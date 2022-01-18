The role of itaconate in host defense and inflammation

Beyond its role as an antimicrobial metabolite, itaconate has garnered the attention of immunologists because of its immunomodulatory properties (Figure 3), which are still being explored. Below, we review evidence for itaconate’s function in innate immunomodulation, focusing on its role as an SDH inhibitor, an Nrf2 activator and cysteine modifier, and a regulator of the ATF3/IκBζ axis, glycolysis, type I IFNs, and the NLRP3 inflammasome. We discuss the effects of derivatives of itaconate relative to the parent molecule, where there are some overlaps but also some important differences.

Figure 3 The immunoregulatory properties of itaconate. Irg1 is induced by LPS in a TRIF-dependent manner, leading to itaconate production (7, 73). Taking evidence from itaconate derivatives or from Irg1-deficient macrophages, several targets of itaconate, including succinate dehydrogenase (SDH), have been identified, which prevent the oxidation of succinate to fumarate and decrease mtROS production (53, 54). Itaconate also exits the mitochondria, where it has numerous antiinflammatory effects (11). A key mechanism of itaconate is the modification of thiol-reactive cysteines, many of which have been identified by proteomic screens. Targets include the glycolytic enzymes aldolase A (ALDOA; ref. 76), lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA; ref. 11), glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH; ref. 78), and the NLRP3 inflammasome, which will prevent processing of IL-1β, IL-18, and GSDMD. Nrf2 and activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3) have also been identified as possible targets (11, 69). Additionally, in alveolar macrophages, itaconate has been shown to repress the severity of lung fibrosis (106). Finally, itaconate has also been reported to boost type I IFN signaling by an undetermined mechanism (17).

Itaconate as an SDH inhibitor. SDH (also known as complex II of the electron transport chain) catalyzes the oxidation of succinate to fumarate in LPS-activated macrophages and supports the metabolic reprogramming that drives a proinflammatory phenotype (52). In 2016, the first immunoregulatory role of itaconate was shown to be its inhibition of SDH (53, 54). While it had been known for decades that itaconate was a competitive inhibitor of SDH owing to its structural similarity to succinate (55–57), potential physiological roles of itaconate as an endogenous SDH inhibitor had been unexplored. Inhibition of SDH prevents the oxidation of succinate to fumarate, thereby preventing the generation of complex I–driven mitochondrial reactive oxygen species (mtROS) (52, 58). The inhibition of mtROS supports prolyl hydroxylase activity to suppress stabilization of hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and thereby block the transcription of proinflammatory IL-1β (59–61).

The cell-permeable itaconate derivative DI inhibited the expression of numerous proinflammatory genes, such as those encoding IL-1β and IL-18, thereby linking itaconate to modulation of macrophage function (53). Furthermore, Irg1–/– BMDMs were reported to be unable to accumulate succinate after exposure to LPS (indicating catalytically active SDH), and Irg1 deficiency also promoted HIF stabilization. In response to inflammatory stimuli, Irg1 deficiency increased nitric oxide production and the release of proinflammatory cytokines including IL-6, IL-1β, IL-18, and IL-12p70 relative to Irg1-intact BMDMs, but TNF remained unaffected, pointing to specificity of this pathway.

Inhibition of SDH by itaconate has been shown to be an important regulator of immune tolerance and trained immunity (62). Upon stimulation of CD14+ human monocytes by LPS, itaconate was shown to induce innate immune tolerance (or immunoparalysis), whereas the fungal cell wall component β-glucan was able to reverse this effect through the transcriptional downregulation of IRG1 and epigenetic upregulation of SDH. To verify the roles of IRG1 and SDH in the regulation of immune tolerance and trained immunity, a large human cohort was used to identify SNPs that affected the expression of IRG1 and SDH subunits. Strikingly, these SNPs were found to affect IL-6, lactate production, and TNF expression, underscoring the physiological importance of this pathway in humans (62).

Itaconate as an Nrf2 activator and cysteine modifier. Nrf2 is a key antioxidant transcription factor that is able to suppress proinflammatory responses in macrophages (63). It is regulated posttranslationally by Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (KEAP1), which mediates the degradation of Nrf2 (64). Upon exposure to oxidative or electrophilic stress, KEAP1 dissociates from Nrf2, allowing its translocation into the nucleus and the induction of antioxidant Nrf2-target genes such as Hmox1 and Nqo1 (65–68). Antioxidant responses decrease cellular ROS, which suppresses HIF-1α. Nrf2 has also been shown to actively repress proinflammatory gene transcription in macrophages (63, 69), prompting much interest in it as a target in inflammation.

