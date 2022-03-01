Myosin modulators: emerging approaches for the treatment of cardiomyopathies and heart failure

The concept of modulating the generation of force in muscle via modulating the accessibility of myosin heads is not, by itself, novel. For example, a central component of the Frank-Starling effect is an increase in actin-myosin cross-bridge formation via mechanical stretch. Over the past decade, an array of studies has begun to characterize the potential role of equilibrium shifts in myosin structure and dynamics as an important regulator of function. We focus here on the proposed effects of mavacamten and important unknowns (46, 47).

A 2010 study by Stewart et al. identified a state of myosin with very slow ATPase activity in relaxed, permeabilized skeletal muscle. This super-relaxed (SRX) and sequestered state of myosin was postulated to play a role in muscle thermogenesis (48). Subsequent studies revealed that the properties of the SRX state were distinct between cardiac and skeletal muscle, specifically with respect to the lack of a cooperative mechanism for recruitment into the active cycling pool in cardiac muscle (49). The current theory regarding the steady-state distribution of myosins proposes three general states defined by both structure and ATP turnover rate (listed in decreasing rate order): actin-activated; disordered, relaxed (DRX); and SRX. It has been proposed that the myosin SRX state forms the structurally distinct interacting-heads motif (IHM) of myosin in the thick filament, where the myosin motors interact with each other and fold back against the S2 fragment, similar to the off state of smooth muscle myosin (50).

Two recent studies provided insight into the biochemical and structural mechanisms of the SRX-DRX transition and its relationship to mavacamten. Rohde et al. used a purified bovine cardiac myosin fragment approach where they compared ATP turnover of single-headed (S1) fragments and double-headed heavy meromyosin (HMM) under varying conditions (basal and actin-activated) in the presence and absence of mavacamten (51). Their results pointed to the presence of an autoinhibited, SRX state for HMM, but not for S1. The SRX state of HMM was stabilized by the binding of mavacamten. In a complementary study, Anderson et al. measured the percentage of myosin heads in the SRX state in an engineered human β-myosin S1 construct and two HMM constructs that contain either the first 2 or first 25 heptad repeats from the S2 region, with the 25-heptad construct being predicted to form the IHM, but not the 2-heptad construct (9). The percentage of heads in the SRX state was measured by single-turnover kinetic experiments at varying ionic strengths. The 25-heptad HMM construct had substantially more heads in SRX than the other two constructs. Additionally, the fraction of 25-heptad heads in SRX decreased with ionic strength, supporting the model that the SRX state correlated with the IHM. Similar results had been obtained by Rohde et al. in their purified myofibril system (51). Finally, single-turnover kinetic measurements indicated that mavacamten binding led to a large increase in the SRX state of the long-heptad HMM and the number of molecules with heads in a folded-back state as determined by electron microscopy (9). However, the folded-back state they observed may or may not be the IHM state. Thus, while many of the structural and kinetic details of the relationships and transitions among the myosin DRX, SRX, and IHM states have yet to be fully resolved, considerable progress has been made in our understanding of the molecular mechanism of mavacamten to preferentially stabilize the SRX state of myosin, shifting the equilibrium toward the off (and possibly the IHM) state (Figure 3).

Figure 3 A hypothetical model of the relationships between SRX, DRX, and actin-activated states of myosin and effects of drugs. The three states of myosin — SRX, DRX, and actin-activated — are diagrammed. The motor domains in a myosin molecule are proposed to interact with each other and the thick filament to form the IHM in the SRX state. While in the SRX state, the myosins are not available to interact with actin, and they are not involved in muscle contractility. Mavacamten is proposed to stabilize the SRX state. Myosins in the DRX state do not interact with the thick filament and are available to bind to actin in response to thin filament activation. Myosins in the actin-activated state bind to actin and undergo their mechanochemical cycle as outlined in Figure 1.

The observed potent SRX-stabilizing effects of mavacamten across a broad range of experimental systems, from purified HMM to isolated myofibrils and intact cells/tissues, have provided insight that will continue to advance our understanding of the role of these basic biological properties in health and disease. There are limitations to the current approaches, in particular the lack of a rigorously quantitative measure of the kinetic transition from the SRX state and the need for a better high-resolution understanding of the structural basis of these dynamic states. The former is particularly important in the context of the more recent observations and hypotheses regarding the potential causal role of a destabilized SRX state in HCM. For example, the electrostatic landscape of myosin is disrupted by point mutations (the myosin mesa) or haploinsufficiency of myosin-binding protein C (MYBPC), causing a change in the spatial distribution of SRX (9, 44, 52–54). HCM is defined by its near-protean phenotypic variability, including non-obstructive forms with varying degrees of hypertrophic remodeling. Without a more rigorous, high-resolution quantitative measure of SRX destabilization and a better understanding of the native regulation of the DRX-SRX-IHM states, it will be difficult to account for the broad spectrum in the magnitude of cardiac remodeling and outcomes on the basis of this proposed disease mechanism. However, irrespective of the mechanistic details, mavacamten, and, more recently, aficamten (CK-274) (10), are poised to have a powerful impact on both basic biological insights and patient care in HCM.