Fighting in a wasteland: deleterious metabolites and antitumor immunity

Recognition of the abundance and immunomodulatory impacts of lactic acid, kynurenine, ROS, and adenosine has led to the development of therapies targeting their production in the hope of improving cancer immunotherapies. The benefit of targeting these toxic metabolites is their abundance across multiple tumor types, offering a broad-range therapy. However, it will be important to understand how inhibition of lactic acid, kynurenine, or ROS will interact with a range of immunotherapies. Further understanding of how these toxic metabolites can be limited to alter immune cell function will help the field utilize the proper immunotherapy to achieve maximal efficacy. Here we approach metabolic therapies from two perspectives: altering the metabolic landscape of the tumor versus altering the metabolism of infiltrating immune cells to overcome the TME.

Altering the metabolic landscape of the tumor. Many strategies exist for altering the metabolic landscape of the tumor (Figure 2). For example, lactic acid production can be targeted by inhibiting lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), the enzyme responsible for converting pyruvate to lactate, or inhibiting glycolysis at an earlier point in the pathway. LDH levels in the blood and TME are associated with poor outcomes for cancer patients and are used in determining tumor staging in melanoma (112). For melanoma patients, high LDH levels are predictive of poor response to anti–PD-1 immunotherapy (113, 114). To date, glycolytic inhibitors are still in the preclinical phase, so their impact on human patients is unknown. Despite this, preclinical models provide compelling evidence that blocking lactic acid production enhances immunotherapy. One study demonstrated that knocking down LDHA in 4T1 and B16 tumors increased response to anti-CTLA4 treatment, in part by shifting Tregs away from lactate metabolism and increasing Treg glucose uptake (16, 115). Using a pharmaceutical approach, another study showed that inhibition of patient-derived and B16 melanoma LDHA with the inhibitor GSK2837808A enhanced T cell killing both in vitro and in vivo and enhanced adoptive cell therapy (116). While specific LDH and glycolytic inhibitors have not fully made it into the clinic, we could potentially repurpose old drugs that have glycolysis-inhibiting effects. For example, diclofenac, a common NSAID, has been shown to modulate glycolysis independent of COX inhibition and could be used to improve anti–PD-1 immunotherapy (117, 118). While we have focused our discussion on immune cells, we appreciate that inhibiting tumor cell glycolysis directly impacts the fitness of tumor cells. Therapeutically, this is ideal, as inhibiting tumor cell glycolysis can both kill tumors and promote immune cells. A more detailed discussion on how inhibiting glycolysis impacts the fitness of tumor cells can be found in ref. 119.

Figure 2 Metabolic alteration of the TME to improve cancer immunotherapy. Alteration of the metabolic landscape of the tumor can be accomplished in many ways. Lactic acid production by tumor cells can be targeted using an inhibitor of LDH (GSK2837808A). Alternatively, lactic acid export by tumor cells could be targeted using MCT1 inhibitors (AZD3965 in clinical trials, 7ACC2 and AR-C155858 in preclinical work) or MCT4/MCT1 dual inhibitors (syrosingopine). MCT1 inhibitors may also block Treg import and usage of lactic acid, leading to diminished suppressive function and proliferation. Lactic acid lowers the pH of the TME, which can be counteracted through bicarbonate treatment. Tryptophan depletion and kynurenine production can be targeted by inhibition of IDO found on tumor cells and TAMs (epacadostat, indoximod, GDC-0919). Alternatively, kynurenine alone can be depleted using an enzyme engineered for its degradation (PEGylated kynureninase). Oxygen depletion can be targeted using VEGF inhibitors (bevacizumab) or VEGFR inhibitors (axitinib) to normalize tumor vasculature and improve tumor oxygenation. Metformin, a common diabetes drug, can be used to decrease tumor hypoxia, potentially through its action as a mitochondrial complex I inhibitor. ROS can be targeted through drugs promoting endogenous ROS scavengers (RTA-408 promoting Nrf2) or by addition of exogenous engineered ROS nanoscavengers. The production of adenosine can be targeted using monoclonal antibodies against CD39 (TTX-30) and CD73 (both membrane bound and soluble [sCD73]; oleclumab) or by small-molecule inhibition of the A2AR (ciforadenant).

