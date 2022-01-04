Targeting memory T cell metabolism to improve immunity

Although T cell therapy has shown great preclinical and clinical success in treatment of hematologic malignancies (138, 139), its efficacy in the treatment of solid tumors has been disappointingly low (140). Many studies have combined T cell therapy with administration of proinflammatory cytokines or checkpoint blockade inhibitors to improve success (141), but the severe side effects as well as the unsatisfactory results observed prove the necessity of developing new approaches (142–144). Lack of antigen recognition, chronic activation and exhaustion, and hyporesponsiveness of T cells are common mechanisms of immune evasion in cancer (145–147). In recent years, metabolic competition in the tumor microenvironment (TME) has been increasingly recognized as an additional effective immune escape strategy (148). Many cancer cells rely on glucose through Warburg metabolism and compete with T cells for this substrate, leading to lower concentration of glucose in the TME compared with plasma (149–151). The parallel use of mouse models of regressing and progressive sarcoma tumors and melanoma-bearing Braf/Pten mice revealed that the TME of progressive tumors had a lower glucose concentration compared with that of regressive ones (149, 150). These two studies together formally cemented the idea that nutrient competition occurs in the TME, and that this as a distinct mechanism can drive cancer progression. A similar experiment comparing TME of implanted tumors from two pancreatic cell lines derived from early- and late-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) showed lower glucose in the interstitial fluid of advanced PDAC tumors (152). A recent study analyzing human renal cell carcinoma and mouse subcutaneous MC38 tumors compared with adjacent healthy tissue challenged the idea of glucose restriction in the TME (153). Moreover, glucose uptake measured in vivo by 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose PET imaging revealed that T cells are able to acquire glucose in the TME, although they remain functionally impaired. Overall this study suggested that there is selective nutrient partitioning among different cells in the TME. Inhibiting the higher glutamine uptake in cancer cells unleashed glucose uptake by TME-resident cells, including T cells, beyond basal levels, restoring their function; this suggests that glutamine metabolism suppresses glucose uptake by T cells without glucose being a limiting factor in the TME (153). In a different study, divergent metabolic programs upon glutamine metabolism blockade were also observed between cancer cells and T cells, and they were associated with increased glucose availability in the tumor and functional and metabolic rescue of T cells (154). It has also been shown that checkpoint blockade therapy (149) or inhibition of the N6-methyladenosine RNA demethylase FTO (155) can directly impact tumor cell metabolism while increasing glucose uptake by T cells. While the presence and extent of glucose restriction in TME might reflect cancer type heterogeneity, competition for metabolites between cancer and immune cells remains a key factor governing the balance between cancer progression and regression.

Notably, many interventions to overcome TME inhibitory effects on T cells coincide with treatments that either directly stimulate mitochondrial activity or mimic pro-memory metabolic features. With regard to harnessing metabolism for therapeutic interventions in cancer immunotherapy, three main scenarios have been envisioned: in vitro metabolic preconditioning, systemic in vivo metabolic treatments, and targeted delivery of metabolic modulators in the TME (156); and multiple strategies have been designed to address them (157) (summarized in Figure 3). The first approach embraces in vitro preconditioning of cells with metabolic modulators before adoptive transfer. Examples include inhibiting Akt function to favor a more Tm cell–like metabolic phenotype in mouse melanoma models (59); using sodium bicarbonate to reverse the lactic acid–induced interference with T cell glycolysis and cytotoxic function in mouse models and patients with acute myeloid leukemia (110); and transiently exposing donor lymphocytes to 39°C prior to infusion in a myeloid leukemia mouse model (158). Similarly, preconditioning T cells with IL-15, which drives Tm cell differentiation and metabolically increases spare respiratory capacity (66), has similar positive results in HER2-positive tumors, leukemia, and glioma models (159–161). An approach based on the transient rest of CAR T cell receptor signaling has been suggested to restore functionality of T cells and reverse their exhausted phenotype (162). Interestingly, from a metabolic perspective, continuous T cell stimulation in a hypoxic microenvironment drives T cell exhaustion by inducing mitochondrial stress (163). Pharmacologic treatments aimed at reducing reactive oxygen species (ROS) or lowering tumor hypoxia improve response to immunotherapy in mice (163). Therefore, a rest period could also reinvigorate mitochondrial metabolism to sustain long-term T cell persistence and function. It should also be considered that in vitro generation and amplification of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes for adoptive cell transfer or CAR T cells often require incubation in supraphysiologic concentrations of nutrients such as glucose, or cytokines like IL-2 (164). Based on preclinical observations (7, 30, 165), a transient preincubation in a more physiologic medium inducing glucose restriction or treatment with rapamycin (or analogs) is a promising strategy to prime T cells for Tm cell differentiation (161, 164, 166, 167). Along the same line, the treatment of CD8+ T cells with the engineered IL-2 partial agonist H9T improves mitochondrial fitness and promotes a stem cell–like state (168). Boosting mitochondrial elongation or cardiolipin content and blocking the repressor of OXPHOS efficiency MCJ1 are all metabolic preconditioning strategies to increase long-term survival and function of Tm cells in mouse models (29, 70, 71).