Evidence from Irg1–/– macrophages has indicated a role in the activation of Nrf2 (69). As an α,β-unsaturated dicarboxylic acid, itaconate is mildly electrophilic, allowing it to act as a Michael acceptor to modify cysteine residues in a process termed “2,3-dicarboxypropylation” (also known as “itaconation”) (11). As such, itaconate and its more electrophilic esterified derivatives, DI and OI, have been found to activate Nrf2 (11, 69, 70). Nrf2 activation by OI was shown to be dependent on the alkylation of KEAP1 cysteine residues, thereby preventing KEAP1-mediated degradation of Nrf2 (11). Additionally, activation of Nrf2 was found to be a predominant mechanism of OI-mediated inhibition of IL-1β, as inhibition of IL-1β by OI required both the critical thiol-reactive KEAP1 cysteines and the presence of Nrf2 (11). Although the modification of cysteines on KEAP1 was shown with OI, recently the identification of KEAP1 cysteine modifications has been found with underivatized itaconate, further supporting this pathway (71). OI and DI did not inhibit TNF production, p65 phosphorylation, or primary transcriptional responses to LPS, which also indicates specificity toward Nrf2 (11, 69). Recently, contradictory findings suggest that endogenous itaconate does not strongly activate Nrf2-driven responses in the context of LPS and that itaconate and OI do not require Nrf2 to exert antiinflammatory activities (72). This was, however, in the context of using particulate matter as the stimulus. Currently, most data would suggest that itaconate exerts electrophilic properties that activate Nrf2 and ATF3 in the context of LPS stimulation, while pretreatment in resting macrophages with underivatized itaconate has been shown to not strongly activate electrophilic stress signatures (17, 73).

Recently, Nrf2 has been shown to inhibit stimulator of interferon genes (STING) gene expression, leading to impaired type I IFN production in response to STING agonists (74). As such, activation of Nrf2 by OI was found to represses STING and downstream responses, suggesting that this could represent a partial mechanism by which OI and DI reduce type I IFN signaling (discussed in greater detail below). The link between Nrf2 and type I IFN signaling was supported by the observation that KEAP1 knockdown also decreased STING expression. cGAMP (a STING agonist) was also unable to induce IRF3 phosphorylation (an indicator of STING activation) in the KEAP1-knockdown group (74). In further support, Nrf2 knockdown resulted in increased STING expression, and upon activation of STING, Nrf2 deficiency increased phosphorylation of TBK1 (a downstream mediator of STING activation), STAT1 phosphorylation, IFIT1 expression, ISG15 expression, and IFNB1 gene expression (74).

Numerous screens in search of roles of itaconate as a cysteine modifier have identified many cysteine residues potentially modified by itaconate. These screens have been carried out in LPS-activated macrophages (11) and in LPS-activated tolerized macrophages (73), as well as with itaconate tool compounds (e.g., itaconate alkyne probes) and chemoproteomic profiling methods (75, 76), identifying many potential targets and revealing potential novel mechanisms of action of itaconate (11, 53, 69, 75, 77). While many modifications are not functionally validated, cysteine mutants such as those used by Mills et al. (KEAP1 mutants; ref. 11) and Liao et al. (GAPDH mutants; ref. 78) are able to demonstrate which cysteine modifications may have functional importance in the context of OI. The evidence that endogenous itaconate can give rise to functional consequences by modifying cysteines remains circumstantial.

Itaconate as a regulator of the ATF3/IκBζaxis. IκBζ (encoded by Nfkbiz) and activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3) signal in a proinflammatory axis that is independent of Nrf2 (69). Electrophilic stress caused by itaconate and its derivatives has also been shown to inhibit IκBζ via the upregulation of genes associated with the unfolded protein response, most notably that encoding the antiinflammatory transcription factor ATF3 (69). Ultimately, the upregulation of ATF3 by DI was found to inhibit IκBζ, resulting in decreased production of proinflammatory IL-6. The observed downregulation of type I IFN–related genes by DI, which was shown to be Nrf2 independent, could be through ATF3 activation, as ATF3 has been identified as a key regulator of type I IFN responses (79). Since DI failed to inhibit primary transcriptional responses to LPS at early time points and did not affect TNF release, it was reasoned that downregulation of secondary transcriptional response genes such as those encoding IL-6 and IL-12 may be a more physiologically important mechanism of action of DI. Conceptually, the slow buildup of endogenous itaconate within LPS-activated macrophages supports this idea.