Lactic acid can also be decreased within the TME by targeting of its export. Lactic acid is transported via MCTs (28). MCT1, almost ubiquitously expressed, has the highest affinity for lactate and can both import and export lactate based on the concentration gradient of substrate and protons. MCT4 is more heavily expressed by highly glycolytic tissues, including tumor cells, and while it is also a bidirectional transporter, it mainly participates in the export of lactate (28). While many small-molecule inhibitors of MCT1 and MCT4 have been developed for preclinical use, only AstraZeneca’s AZD3965 compound is currently being tested for use in humans (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01791595). Preclinical work has shown that AZD3965 can lower lactic acid secretion into the TME and increase tumor immune cell infiltration (120). However, these findings should be taken cautiously, as data were generated from Raji xenograft–bearing SCID mice and pertained only to NK and myeloid cells. In fact, use of immunodeficient models is a limitation of many preclinical studies using MCT inhibitors, and further work on how MCT inhibitors impact adaptive immune cells, especially within the TME, is warranted (121–123). In light of this, deletion of MCT1 specifically on Tregs was shown to slow tumor growth and synergize with anti–PD-1 therapy, suggesting that pharmacologic inhibition of MCT1 may play a dual role, both to inhibit lactate secretion by tumor cells and to impair immunosuppressive Tregs (16).

Lactic acid creates a low-pH environment, which can be targeted to improve cancer therapy. To counteract acidity, bicarbonate has been used, administered by a variety of methods (reviewed in ref. 124). Bicarbonate administration has been shown to control Yumm1.1 melanoma growth and increase CD8+ T cell infiltration and NK and B cell activation, as well as improve anti-CTLA4 and anti–PD-1 therapy and adoptive cell therapy, in B16 melanoma–bearing mice (125, 126). In addition, bicarbonate can act to alter cancer cell mTORC signaling, which may help to limit lactic acid production (127).

Kynurenine metabolism can also be targeted at several points (Figure 2). Much of the work targeting kynurenine has been through the inhibition of IDO1 (128). Theoretically, in the context of the TME, inhibition of IDO1 is the best of both worlds, stopping tryptophan depletion and kynurenine production. Indeed, preclinical models targeting IDO1 strongly enhanced B16 and 4T1 tumor response to both anti-CTLA4 and anti–PD-1 therapy, and demonstrated efficacy regardless of tumor IDO1 expression (129, 130). As a result, several IDO inhibitors are in clinical trials (NCT04049669, NCT03432676, NCT02471846). Unfortunately, Incyte’s trial of epacadostat in combination with pembrolizumab (anti–PD-1) was stopped after intermediary analysis revealed no added benefit of IDO1 inhibition (NCT03432676). While this has certainly dampened enthusiasm for targeting IDO1, it highlights the complexity of targeting the IDO pathway. It may be that some level of tryptophan catabolism is required to create an optimally tuned antitumor immune response. Lack of tryptophan catabolism could lead to a buildup of serotonin, which has been shown to have protumor effects and modulate immune cell function and mitochondrial metabolism (131, 132). While preclinical models suggested synergy between IDO inhibition and checkpoint blockade, in humans a better synergy may be found among chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, oncolytic viruses, and/or cytokine treatment. More work is needed to identify whether IDO1 inhibitors will truly boost immunotherapies.

Kynurenine can also be targeted directly, leaving IDO and tryptophan catabolism intact. Using a pharmacologically optimized enzyme, PEGylated kynureninase, one study demonstrated that peritumoral injection slowed B16 and CT26 tumor growth in a CD8+ T cell–dependent manner (74). Administration of PEGylated kynureninase improved the efficacy of anti–PD-1 therapy in B16 tumors, anti-CTLA4 in 4T1 tumors, and a cancer vaccine in CT26 tumors. These findings suggest that kynurenine plays a larger role than tryptophan depletion in inhibiting antitumor immune response, supporting the idea that the toxic by-products, rather than the depletion of key nutrients, drive metabolic immunosuppression in the TME.

Owing to the variety of ROS-generating mechanisms, ROS production can be targeted in many ways (Figure 2). One promising method is through the reduction of tumor hypoxia. In preclinical models, metformin, a common type 2 diabetes drug that can act as a weak mitochondrial complex I inhibitor, reduced tumor hypoxia and promoted B16 tumor clearance when combined with anti–PD-1 (96). While not statistically significant, a retrospective cohort study revealed a trend toward improved outcomes of melanoma patients on metformin being treated with checkpoint blockade (133). Tumor hypoxia can also be targeted through the inhibition of VEGF. In an attempt to oxygenate the TME, tumors secrete VEGF and promote angiogenesis, but the blood vessels formed are highly disorganized and leaky, providing inadequate oxygen (1, 134, 135). Low doses of antiangiogenic antibodies (anti-VEGFR2) have been shown to normalize the tumor vasculature, which improves M1-like macrophage polarization, T cell tumor infiltration, and whole-cancer-cell vaccine therapy in murine breast cancer models (136). In addition, many others (reviewed in ref. 135) have shown in preclinical models that antiangiogenic treatments can improve anti–PD-L1 therapy. Clinically, antiangiogenic and immunotherapy combinations have shown the best efficacy in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Patients with previously untreated metastatic RCC were given pembrolizumab and axitinib (VEGFR1, VEGFR2, and VEGFR3 inhibitor) combination therapy, which statistically improved progression-free survival over sunitinib monotherapy, leading to FDA approval for treatment-naive RCC patients (137). Likewise, combination of atezolizumab (anti–PD-L1) and bevacizumab (anti–VEGF-A) led to improvements in progression-free and overall survival compared with standard of care in unresectable HCC patients (138).

