstrated that heat-inactivated vaccinia induces stronger IFN-I production and superior systemic antitumor immunity compared with replication-competent virus (140). These findings support a model in which innate sensing within tumor-resident immune cells, rather than tumor-intrinsic viral cytolysis, governs therapeutic efficacy.

Building on this mechanistic framework, recombinant MVA platforms have been engineered to enhance innate sensing and adaptive priming through deletion of viral immune evasion genes — including the cGAS inhibitor E5R — and expression of immunostimulatory ligands (141). Preclinically, MQ710 (MVAΔE5R-Flt3L-OX40L) generates potent antitumor immunity that depends on CD8+ T cells, tumor cGAS/STING-mediated DNA sensing, and IFN-I signaling, while simultaneously depleting immunosuppressive OX40hi Tregs within the injected tumor through combined OX40L-OX40 and IFNAR-dependent mechanisms (141). This dual action illustrates how a viral platform can be engineered to engage the immunogenic cGAS-STING-IFN-I axis while redirecting the same IFN-I output toward relief of intratumoral immunosuppression. A first-in-human phase I study is currently evaluating intratumoral administration of humanized recombinant MVA MQ710 in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT05859074).

Collectively, these findings support a revised model of viral immunotherapy in which selective activation of innate sensing pathways within the TME, particularly DC-dependent cross-priming, serves as the central mechanistic axis of therapeutic response. In this framework, viral replication may augment antigen release and inflammatory signaling but is not strictly required, provided that innate immune activation and adaptive priming remain intact.

Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), an HSV-1–based OV-expressing GM-CSF, is FDA approved for unresectable melanoma (142). T-VEC induces immunogenic cell death characterized by HMGB1 release, ATP secretion, and calreticulin exposure, promoting local and systemic antitumor immunity (137). Combination strategies have yielded variable results. A phase II trial combining T-VEC with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab improved ORR compared with ipilimumab alone, whereas in the double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III MASTERKEY-265 trial of T-VEC plus pembrolizumab did not improve progression-free or overall survival relative to pembrolizumab monotherapy (143, 144).

Beyond melanoma, the Pexa-Vec (JX-594) GM-CSF–armed OV produced a dose-dependent overall survival benefit in a randomized phase II trial in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (145). However, the subsequent phase III PHOCUS trial of sequential Pexa-Vec followed by sorafenib versus sorafenib alone in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma was terminated early at interim futility analysis, without improvement in overall survival (146). The negative phase III outcome likely reflects multiple factors, including pharmacological antagonism between sorafenib-induced cell-cycle arrest and the cell-cycle–dependent replication of TK1-deleted vaccinia and the limited capacity of unmodified vaccinia to engage cGAS/STING signaling owing to viral immune-evasion gene products (63, 147, 148). This mechanistic constraint provides direct rationale for next-generation recombinant MVA platforms such as MQ710, in which deletion of viral immune-evasion genes restores cGAS-STING-IFN-I signaling (141).

These findings suggest that virus-mediated innate activation alone may be insufficient to overcome established resistance in unselected populations. The contrasting outcomes of T-VEC plus ipilimumab versus T-VEC plus pembrolizumab may also reflect the distinct mechanisms of these checkpoint inhibitors (149). Anti–CTLA-4 antibodies act largely at the priming phase by relieving CTLA-4–mediated suppression and depleting intratumoral Tregs through Fc-dependent mechanisms (149, 150) and may therefore synergize particularly well with the innate immune-driven priming generated by intratumoral T-VEC. In contrast, anti–PD-1 acts predominantly at the effector phase by reinvigorating exhausted CD8+ T cells already in the tumor (149), an axis less dependent on additional priming.

Oncolytic herpes simplex virus platforms have advanced in glioblastoma. G47Δ (teserpaturev/Delytact) was approved in Japan, under conditional and time-limited authorization, for malignant glioma. An initial phase I/II study reported a median overall survival of 7.3 months in heavily pretreated recurrent glioblastoma, and the subsequent pivotal single-arm phase II trial in residual or recurrent glioblastoma met its primary endpoint with a 1-year survival rate of 84.2% and a median overall survival of 20.2 months (151). Radiographic “immunoprogression,” reflecting immune infiltration rather than tumor growth, has been described following treatment. Posttreatment biopsies demonstrated tumor cell destruction and lymphocyte infiltration consistent with engagement of innate sensing pathways, although the specific contribution of cGAS/STING signaling was not directly quantified in patients (151, 152).

Adenoviral platforms have similarly progressed clinically. DNX-2401 combined with pembrolizumab in recurrent glioblastoma (CAPTIVE/KEYNOTE-192) demonstrated feasibility and durable disease control in a subset of patients (153). In urothelial carcinoma, CG0070 (cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, a GM-CSF–expressing oncolytic adenovirus) has shown activity in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), with a phase II study demonstrating a 47% complete response rate at 6 months in patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) (154). In the CORE-001 trial combining CG0070 with pembrolizumab, the 12-month CR rate was 57.1% and the 24-month CR rate was 51.4%, with no progression to muscle-invasive disease (155). Nadofaragene firadenovec (rAd-IFNα/Syn3), a nononcolytic adenoviral vector expressing IFNα2b, achieved a 53.4% complete response rate at 3 months in BCG-unresponsive CIS and is FDA-approved (156).

A potential limitation of STING-centered therapeutic strategies is that tumor-intrinsic defects in cGAS/STING signaling, or ENPP1 upregulation, can impair cytosolic DNA sensing and IFN-I production, limiting DC activation and T cell priming (157, 158). Viral platforms are distinctively positioned with respect to this limitation. Because OVs and viral vectors engage multiple innate sensors in parallel, they can sustain IFN-I induction and immune priming even when tumor-intrinsic cGAS/STING signaling is compromised (158). This constitutes a key conceptual contrast with direct STING-centered approaches: whereas STING agonists require an intact, signaling-competent pathway to achieve durable priming, viral platforms can convert STING pathway deficiency from a liability into a therapeutic opening by recruiting parallel sensing networks within the TME.

Preclinical studies have explored combining OVs with STING agonists. In glioblastoma models, oncolytic HSV combined with membrane-impermeable 2’3’-cGAMP enhanced CD8+ T cell activation and DC priming without compromising viral replication, consistent with tumor-intrinsic STING pathway deficiencies (159). These data support the concept that viral platforms and pharmacologic STING activation may be complementary rather than antagonistic under defined biological conditions.

Collectively, OV and viral vector programs demonstrate that clinically meaningful immune activation can emerge from coordinated innate sensing networks in which STING operates as one component of a broader inflammatory cascade. As with direct agonists and DNA damage-based strategies, therapeutic durability appears to depend on baseline tumor immune context, functional pathway competence, and rational combination design. Integration of viral platforms with biomarker-driven patient selection and immune checkpoint blockade may help better define the therapeutic window for STING-centered immunomodulation.