Figure 3 Metabolic interventions in cancer immunotherapy. Three main scenarios for metabolic interventions in the context of cancer immunotherapy can be imagined: (A) In vitro preconditioning to prime T cell metabolism before autologous in vivo transfer. One caveat to consider in this approach is the loss of the induced preconditioning upon T cell transfer in vivo. (B) Systemic administration of drugs that alter tumor and T cell metabolism. A limitation of this strategy is the potential for the development of systemic side effects. (C) Targeted delivery of metabolic modulators directly in the TME or administration of precursor drugs selectively activated in the TME could potentially overcome the issues described for the first two approaches.

This in vitro metabolic preconditioning strategy has the clear caveat that it might be reversed or lost when cells are transferred in vivo and approach the TME. To overcome this issue, a second strategy could employ systemic administration of metabolic modulators. Various clinical trials are under way to test clinical efficacy of vaccination with NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen–based vaccines in combination with rapamycin treatment (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01536054, NCT02833506, and NCT01522820) or IL-15 superagonists (NCT02384954) (169). Preclinical studies in mouse models showed that systemic inhibition of the cholesterol esterification enzyme ACAT1 potentiates the CD8+ T cell antitumor response by increasing cholesterol concentration in the plasma membrane and enhancing T cell receptor clustering and signaling (170). Possible systemic side effects and complexity of pharmacokinetics of the compounds used are a persistent issue with these nevertheless promising approaches.

A third strategy is targeted delivery of metabolic modulators directly in the TME. This strategy includes drug delivery using nanoparticles (171), oncolytic viruses (172), use of metabolically engineered CAR T cells (173, 174), or precursor drugs selectively activated in the TME (154). In line with this idea, an intriguing strategy based on click chemistry (175) has been used to backpack the ACAT1 inhibitor avasimibe directly on T cell membrane to locally increase cholesterol, improving T cell receptor clustering and, thus, T cell activation and function in mouse models of glioblastoma and melanoma (176). A similar approach could be envisaged coupling other metabolic modulators directly on T cells, creating a new generation of combinatorial anticancer therapies. Additional strategies exploit other features of the TME to achieve a site-specific activation of T cells or drugs. Stemming from the observation that CAR T cell efficiency can be manipulated by metabolic engineering of these cells (e.g., via CD28 or 4-1BB) (36–40), new improved versions of these cells have been generated. Oxygen-sensing CAR T cells activated by the hypoxic TME have been developed to reduce possible off-target effects in solid tumors and have proven effective in mouse models of hypoxic HN3 tumors (174). Alternatively, precursor drugs can also be engineered to become active only in the tumor. For example, to avoid systemic toxicity of comprehensive glutamine metabolism inhibitors, precursor drugs have been designed to be cleaved by specific proteases at the tumor site, where they can locally exert their inhibitory function and promote OXPHOS and Tm cell development (154).

An emerging area of research aims at investigating how systemic metabolic interventions like glucose restriction or ketogenic diet might be exploited to boost anticancer treatment. This research area stems from pioneering work showing that the systemic hyperinsulinemia observed in cancer patients treated with a PI3K inhibitor, which is able to reactivate mTOR signaling in cancer cells, can be blocked by a ketogenic diet, allowing more effective control of tumor growth than PI3K inhibitor treatment alone (177). Despite this promising observation, ketogenic diet interventions may only be valid in PI3K-dependent tumors, and could be detrimental in other tumors that are able to metabolically adapt their growth to the use of ketone bodies as a fuel source.