Furthermore, Irg1–/– tolerized macrophages restimulated with LPS were found to have lower levels of ATF3 and increased IκBζ, consistent with endogenous itaconate regulating this proinflammatory process.

Itaconate as a glycolytic inhibitor. The glycolytic metabolic program that is initiated upon macrophage exposure to LPS is required for optimal inflammatory responses (80). Several recent studies have suggested that the antiinflammatory functions of itaconate and derivatives may be through regulation of aerobic glycolysis (76, 78). Alkylated cysteine residues have been identified in several enzymes involved in glycolysis, including aldolase A (ALDOA), glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase (GAPDH), and lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) (11, 76, 78). Qin et al. (76) reported that itaconate decreases ALDOA enzyme activity, glucose consumption, and lactate production and that Irg1–/– macrophages have increased ALDOA activity. Liao et al. (78) showed that OI alkylates cysteine 22 (C-22) of GAPDH. Functionally, it was found that OI inhibited GAPDH enzyme activity, lactate production, and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR), which is consistent with glycolytic inhibition. The effects of OI on the expression of IL-1β, TNF, and iNOS, as well as NF-κB nuclear translocation, closely reflected effects by the highly specific GAPDH inhibitor heptelidic acid, suggesting that GAPDH may be a key target of OI (78). Confirming the physiological importance of C-22 of GAPDH, cells expressing mutant GAPDH with C-22 substituted by alanine were generated and shown to produce less IL-1β, indicating the functional requirement of C-22 in sustaining GAPDH activity (78). Exploring whether endogenous itaconate had a role in regulating GAPDH, the authors also found that Irg1–/– BMDMs had increased GAPDH enzyme activity, increased lactate production, and increased ECAR (78).

Additionally, itaconate has also been shown to be an inhibitor of fructose-6-phosphate 2-kinase, acting in a similar manner to the itaconate analog phosphoenolpyruvate (a glycolytic intermediate) (81), thereby decreasing fructose-2,6-biphosphate synthesis (82). Since fructose-2,6-biphosphate activates phosphofructokinase activity, it is conceivable that a decrease in levels of fructose-2,6-biphosphate by itaconate may contribute to an inhibition of glycolysis in LPS-activated macrophages.

Notably, GAPDH has also been reported to be a target of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) (83), and screens for cysteine succination in fumarate hydratase–deficient cells (which accumulate endogenous fumarate) have found that both GAPDH and LDHA are succinated by fumarate as well (84). It would therefore appear that both itaconate and fumarate regulate glycolysis in inflammatory macrophages, pointing to its importance in macrophage function.

Regulation of type I IFNs by itaconate. Recently, Swain et al. (17) demonstrated the importance of confirming mechanistic studies carried out with derivatives using underivatized itaconate and Irg1–/– macrophages. Although it was previously unclear whether underivatized itaconate was cell permeable, it was found that at high concentrations exogenous itaconate can be taken up by BMDMs, which was supported by an increase in succinate levels. DI and OI failed to increase intracellular levels of itaconate and were unable to induce succinate accumulation in Irg1-deficient macrophages, indicating that immunomodulatory effects of derivatives might be independent of SDH inhibition (17). Other reports suggest that OI directly generates intracellular itaconate (11, 77, 78); however, it is important to note that these studies were performed in LPS-activated macrophages, that a large amount of OI is not metabolized to itaconate, and that exogenous itaconate treatment as used by Swain et al. (17) is able to produce much greater levels of endogenous itaconate. Additionally, DI and OI were found to significantly deplete glutathione (GSH) levels, while exogenous itaconate did not (17), indicating increased electrophilicity of the derivatives and underscoring the need to verify physiological roles of itaconate in Irg1–/– mice or with exogenous itaconate.

Notably, this study reported a key difference between itaconate and its derivatives in the regulation of type I IFNs (17). Type I IFNs secreted from activated macrophages have numerous roles in defense against infections (85). Itaconate was initially thought to inhibit type I IFN responses, as studies using OI and DI found a strong decrease in type I IFN–related genes in LPS-activated macrophages (11, 69). However, Swain et al. (17) found that underivatized itaconate and esterified derivatives differ in their regulation of type I IFNs. Strikingly, Irg1–/– BMDMs were found to have an attenuated induction of type I IFNs in response to LPS, whereas treatment with underivatized itaconate rescued the induction of type I IFN–related genes, demonstrating that itaconate is involved in the upregulation of type I IFNs in macrophages. Mechanistically, it is currently unclear precisely how the derivatives reduce type I IFNs or how itaconate augments type I IFN production. Although some evidence points to the involvement of Nrf2 (11, 74), RNA-Seq analysis found that the inhibition of type I IFN–related genes by DI is independent of Nrf2 (69).