Another way tumor-derived ROS can be targeted is with the use of scavengers. ROS production in the TME is finely tuned by ROS generators and ROS scavengers to maintain optimal levels for signaling, growth, and survival (80). However, this finely tuned balance can be disrupted by addition of exogenous ROS scavengers or induced expression of endogenous ones. One group developed an extracellular matrix–targeting, pH-sensitive ROS nanoscavenger that can target to the TME, decrease ROS, and improve antitumor immunity in several tumor models (139). This study provides proof of principle for use of a manufactured ROS scavenger in the improvement of immunotherapy. Alternatively, endogenous ROS scavengers could be induced, for example using the drug RTA-408, also known as omaveloxolone. RTA-408 was shown to induce Nrf2, a major protein involved in oxidative stress protection, and resulted in suppression of ROS in tumor xenograft models (140–142). In 2019, a phase Ib/II clinical trial was completed combining anti-CTLA4 and anti–PD-1 with RTA-408 in melanoma patients, but results have not been formally posted (NCT02259231).

In addition to the hypoxia-reducing methods above, adenosine production can be targeted directly. These drugs take the form of small-molecule inhibitors or blocking antibodies mainly targeting CD73, CD39, and A2AR (reviewed in ref. 143). While these drugs have shown preclinical efficacy in reducing adenosine production and even preventing the ectonucleotidase of soluble forms of CD73 (MEDI9447, also known as oleclumab; ref. 144), most are awaiting results from phase I/II clinical trials (143). Interestingly, intraperitoneal treatment of tumor-bearing mice with antisense oligonucleotides targeting CD39 augmented CD8+ T cell proliferation, reduced CD39 expression by tumor and Tregs, and enhanced anti–PD-1 treatment (145). These results are encouraging, and hopefully a similar efficacy will be achieved in human trials.

While we have discussed targeting of a single toxic metabolite in combination with immunotherapy, we appreciate that many tumors undergo multiple metabolic changes and thus produce a collection of toxic metabolites. Thus, it may be necessary to target several sources of toxic metabolites in combination with immunotherapy to yield the best therapeutic efficacy.

Altering the metabolism of infiltrating immune cells. CAR T and adoptive T cell therapies provide a way to metabolically bolster T cells to function in the harsh TME (Figure 3). These therapies require taking a patient’s blood, enriching it for T cells, then activating, expanding, and (in some cases) genetically altering them via viral or nonviral methods. In vitro expansion and transduction provide a window in which T cell functioning can be enhanced to better compete in the TME. One method of bolstering CAR T cells is to overexpress or delete genes that regulate metabolism. For example, overexpression of PGC1α, a transcriptional coactivator key for mitochondrial biogenesis, prevented the loss of mitochondrial mass and improved antitumor efficacy in an adoptive cell therapy model (94). Conversely, deletion of Regnase-1, a gene identified as negatively regulating the transcription factor BATF and mitochondrial metabolism in CD8+ T cells, improved the efficacy of adoptive cell transfer (146). While these are two targets of many, they represent a means of genetically altering T cells to improve efficacy against solid tumors.

Figure 3 Metabolic bolstering of T cells to better withstand the TME. Instead of altering the TME, T cells used for cellular therapies (CAR T cells or adoptive cell therapy) can be metabolically bolstered before patient reinfusion. During the in vitro expansion phase of cellular therapies, limiting metabolites such as glucose, glutamine, or oxygen in the media or using a medium with physiologic metabolite concentrations may better prepare T cells for survival and efficacy in the metabolically harsh TME. Alternatively, T cells can be engineered to either overexpress key metabolic genes, such as PGC1a, to improve mitochondrial fitness, or delete metabolic regulators such as regnase-1, which negatively regulates mitochondrial fitness, to give T cells a metabolic edge within the TME.

Adoptive T cell therapies can also be metabolically bolstered through their expansion media. Commonly used media such as RPMI, DMEM, and AIM V contain high amounts of glucose and reduced metabolite levels compared with serum, poorly preparing them for the harsh metabolic landscape of the tumor (147). As T cells are highly sensitive to their metabolic environment (17, 148), expansion of T cells in media containing or lacking certain metabolites may improve their persistence and efficacy in vivo. Consistent with this, glutamine restriction in vitro by either nutrient starvation or metabolic inhibitor enhanced the efficacy of adoptively transferred T cells in mice (149). Restricting metabolites or adding metabolic inhibitors to expansion media is an attractive method of improving adoptive cell therapies because of its relative simplicity, making it a hot area of investigation.