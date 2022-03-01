Therapeutic targets for cardiac fibrosis: from old school to next-gen

Cardiovascular epigenetic mechanisms are rapidly gaining interest for their contributions to the development of myocardial fibrosis and potential to serve as innovative therapeutic targets (85). At its core, epigenetics refers to modifications at the level of chromatin, the basic unit of which is the nucleosome or histone octamer wrapped in DNA, which culminate in alterations in gene expression independent of changes to nucleotide sequence. While the modification varieties are numerous, classical epigenetic events such as acetylation and methylation have been extensively documented for their roles in the pathogenesis of cardiac fibrosis and myofibroblast activation (86). Epigenetic regulators are attractive therapeutic targets since they serve as key nodal points through which redundant upstream pathways, such as those emanating from the cell surface receptors described above, must transmit signals to elicit the gene program for CF activation. Indeed, pharmacological manipulation of several epigenetic modifying enzymes, along with cognate proteins that recognize these modifications and arbitrate differential gene expression, has been shown to mitigate pathological fibrotic remodeling of the heart.

Histone acetyltransferases. Acetylation of histone tail lysine residues is a posttranslational modification catalyzed by histone acetyltransferases (HATs). HATs have a profound impact on gene expression, in part by creating docking sites for transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying factors that contain acetyl-lysine binding modules, such as bromodomains (87). Among the 28 human HATs (88), the isoform most highly implicated in the control of cardiac fibrosis is p300 (Figure 2A), along with the highly related protein CREB-binding protein (CBP). Nevertheless, efforts to advance HAT inhibitors as a therapeutic strategy for cardiac fibrosis have been hindered by the lack of potent and selective pharmacological inhibitors of p300. The earliest exploration of p300 inhibition in cardiac fibrosis employed curcumin, a natural product HAT inhibitor, which was shown to ameliorate perivascular fibrosis in response to chronic hypertension or following MI (89, 90), as well as reduce ECM production in a high glucose–induced myocardial fibrosis model (91). However, given the pleiotropic actions of curcumin, these data should be approached cautiously. Synthetic p300 inhibitors, such as L002 and C646, have also been shown to block cardiac fibrosis (92–94), but these compounds suffer from a lack of selectivity and potency, respectively.

More recently, through virtual screening and a subsequent medicinal chemistry optimization campaign, A-485, a potent and orally bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor that is highly selective for p300 and CBP, was developed (Figure 2B). A-485 has drug-like properties, providing an excellent opportunity to assess the efficacy of HAT inhibition in preclinical models of pathological cardiac fibrosis, and thereby further address the translational potential of p300/CBP catalytic activity inhibition for the treatment of HF in humans.

p300 and CBP have a single acetyl-lysine binding bromodomain that is required for chromatin targeting of the HATs (95, 96). CBP112 and CBP30 have been developed as small molecules that target the p300/CBP bromodomain and function as acetyl-lysine competitive inhibitors (Figure 2B) (97, 98). Proteomics and transcriptomics were used to quantify acetylation as well as mRNA and protein abundance in mouse embryonic fibroblasts after cellular p300 inhibition with A-485 versus CBP112 (99). Remarkably, gene expression changes triggered by CBP112 were modest compared with those observed upon catalytic inhibition of p300 with A-485, suggesting that the HAT bromodomain is required for the regulation of only a subset of target genes. To our knowledge, p300/CBP bromodomain inhibitors have yet to be tested in models of cardiac fibrosis. However, the recent demonstration that CBP30 potently blocks activation of fibroblasts from patients with Dupuytren’s disease, a localized fibrotic disorder of the palm, suggests antifibrotic potential of this approach (100).

Histone deacetylases. Seemingly paradoxically, inhibiting deacetylation of histones by targeting histone deacetylases (HDACs) also blocks cardiac fibrosis. Mammalian HDACs are divided into four classes: class I (HDAC1, HDAC2, HDAC3, and HDAC8), class II (HDAC4, HDAC5, HDAC6, HDAC7, HDAC9, and HDAC10), class III (SIRT1–7), and class IV (HDAC11). Class II is further subdivided into IIa (HDAC4, HDAC5, HDAC7, and HDAC9) and IIb (HDAC6 and HDAC10). Class I, II, and IV HDACs are zinc-dependent, while class III HDACs (also known as sirtuins) use NAD+ as a cofactor for catalytic activity. We focus on the potential of inhibiting zinc-dependent HDACs for the treatment of cardiac fibrosis. Nonetheless, it should be noted that sirtuins clearly regulate fibrosis of the heart, but that their activity is generally cardioprotective (101, 102), and thus therapeutic strategies should likely focus on stimulating sirtuin activity. Consistent with this, enhancing sirtuin catalytic activity by providing animals with NAD precursors or by stimulating NAD biosynthesis was shown to improve diastolic function in murine models of HFpEF (103, 104).

