Targeting the vasculature in cardiometabolic disease

In addition to indirect effects of EC processing of TRL, emerging evidence suggests that the microvasculature has a direct role in maintaining the function of highly metabolic organs under normal physiological conditions. Importantly, disruption of microvascular function has been implicated in disease progression of obesity-induced IR and T2D. Below, we summarize recent studies supporting these concepts.

The vasculature and adipose tissue expansion. The relationship between the vasculature network and AT under normal physiology and diet-induced obesity has been well described (74, 75). Briefly, AT is highly vascularized with a dense capillary network that is essential for tissue homeostasis. During adipogenesis, the vasculature can deliver stem cells to AT as well as mobilize adipocyte progenitor cells and preadipocytes from mural and perivascular compartments, respectively (76–78). Therefore, the vasculature supports AT homeostasis and directly contributes to AT expansion.

During initial stages of energy surplus, AT expands to store excess energy in the form of TGs. Physiological or “healthy” AT expansion is a coordinated response that involves remodeling of extracellular matrix (ECM) and angiogenesis to allow for adequate adipocyte expansion and maintain oxygen/nutrient delivery, respectively. Local hypoxia is a potent stimulus for angiogenesis leading to release of several proangiogenic factors from adipocytes through the action of HIF1α (79, 80). Of the angiogenic factors released from adipocytes, VEGFA/VEGFR2 signaling accounts for the most angiogenic activity (81). Endothelial VEGFA/VEGFR2 signaling, through paracrine action on progenitor cells, is also important in “beiging” of superficial white AT (WAT) to resemble more metabolically active brown AT (BAT) in rodent models of obesity (82). HIF1α signaling was also implicated in the activation of local immune cells, as well as the recruitment of circulating immune cells to AT (80). Importantly, macrophages facilitate ECM remodeling, removal of apoptotic or necrotic cells, and VEGFA secretion to further support angiogenesis. Under states of chronic energy surplus, AT expansion becomes pathological and is characterized by impaired angiogenesis, unresolved inflammation, tissue fibrosis, and an accumulation of necrotic/apoptotic cells. In addition, inflamed AT is insulin resistant, and thus exhibits elevated levels of intracellular lipolysis during the fasting and fed states that contribute to ectopic lipid deposition, inflammation, and IR in other tissues.

Considering that angiogenesis is essential for AT expansion, targeting of neovascularization at different stages of diet-induced obesity has been explored. Several early studies demonstrated that inhibiting angiogenesis in AT resulted in AT regression and improvements in metabolic function in rodent models of advanced obesity (83, 84). Recent studies challenge this, since physiological angiogenesis during the progression of diet-induced obesity protects AT from hypoxia and inflammation, ectopic lipid deposition, and systemic IR (81). Most studies (85, 86), but not all (87), support these latter findings. Specifically, deleting Vegfa from adipocytes promoted poor AT vascularization during high-fat feeding in mice and was associated with AT inflammation and worse systemic IR in comparison with wild-type littermates (86). Reciprocally, VEGFA overexpression in both BAT and WAT rendered protection against diet-induced AT inflammation and systemic metabolic derangements (81, 85, 86). More recently, adenoviral gene delivery of Vegfb was demonstrated to attenuate AT inflammation and prevent systemic IR without influencing body weight in mice fed a HFD (88). More interestingly, delayed Vegfb gene delivery impeded progression of metabolic dysfunction in mice exposed to HFD for 2 months before gene delivery. Mechanistically, VEGFB’s beneficial effects occur through its interaction with the decoy receptor VEGFR1, thus improving VEGFA’s binding affinity for VEGFR2. Considering dichotomous outcomes depending on the timing of intervention, translation of preclinical findings to humans will be challenging, especially since patients with IR are often already overweight or obese.

Endothelium-derived NO, blood flow, and metabolism. The endothelium elegantly balances the release of vasodilatory and vasoconstrictive substances to allow for tight regulation of vascular resistance, and thus tissue perfusion. The most well characterized of these factors is endothelium-derived NO, which promotes cGMP signaling, resulting in dilation of vascular smooth muscle in resistance vessels (89). Logically, blood flow mediates oxygen and nutrient delivery to metabolic tissues at rest, during exercise, and during the postprandial period (90, 91). Along these lines, eNOS-KO mice, deficient in the main enzyme generating circulating NO, display impaired skeletal muscle glucose and FFA uptake during an acute exercise bout, which is directly related to reduction in tissue blood perfusion (90). Interestingly, insulin signaling via endothelial insulin receptors (INSRs) leads to eNOS activation and subsequent recruitment of skeletal muscle capillaries during the postprandial period, which contributes to insulin and glucose delivery to skeletal muscle (92). Several studies have demonstrated impairments in endothelial insulin signaling during high-fat feeding in rodents (93–95). Interestingly, endothelial IR may occur prior to systemic IR in mice exposed to a HFD (93), and accumulating evidence suggests that perturbations in endothelial insulin signaling can directly contribute to whole-body IR (92, 96). Mechanistically, some groups have argued that impairments in skeletal muscle capillary recruitment secondary to reduced eNOS activity are largely responsible for this relationship, while others have proposed impaired insulin delivery through the nonfenestrated endothelium to underlying parenchyma cells as an alternative mechanism (see below).

