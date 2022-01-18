Lipid metabolism in autoimmune rheumatic disease: implications for modern and conventional therapies

Many of the antiinflammatory therapies used to treat AIRDs influence multiple metabolic pathways, as summarized in Figure 2 and Tables 1–4; the effects of these drugs on lipid metabolism are described below.

Figure 2 Summary of the mechanisms of action of current therapies used in AIRDs. Schematic representation summarizing the key mechanistic pathways affected by both traditional and modern therapies used to treat AIRDs, including disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), target synthetic DMARDs (tsDMARDs), nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), steroids, and biologics. The majority of these therapeutics result in the modification of immune functions and metabolic pathways through alterations in gene transcription. These pathways provide insight into opportunities for cotherapies to prevent off-target immunometabolic effects. AA, arachidonic acid; Aza, azathioprine; CP, cyclophosphamide; GF, growth factor; GR, glucocorticoid receptor; HCQ, hydroxychloroquine; NF-κB, nuclear factor NF-κB (p50/p52/RelA/RelB/); IκB, inhibitor of κB; MAP2/3K, mitogen-activated protein 2-kinase or 3-kinase; MMF, mycophenolate mofetil; MTX, methotrexate; NFAT, nuclear factor of activated T cells; PG, prostaglandin; R, receptor; RXR, retinoid X receptor; SASP, sulfasalazine; SYK, spleen-associated tyrosine kinase; TCR, T cell receptor.

Table 1 Mechanisms of action of current conventional therapies used in AIRDs (part 1)

Nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs

Eicosanoids are drivers of inflammation in AIRDs and are major targets of antiinflammatory therapies, including nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which inhibit prostaglandin synthesis through the inhibition of COX enzymes (ref. 20 and Table 1). NSAIDs include both nonselective NSAIDs (e.g., aspirin, ibuprofen, diclofenac, phenylbutazone, mefenamic acid) and selective COX-2 inhibitors (e.g., celecoxib and rofecoxib) (38). The antiinflammatory potency of COX-2 inhibitors is higher than that of nonselective NSAIDs, which is reflected in better clinical outcomes in RA and other types of inflammatory arthritis (39, 40). While all COX inhibitors are effective at treating inflammation, their side effects include cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and renal complications (41). Of relevance to AIRDs is the association of selective COX-2 inhibition with increased risk of thrombotic events. Thromboxane A 2 is an eicosanoid lipid mediator derived mainly from activated platelets, which constitutively express only COX-1. Thromboxane A 2 induces vasoconstriction, endothelial adhesion molecule expression, and platelet aggregation and production among other effects, and is elevated in cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases; whereas COX-2 mediates the production of prostacyclin, which mediates vasodilation, inhibits platelet aggregation, and restrains the cardiovascular effects of thromboxane A 2 . Thus, both thromboxane A 2 and prostacyclin are important mediators of CVD risk (42). CVD risk may also be associated with localized alterations in prostaglandin metabolism and PPARγ activity where the COX isoforms are coexpressed in atherosclerotic plaques (43, 44). Consequently, while COX-1 inhibition protects against atherosclerotic progression (for example, low-dose aspirin inhibits platelet-derived thromboxane A 2 ), selective COX-2 inhibitors block cardioprotective prostacyclin and are associated with increased CVD risk (45). In clinical practice, individual CVD risk can be predicted using validated clinical scores; however, the complexity and heterogeneity of therapeutic responses and their direct or indirect impact on lipid metabolism could influence long-term outcomes (45).

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) inhibit inflammatory immune cell responses through various mechanisms (Figure 2 and Tables 1 and 2) and have been used reliably to treat AIRDs for many years. However, DMARD use can be associated with dyslipidemia, driven either by the impact of drugs on the liver or by the toxic side effects of drug metabolites (46, 47). More recent insights into the lipid metabolic pathways influenced by many DMARDs have provided new understanding of their antiinflammatory and immunomodulatory properties.