The ability of “pan” inhibitors of zinc-dependent HDACs, such as the FDA-approved compound suberoylanilide hydroxamic acid (SAHA; vorinostat), to block cardiac fibrosis in MI, TAC, and genetic models of systolic HF has been well documented and reviewed extensively (105, 106). More recently, it was shown that pan-HDAC inhibition with the clinical-stage compound ITF2357/givinostat improved cardiac relaxation in murine models of hypertension- or aging-induced DD with preserved ejection fraction, and that SAHA was efficacious in a feline model of HFpEF due to slow, progressive ascending aortic banding (107–109). Surprisingly, in the murine models of DD, cardiac fibrosis was not observed by standard histological readouts, such as Picrosirius red staining (107, 108), and improved diastolic function upon HDAC inhibition was attributed exclusively to augmented myofibril relaxation (107). However, further evaluation of hearts of mice with DD revealed “hidden fibrosis,” a process in which increased ECM deposition and remodeling were not detected by standard histological methods, but were uncovered by quantitative mass spectrometry and atomic force microscopy (AFM). This covert type of cardiac fibrosis was profoundly inhibited by ITF2357/givinostat in a manner that correlated with improved diastolic function (108), implicating HDAC inhibition as a potential therapeutic strategy to combat HFpEF induced by pathological ECM remodeling and resulting ventricular stiffening.

Employing histological methods to assess the role of fibrosis in the pathogenesis of human HFpEF has yielded equivocal findings. In one autopsy study, individuals with HFpEF were shown to have more pronounced cardiac fibrosis than control subjects (110), while in an independent study using endomyocardial biopsies from HFpEF patients with severe DD, approximately 30% of the samples examined did not have significant fibrosis (111). Reevaluation of these human and murine hearts, as well as additional samples from HFpEF patients and preclinical models, using ECM mass spectrometry and AFM should more clearly define whether ECM expansion serves a generalizable role in the control of DD and HFpEF.

There are two pressing questions related to HDAC inhibitor–mediated inhibition of cardiac fibrosis: (a) Which HDAC isoforms are profibrotic? (b) What are the molecular mechanisms by which these enzymes promote fibrosis? Regarding the first question, hydroxamic acid pan-HDAC inhibitors such as SAHA and givinostat are far more effective at blocking the catalytic activity of class I and IIb HDACs than class IIa HDACs (112), which have catalytic domains but no known physiological substrates (113), or class IV HDAC11, which is a lysine defatty acylase as opposed to a deacetylase (114–116). While nothing is known about the cardiac function of HDAC10 (117), which is a spermidine deacetylase, knockout of HDAC6 had no effect on cardiac fibrosis (118), suggesting that class IIb HDACs are not generally profibrotic. Thus, class I HDACs are likely the targets of SAHA and givinostat that promote cardiac fibrosis. Consistent with this, selective class I HDAC (HDAC1, -2, -3) inhibition with mocetinostat blocked cardiac fibrosis in response to chronic Ang II infusion in mice (119), and blunted progression of fibrosis in a chronic rat MI model, resulting in a reduction in LV end-diastolic pressure (120). Furthermore, in a 7-day model of mouse MI, induced by left anterior descending coronary artery ligation, administration of the class I HDAC inhibitor PD-106 after MI resulted in reduced LV remodeling and improved cardiac function at study endpoint, with concomitant suppression of matrix metalloproteinase-2 and -9 expression (121).

It remains possible that other HDAC isoforms serve profibrotic roles in the heart that have gone unnoticed owing to reagent limitations. In this regard, new, highly selective inhibitors of class IIa HDACs or HDAC11 catalytic domains have been developed, and should be employed to assess the roles of these obscure HDACs in the control of cardiac fibrosis (122, 123).

Surprisingly little is known about the molecular mechanisms by which HDAC inhibitors block cardiac fibrosis. Class I HDAC inhibition has been shown to suppress CF proliferation by preventing retinoblastoma protein (Rb) phosphorylation, thereby preventing expansion of ECM-producing myofibroblasts (119). Class I HDAC inhibition was also shown to stimulate expression of antifibrotic microRNA-133 (miR-133), leading to suppression of TAC-mediated cardiac fibrosis in mice (124). More recently, suppression of CF activation by HDAC inhibition was linked to mislocalization of the chromatin “reader” protein bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4) (see below) (108).