In addition to regulating blood flow, NO can have both short- and long-term effects on systemic metabolism. For example, NO/cGMP signaling contributes to skeletal (97) and heart (98) muscle glucose uptake through partial activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which then leads to glucose transporter 4 (GLUT-4) translocation to the cellular membrane of myocytes. Interestingly, in ECs, AMPK activation was demonstrated to activate eNOS (99, 100), thus supporting a bidirectional relationship between energy sensing and NO signaling. In addition, NO can toggle the enzymatic activity of key metabolic proteins through posttranslational mechanisms. Specifically, cysteine-S-nitrosylation at Cys238 in liver very long acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (VLCAD), a crucial enzyme in β-oxidation of fatty acids, improves its catalytic efficiency (101). Furthermore, NO was demonstrated to exert long-term effects on energy homeostasis through the regulation of key energy sensors and transcription factors. In skeletal muscle, together with AMPK, NO/cGMP signaling increases the activity of PPARγ coactivator 1α (PGC1α) (102), a transcription factor that stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis and oxidative metabolism (103). Consistently, eNOS-KO mice have defective skeletal muscle β-oxidation (104) and reduced activity of several key enzymes involved in oxidative metabolism (90). In AT, endothelium-derived NO was demonstrated to stimulate PPARα and -γ gene transcription, which was associated with increased metabolic activity and differentiation (105). As follows, eNOS overexpression protects mice from weight gain during high-fat feeding (105). However, due to the complexities of NO biology, the translational aspect of these studies is challenging (see below).

Transendothelial insulin transport. Along with blood flow and tissue perfusion, transendothelial transport (TET) of insulin contributes to insulin delivery to underlying parenchymal cells in tissue where nonfenestrated endothelial networks exist. Notably, intact INSR signaling appears to be of paramount importance for mediating TET in both cell culture and animal models. In vitro, inhibiting downstream components of the insulin signaling pathway dramatically impairs insulin uptake in aortic ECs (106). In rodent models, endothelium-specific INSR deletion slows the kinetics of insulin delivery to underlying peripheral tissue in certain areas of the brain, which predisposes animals to overeating and systemic IR when they are challenged with HFD (96). Interestingly, evidence suggests that CAV-1 is involved in apical-to-basolateral transport of insulin, and this process is partially dependent on intact insulin signaling (107). A recent study demonstrated that endothelial NOTCH signaling reduces CAV-1 levels as well as other proteins involved in caveolae formation during high-fat feeding (108). In this study, endothelium-specific NOTCH deletion rendered protection from HFD-induced IR in skeletal muscle and AT. Interestingly, CAV-1 was demonstrated to stabilize INSRs in AT (109); thus, caveolae formation may not be necessary for insulin transport in the endothelium. In addition to receptor-mediated processes, others have proposed that insulin TET occurs via a nonsaturable, INSR-independent fluid-phase process (110, 111). Indeed, it is possible that both receptor-dependent and -independent mechanisms are operative in vivo, as endothelium-specific INSR deletion only delays insulin signaling kinetics, rather than eliciting complete loss of insulin responsiveness in parenchymal tissue following insulin injection (96).