Itaconate as an NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor. A key emerging role for itaconate is its suppression of the NLRP3 inflammasome, an innate immune mechanism that promotes proinflammatory cytokine secretion after sensing a priming signal such as microbial products (e.g., LPS) and a second activating signal such as cellular damage (e.g., ATP) (86). Lampropoulou et al. (53) had initially found an increase of IL-1β and IL-18 release in Irg1–/– BMDMs stimulated with LPS and ATP (53); however, mechanistically it remained unclear precisely how itaconate inhibited inflammasome activation and IL-1β/IL-18 release. Partly, this could be attributed to a reduction of pro–IL-1β transcriptionally through SDH inhibition or Nrf2 activation (11, 53). However, these effects of itaconate would not be able to account for any potential effects of itaconate on the ATP-mediated signal (hereafter referred to as signal 2), which has been shown to actually require Nrf2 (87). Additionally, Swain et al. (17) demonstrated that exogenous itaconate specifically decreased IL-1β release whereas there was no effect on transcription, pointing to direct modulation of NLRP3 activity and the possible targeting of signal 2 for NLRP3 activation.

Two recent studies have described detailed mechanisms by which itaconate may inhibit NLRP3 activation (73, 77). Hooftman et al. (77) attributed the observed effects on suppression of NLRP3 activation by itaconate to the alkylation of cysteine 548 (C-548) on NLRP3 (77). OI was added after the initial LPS stimulation to examine effects of itaconate specifically on signal 2. To exclude potential effects of OI on LPS-mediated NLRP3 signals (hereafter referred to as signal 1) through SDH or Nrf2, treatment after LPS was shown to have no effect on pro–IL-1β expression. OI inhibited lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release, IL-18 release, ASC speck formation, and gasdermin D (GSDMD) and IL-1β processing, all of which are indicators of NLRP3 activation. OI was found to have no effect on the NLRC4 or AIM2 inflammasomes. Additionally, exogenous itaconate and Irg1-deficient BMDMs confirmed the effects observed using OI, supporting that this is an endogenous pathway. Finally, in a system whereby the murine inflammasome was reconstituted in HEK293 cells, overexpression of Irg1 suppressed IL-1β release. Dicarboxypropylation of C-548 of NLRP3 might be responsible for the disruption of the NLRP3/NEK7 complex observed with OI.

Bambouskova et al. (73) described a mechanism whereby itaconate and iNOS synergize to tolerize late NLRP3 inflammasome activation using a model of longer LPS priming (12–24 hours) followed by signal 2 (the late inflammasome). Both caspase-1 and IL-1β processing was present in late inflammasome–induced Irg1–/– BMDMs, while wild-type BMDMs were unable to process caspase-1 and IL-1β at the later time point because of tolerance. In contrast to Hooftman et al., this study suggests that itaconate is acting downstream of ASC speck formation, as wild-type BMDMs activated classically had levels of ASC speck formation similar to those in tolerized macrophages (73). Additionally, GSDMD cleavage and pyroptosis were restored upon late inflammasome activation in Irg1–/– BMDMs, whereas these were completely abrogated in wild-type BMDMs. Interestingly, the addition of cell-permeable glutathione ethyl ester to wild-type BMDMs rescued IL-1β secretion upon activation of the late inflammasome, suggesting that electrophilic stress or thiol reactivity may be responsible for inflammasome tolerance induced by itaconate. To further ascertain the mechanism, a proteomic screen was performed, which identified numerous potential targets for itaconate during late inflammasome activation. Most notably, cysteine 77 of GSDMD was identified as a possible target of itaconate. Although GSDMD is traditionally understood to be downstream of caspase-1, caspase-1 activity upon late inflammasome activation was largely GSDMD dependent, suggesting that GSDMD may be required for late inflammasome activation and the processing of caspase-1. Therefore, it is reasonable to consider the alkylation of GSDMD by itaconate as a potential mechanism of NLRP3 inhibition by itaconate.