Bromodomain and extraterminal proteins. The bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) family of proteins, BRD2, BRD3, BRD4, and BRDT, associate with acetylated lysine residues of histones to regulate gene transcription. BRD4 and BRDT (testis-specific) possess carboxy-terminal domains capable of activating RNA polymerase II (Pol II) through the positive transcription elongation factor (P-TEFb) complex to initiate gene transcription (125, 126). While several small-molecule inhibitors of BET proteins have been developed, the best characterized is JQ1, an acetyl-lysine mimetic that competitively displaces BET bromodomains from chromatin, resulting in suppression of Pol II–mediated transcription (Figure 2B) (127). JQ1 prevented several hallmarks of HF, including cardiomyocyte hypertrophy, cardiac fibrosis, and systolic dysfunction, in a mouse model of TAC (128, 129), and in a model of genetic dilated cardiomyopathy caused by a mutant form of phospholamban (PLNR9C) (130). Furthermore, administration of JQ1 in a therapeutic mode after the heart had remodeled also attenuated cardiac dysfunction both in the murine TAC model and in post-MI cardiac remodeling in mice (131).

Integrated transcriptomic analyses across rodent HF models and human induced pluripotent stem cell systems have clearly revealed that BET inhibition suppresses transactivation of a broad profibrotic and proinflammatory gene program in the heart (131). Mechanistically, BRD4 is known to contribute to the formation of dynamic, cell state–specific enhancers, referred to as super-enhancers (SEs). BRD4 disproportionately associates with acetyl-H3K27–containing SEs, which are thought to signal proximal promoters to stabilize BRD4-containing coactivator complexes near transcription start sites, and thereby facilitate P-TEFb–mediated Pol II phosphorylation and transcription elongation (132–134). In CFs, TGF-β signaling targets BRD4 binding to discrete SEs in a p38 kinase–dependent manner, providing a circuit for coupling extracellular cues to the cardiac epigenome to drive profibrotic gene expression (135). Subsequent studies, using single-cell technologies, identified distal regulatory elements in CFs that had increased chromatin accessibility after TAC that were closed upon JQ1 treatment (136). One of the most highly regulated elements was a large enhancer downstream of the gene encoding Meox1, a homeodomain-containing transcription factor whose expression was highly upregulated in myofibroblasts after TAC and suppressed by JQ1. Regulation of Meox1 expression in CFs involved TAC-inducible association of the Meox1 promoter with BRD4 bound to this enhancer region, which is located approximately 65 kb downstream (Figure 2C). Follow-on studies with cultured CFs established a new role for Meox1 as a profibrotic transcription factor in the heart. Thus, these studies uncovered a stress-inducible, BRD4-dependent, long-range chromatin interaction as an important, druggable regulator of cardiac fibrosis.

A recent study determined chromatin quantitative trait loci in human hearts by assessing H3K27 acetylation by ChIP-Seq and follow-up chromatin conformation assays (137). The work identified 62 putative enhancers with increased H3K27 acetylation enrichment, corresponding gene expression differences, and overlap with published subthreshold GWAS hits, suggesting potential disease and phenotype association. Given the propensity of BRD4 to associate with acetyl-H3K27, it is intriguing to speculate that BET inhibitors could target these loci to block HF pathogenesis.

BRD4 may also regulate cardiac fibrosis by mediating crosstalk between myocytes and fibroblasts or other nonmyocyte populations in the heart. ChIP-Seq studies revealed that, in addition to controlling pro-growth genes, many of the BRD4-enriched SEs identified in cardiomyocytes were associated with profibrotic genes, including those encoding the secreted factors CTGF, plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1/Serpine1), and TGF-β2 (138). These findings suggest the possibility that BRD4 signaling in cardiomyocytes regulates expression of paracrine factors that activate fibroblasts and other stress-activated cell types in the heart to elicit fibrotic remodeling.