Endothelium-mediated fatty acid uptake. As mentioned above, FFAs can be liberated from TRLs via local endothelial LPL activity. In addition, lipolysis of adipocyte TGs leads to elevated circulating FFAs bound to albumin. As with insulin delivery, FFAs must traverse the endothelium before delivery to underlying parenchymal cells in tissues with nonfenestrated capillaries. Once believed to be a completely passive process, recent in vivo evidence has bolstered the idea that active/facilitated endothelial transport is also operative in delivery of FFAs to underlying parenchymal cells. For example, mice with endothelium-specific CD36 deletion have reduced tissue FFA uptake during fasting, which in turn renders protection against HFD-induced glucose intolerance and IR in comparison with control littermate mice (112). Alternatively, studies using NanoSIMS technology (CAMECA) to visualize the uptake of chylomicron-derived FFAs across capillaries demonstrated an extremely rapid uptake process that was not influenced by CD36 deficiency (22). At first glance, these studies seem contradictory, but they support early observations that LPL-mediated VLDL hydrolysis or albumin-bound FFA fractions utilize CD36 for FFA uptake, whereas chylomicron hydrolysis and subsequent FFA transport to cardiac tissue are not mediated by CD36 (113). The mechanisms determining the route of FFA entry are unclear, but may arise from differences in receptor affinities, concentrations of FFA in its various bound states, or the receptor density of other EC fatty acid–binding proteins (FABPs). Along these lines, the fatty acid chaperone proteins FABP4 and FABP5 are abundantly expressed in the capillary endothelium of cardiac and skeletal muscle, and deleting or downregulating these proteins impairs cardiac and skeletal muscle FFA uptake (114, 115). As the heart largely relies on FFAs to meet its large energetic demands, impairing endothelium-mediated cardiac FFA transport/uptake has been associated with cardiac hypertrophy and dysfunction (115, 116). Beyond chaperone proteins, recent work has demonstrated that fatty acid transport protein 4 (FATP4) is localized to the endoplasmic reticulum in ECs and mediates cellular uptake of FFAs via acyl-CoA synthetase (ACS) activity and mitochondrial ATP production (117). These studies align with the hypothesis of vectorial transport (118) (or acylation) in that FFA “activation” via the ATP-dependent covalent addition of a CoA group by ATP-dependent ACS proteins decreases the intracellular FFA concentration and drives FFA uptake by the law of mass action. FATP3 and other acyl-CoA synthetases (acyl-CoA synthetase long chain family member 1 [ACSL1]) expressed in capillary ECs likely mediate FFA uptake via similar mechanisms (117).

Early studies demonstrated that PPARγ regulates an EC transcriptional program (FABP4, CD36, and GPIHBP1) that largely dictates tissue uptake and clearance of FFAs during fasting and the postprandial period (119). More interesting was the fact that endothelium-specific PPARγ-KO mice were protected from HFD-induced IR, despite increased liver adiposity. Other studies show that the transcription factors mesenchyme homeobox 2 (Meox2) and transcription factor 15 (Tcf15) regulate the expression of CD36, FATBP4, FATBP5, and GPIHBP1, but not FATP3 and FATP4, in cardiac capillary ECs (115). As expected, partial deletion of Meox2 and Tcf15 reduced cardiac FFA uptake and promoted cardiac dysfunction and fibrosis in mice. Similarly, disrupting NOTCH signaling in ECs severely blunted cardiac uptake of FFAs secondary to downregulation of endothelial lipase, FABP4, FABP5, and CD36, while increasing the expression of the LPL inhibitor ANGPTL4 (116). The reduction in cardiac FFA uptake led to a compensatory increase in glucose uptake, cardiac hypertrophy, and a dramatic reduction in systolic performance.

Although FFA uptake through different pathways is well described, the fate of FFAs once internalized is less clear. Recent data showed that ECs contain the machinery to transiently form and turn over lipid droplets (LDs) in response to FFA loading in both micro- and macrovascular vessels (120). In microvascular ECs, LD synthesis buffers lipotoxicity mainly through the actions of diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 1 (DGAT1). Alternatively, LD hydrolysis, which is rate-limited by adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL), provides FFAs for mitochondrial oxidation or delivery to parenchymal cells (120). Interestingly, EC lipolysis of LDs is negatively regulated by CAV-1 in microvessels (121). To date, the function of LD metabolism in large-vessel ECs remains unclear. Global ATGL loss can trigger EC dysfunction in large vessels (122), suggesting that LD turnover may also be important in large-vessel EC homeostasis.

Interestingly, hormone peptides (apelin [ref. 123]), growth factors (VEGFB [ref. 124], angiopoietin-2 [ref. 125]), and metabolites (3-hydroxybutyrate [ref. 127]) released from metabolic tissues can alter the expression level or localization of several FFA transporters, demonstrating coordinated regulation between the endothelium, the circulating milieu, and the underlying parenchymal cells. For example, 3-hydroxyisobutyrate (3-HIB) is a metabolite released from excessive branched-chain amino acid metabolism in skeletal muscle of genetically diabetic mice. In a paracrine manner, 3-HIB promotes transendothelial FFA transport via activation of FATP4, and consequently contributes to muscle lipid accumulation and IR in skeletal muscle (126). Conversely, angiopoietin-2 released from superficial AT (SAT) during nutrient overload prevents ectopic lipid accumulation in other insulin-sensitive tissues by activating endothelial α 5 β 1 integrin signaling to enhance FFA uptake in SAT. Notably, several of these factors have other physiological functions besides influencing EC-mediated FFA uptake, such as the role of VEGFB in AT angiogenesis (88). Thus, targeting these factors may not be therapeutically efficacious in comorbid disease states, and deeper molecular understanding of signaling events that dictate aberrant EC FFA delivery in a tissue- and disease-specific context is needed.

Figure 2 summarizes the major findings of the role of the microvasculature in mediating metabolic homeostasis.