Prednisolone. Prednisolone (glucocorticoid steroid hormone) effectively reduces inflammation, but long-term use has many side effects, including hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, and atherosclerosis (refs. 48–50 and Table 1). The mechanisms underpinning these effects could be associated with the promotion of fatty acid synthase and acetyl-CoA carboxylase activity, as well as inhibition of fatty acid β-oxidation by blocking of acyl-CoA dehydrogenase activity (ref. 51 and Figure 1D). Together, these processes result in hepatic fat accumulation and increased circulating triglycerides and VLDL. There is evidence that low-dose prednisolone attenuates postprandial suppression of lipid oxidation in patients with RA (52). Prolonged prednisolone use exacerbates dyslipidemia despite the preferential antiinflammatory effects of treatment (53, 54), although some studies show that RA patients treated with prednisolone can have increased levels of HDL (55). Hepatic lipid accumulation induced by prednisolone can impair insulin signaling through increased activation of MAPK signaling (51). As with many therapies, it has been important to measure these adverse metabolic effects against clinical benefits (48). Baseline lipid profile is considered when patients are started on corticosteroids, but the clinical need for treatment likely takes priority. If prednisolone treatment is of short duration (e.g., acute flare of gout, bridging therapy in RA) (56), then dyslipidemia is not clinically managed in any particular way. However, long-term prednisolone treatment requires monitoring of lipid profile as indicated in various guidelines and as part of CVD risk management recommendations (53, 57).

Hydroxychloroquine. Despite the widespread use and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of AIRDs (58), its mechanism of action is relatively unclear. It has beneficial effects on lipid and glucose metabolism but also exerts multiple other immunomodulatory actions (ref. 59 and Table 1). The atheroprotective role of hydroxychloroquine is likely due to both its antiinflammatory and its lipid-modifying effects. Hydroxychloroquine is protective against endothelial cell damage, hypertension, and thrombosis (CVD risk factors) via the inhibition of endothelin-1 (a potent vasoconstrictor), downregulation of proinflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α, and reduced levels of proinflammatory ROS, which inhibit platelet aggregation (60–62). The mechanisms underlying its direct effect on lipid metabolism remain largely unknown. There is evidence that hydroxychloroquine reduces atherogenic triglycerides and total and LDL-cholesterol and increases atheroprotective HDL-cholesterol (63, 64). Hydroxychloroquine is also a substrate for CYP enzymes, which are associated with the metabolism of many drugs; thus, it could interfere with the efficacy of combination therapies that are metabolized via the CYP pathway, including calcineurin inhibitors (59, 65), or increase the cardiovascular risk in association with various antibiotics (66). Hydroxychloroquine-mediated changes in lipid metabolism could influence immune cell function. Interestingly, research investigating hydroxychloroquine in SARS-CoV-2 infection shows that the drug binds to sialic acid–containing glycolipids within plasma membrane lipid rafts and inhibits viral uptake (67). It has also been shown to disrupt lysosomal membranes; therefore, hydroxychloroquine could also mediate its effects in AIRDs by modifying lipid raft–mediated immune cell signaling, which can in turn modulate immune cell function (refs. 9, 68, and Figure 1A).

Calcineurin inhibitors. Calcineurin inhibitors (cyclosporin, voclosporin, tacrolimus) block T cell signaling and activation (Table 1) but also have noteworthy off-target effects, including impairment of endothelial cell function associated with COX-2 inhibition and reduced production of prostaglandin E 2 (69) and dyslipidemia (increased total cholesterol, LDL-C, triglycerides, and apolipoprotein B) (70, 71). Various mechanisms could contribute to altered lipid levels, including reduced hepatic LDL-C clearance and increased cholesterol biosynthesis via the HMG-CoA pathway mediated by inhibition of 27-hydroxycholesterol, an oxysterol that inhibits cholesterol metabolism via HMG-CoA (ref. 72 and Figure 1C). Interestingly, voclosporin, recently approved for use in adult lupus nephritis, shows a significant reduction in total cholesterol and LDL-C, potentially due to its superior antiinflammatory properties (73). Cyclosporin also inhibits bile acid synthesis via 26-hydroxylase and could reduce triglyceride degradation by inhibiting lipoprotein lipase activity (71, 74). Thus, although calcineurin inhibitors are favorable in AIRDs, further mechanistic research is required to assess the antiinflammatory benefits against the off-target effects of blocking fundamental metabolic processes.