BET proteins contain tandem bromodomains, BD1 and BD2, which are simultaneously targeted by inhibitors such as JQ1. Emerging evidence exploring other inhibitors, such as the BD2-selective inhibitor apabetalone, suggests that inhibiting one BRD4 bromodomain over the other may improve the overall safety profile for HF patients requiring chronic therapy. Indeed, apabetalone is the only BET inhibitor to be tested in a phase III trial for any indication, being assessed for its ability to reduce major cardiovascular events in more than 2400 individuals with combined acute coronary syndrome (ACS), type 2 diabetes (T2D), and low LDL levels. While apabetalone failed to diminish ischemic cardiovascular events in this patient population, the BD2-selective inhibitor was found to be well tolerated, and secondary subgroup analyses revealed a reduction in hospitalizations for HF in patients with T2D and recent ACS (139), and fewer HF-related hospitalizations in patients with chronic kidney disease and T2D (140). Thus, the feasibility of safely targeting BRD4 as a therapeutic strategy for cardiovascular disease is established.

How is it that inhibition of HATs, HDACs, or BET proteins results in inhibition of CF activation? Clearly there is crosstalk between these epigenetic regulatory factors (Figure 2B). HAT activity is required to create acetyl-marks at profibrotic enhancers that are subsequently bound by BRD4. Furthermore, there is evidence demonstrating that HDAC inhibition, which creates spurious acetyl-histone marks, results in mislocalization of BRD4 in the CF genome (108) and prevents HATs from properly acetylating certain gene regulatory elements in the heart (141), which may also involve altering genomic targeting of bromodomain-containing HATs.

Only the tip of the epigenetics iceberg. We have focused much of this Review on a single epigenetic modification, acetylation, and a small number of regulators of the posttranslational modification. However, it is important to note that other mediators of the epigenome have been shown to regulate fibrosis of the heart. For example, genetic ablation or pharmacological inhibition of the K3K9me2-specific demethylase KDM3a was shown to diminish collagen deposition in the mouse TAC model (142), and myofibroblast-specific ablation of lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1/KDM1) was found to alleviate systolic dysfunction and fibrosis in the TAC model by broadly interdicting pathological TGF-β1 signaling (143). Furthermore, the vast majority of epigenetic regulatory factors have yet to be studied in the context of cardiac fibrosis and HF, underscoring a deep reservoir for basic and translational research discoveries that have the potential to profoundly impact patients suffering from various cardiovascular diseases.

It is our view that the most expeditious path forward is to blend genetic and pharmacological, “chemical biology” approaches. In this regard, exhaustive and sophisticated medicinal chemistry programs in industry and academia have led to the development of highly selective and potent inhibitors of a wide array of epigenetic targets, and many of these compounds are available to the scientific community through programs such as the Structural Genomics Consortium (144). Coupling the use of these compounds with well-validated ex vivo phenotypic assays and in vivo models of cardiac fibrosis has the potential to rapidly uncover novel roles for epigenetic regulators in the control of HF, providing crucial mechanistic insights, and to advance lead compounds into in vivo efficacy go/no-go experiments in the march toward the clinic (Figure 3). However, we acknowledge that this stance could be viewed as “old school,” since we have not touched on other exciting therapeutic modalities, such as gene editing, RNA, or antibody therapies, or the promising discovery that chimeric antigen receptor T cells engineered to specifically target activated fibroblasts are able to reduce cardiac fibrosis in a mouse model (145).

Figure 3 Discovering the next generation of antifibrotic epigenetic inhibitors for the heart. Proposed model for expeditiously uncovering novel epigenetics-based therapeutics targeting fibroblast activation and cardiac fibrosis. The recent development of highly selective and potent inhibitors of myriad epigenetic targets has laid a strong foundation for therapeutic investigation using ex vivo, imaging-based phenotypic screening and subsequent exploration in in vivo models of cardiac fibrosis and HF. Given the existence of “hidden fibrosis,” histological assessment of fibrotic remodeling of the heart should be complemented with techniques such as ECM mass spectrometry, atomic force microscopy (AFM), and single-cell RNA sequencing. We envision that these approaches will allow desperately needed therapeutic strategies targeting myofibroblast activation and fibrotic remodeling to finally bridge the gap to the clinical realm.

Finally, identification of the optimal therapeutic window for targeting cardiac fibrosis will be paramount for effective treatment. First, premature disruption of reparative scar formation holds significant risk for cardiac rupture, as is observed when physiological fibroblast function is disturbed too abruptly following infarction (146–148). Similarly, a key therapeutic concern for antifibrotic therapies relates to ECM maturity, specifically the point in a disease process at which the matrix has become so heavily cross-linked that it is potentially no longer degradable. At least in regard to cell therapy, there exists a “point of no return” following ischemic injury when the infarct scar has reached a mature state and the cardioprotective effects may no longer be possible (149). In this regard, in addition to targeting fibroblast activation and ECM deposition, approaches aimed at enhancing turnover of the fibrotic matrix in the heart should also be pursued.