Mycophenolate mofetil and azathioprine. Mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and azathioprine inhibit cellular proliferation through inhibition of purine nucleotide synthesis pathways (ref. 75 and Table 2). Mycophenolic acid (the active metabolite of MMF) can also activate PPARγ (76) and increase intracellular lipids including fatty acids, cholesterol, and phosphatidylcholine in vitro (77). Such metabolic dysregulation could contribute to MMF function via disruption of cell signaling and membrane integrity. Another study shows that azathioprine reduced abnormally upregulated cellular cholesterol/lipid biosynthesis and uptake and induced ER stress and apoptosis in glioblastoma; this effect was likely mediated by blocking of EGFR/AKT/SREBP-1 signaling and not via the typical ABCA1-mediated cholesterol efflux through the LXR transcription factor, as neither LXR nor ABCA1 levels were altered by azathioprine (78). Interestingly, small-molecule inhibitors of sterol regulatory element–binding protein (SREBP) such as betulin, in addition to their antitumoral effects (79), can reduce cholesterol and fatty acid biosynthesis and atherogenic hyperlipidemia in animal models, suggesting that azathioprine could have a similar effect (80). SREBP-1 also reduces proinflammatory signaling and modulates macrophage phagocytosis (81, 82), additional pathways that could be affected by the inhibition of this transcription factor.

Table 2 Mechanisms of action of current conventional therapies used in AIRDs (part 2)

Methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and leflunomide. Methotrexate suppresses lymphocyte proliferation and cytokine production and increases apoptosis via multiple metabolic pathways (Table 2). Patients with RA have atypically reduced lipid levels considering their increased CVD risk (14); in line with this, recent studies show that methotrexate increases total cholesterol and LDL while reducing CVD risk (83), potentially by restoring normal lipoprotein metabolism (84, 85), although reduced proinflammatory cytokine levels and associated inflammation are also likely to play a role (86). The antiinflammatory mechanisms of sulfasalazine are also thought to have cardioprotective effects (87), potentially mediated by scavenging of oxygen radicals leading to decreased lipid peroxidation, inhibition of arachidonic acid metabolism via COX enzymes that results in reduced platelet aggregation, and inhibition of NF-κB signaling (88–91). Alternatively, sulfasalazine can induce ferroptosis, although it is not established whether this influences drug efficacy (ref. 36 and Figure 1F). Leflunomide, another antiproliferative drug, is known to increase hypertension and thus increase CVD risk, although the mechanism is unknown (ref. 92 and Table 2).

Cyclophosphamide. Cyclophosphamide can reduce LDL and VLDL levels and increase acetate (a lipid metabolism by-product) in lupus nephritis patients (93). However, acrolein, a cyclophosphamide metabolite (Table 1), can result in dose-related cardiotoxicity, which is a limiting factor for cyclophosphamide use (94). Acrolein alters levels of heart fatty acid–binding proteins, which deplete antioxidants and ATP levels through altered mitochondrial β-oxidation, thereby reducing the cellular energy pool. Together, these metabolic changes increase apoptosis in cardiomyocytes and can lead to heart failure and myocardial infarction (94). These off-target metabolic effects require close cyclophosphamide dose monitoring and modification in patients with AIRDs. There are few other reports that cyclophosphamide influences metabolite levels in AIRDs (95).