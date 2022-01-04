Addressing dyslipidemic risk beyond LDL-cholesterol

APOC3. It has long been known that plasma APOC3 concentrations correlate with TG levels (86), are elevated in patients with diabetes, and associate with increased coronary atherosclerosis and CVD risk (87, 88). The causal role of APOC3 in increased TG levels was first shown by overexpression of APOC3 in transgenic mice (89), and the pro-atherogenic role of APOC3 was demonstrated in APOC3-transgenic, LDLR-deficient mice (90). Animal and cell studies suggest that APOC3 deficiency has two main TG-lowering effects: activation of LPL-mediated lipolysis and promotion of the hepatic clearance of TRL remnants (Figure 3A). APOC3 inhibits the hepatic clearance of TRL remnants via the LDLR and LDLR-related protein (LRP) (91). The effects of APOC3 inhibition on hepatocyte clearance of TRL remnants are not seen in the absence of APOE and likely reflect reduced masking of APOE by APOC3 rather than reduced displacement of APOE (92). However, APOC3 deficiency or inhibition lowers TG levels in the absence of APOE likely as result of increased LPL activity and uptake of fatty acids in adipose tissue (92).

Figure 3 Two potential new therapies to reduce TRLs. (A) APOC3 depletion via knockdown in the liver or antibody inhibition in the circulation reduces circulating TG levels via two mechanisms: (i) removal of APOC3 releases its inhibition of LPL and increases intravascular lipolysis, and (ii) loss of APOC3 promotes uptake of TRL in the liver. (B) ANGPTL3 depletion reduces TRLs and LDL via (i) reduced liver TG secretion; (ii) increased intravascular lipolysis; and increased hepatic removal via either (iii) LDLR-dependent, non–endothelial lipase–dependent or (iv) non–LDLR-dependent, endothelial lipase–dependent processes. HDL levels decrease with ANGPTL3 loss as a result of activation of endothelial lipase. EL, endothelial lipase; FFA, free fatty acid.

The translational importance of these studies in animals and cells was illuminated by human genetic findings. Shuldiner and colleagues (93) showed that loss-of-function APOC3 variants in the Amish associated with reduced TG levels and decreased coronary atherosclerosis. These findings were extended in large population studies in the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Exome Sequencing Project (94) and in two other European population studies (95). Four different APOC3 variants were found: three nonsense mutations and one missense mutation with an overall frequency of 1 in 150. In heterozygotes, there was a 39% lowering of TGs, a 46% lowering of APOC3 levels, a 25% increase in HDL-C, and a 40% reduction in CVD risk (94). In a smaller study in the Icelandic population, the most common APOC3 loss-of-function variant did not associate significantly with CVD, consistent with a more modest effect size (36). Homozygous APOC3 deficiency is associated with markedly reduced fasting and postprandial TG levels and appears not to have adverse health effects (96).

The impact of heterozygous loss-of-function APOC3 mutations on LDL-C is minimal (–4%) (95), suggesting the importance of lowered remnant cholesterol and possibly increased HDL in the beneficial effects of APOC3 deficiency. Lipoprotein turnover studies in small groups of subjects with homozygous (93) or heterozygous (97) deficiencies of APOC3 showed increased fractional clearance of VLDL TG and APOB, and increased conversion of VLDL to LDL without clearly increased hepatic clearance of remnants. However, in large population studies, APOC3 deficiency was associated with reduced VLDL and non-HDL cholesterol levels that appeared to be largely responsible for the CVD benefit (98). APOC3 might have additional atherogenic effects. LDL enriched with APOC3 associates strongly with CVD risk (99), perhaps because APOC3 increases LDL affinity for proteoglycans (100), and as mentioned above, APOC3 may increase vascular inflammation.

An antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) to APOC3 (volanesorsen) very effectively lowered TG levels in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), including those with LPL-null mutations (101). Volanesorsen lowered TG levels in patients with moderately severe hypertriglyceridemia (mean TGs = 580 mg/dL), but also resulted in significant LDL-C elevations and no overall change in non-HDL cholesterol or APOB levels (102). Volanesorsen treatment was subsequently found to induce clinically significant thrombocytopenia in a few patients with FCS (103). The use of hepatocyte-targeted ASOs to lower APOC3 is still under investigation as a therapeutic for FCS and recurrent pancreatitis (101). RNAi approaches have recently been introduced to reduce hepatic PCSK9, producing sustained LDL lowering after only two doses (104). RNAi lowering of APOC3 has also been reported with potent TG and APOC3 lowering, increased HDL-C, and prolonged effects of more than 10 weeks (105). Monoclonal antibody approaches to APOC3 lowering have also been described (106). A potential advantage of the antibody approach is their ability to inhibit APOC3 produced both in the liver and in the intestine, while a challenge is that APOC3 is an abundant plasma protein.

ANGPTL3. ANGPTL3 deficiency causes pan-hypolipidemia (107) and reduces CVD risk (108). Relative to individuals with functional ANGPTL3, subjects with various rare heterozygous loss-of-function mutations had mean TGs decreased by 27%, LDL-C by 9%, and HDL-C by 4% with an odds ratio for CVD of 0.61. ANGPTL3 antibodies (evinacumab) and ASOs (vupanorsen) (109) are being developed as potential treatments of CVD. ANGPTL3 antibodies lower LDL-C independently from LDLR activity, and, notably, evinacumab lowers LDL-C by about 50% in familial hypercholesterolemia homozygotes (110). In addition to inhibiting LPL, ANGPTL3 also inhibits activity of LIPG, and this accounts for the HDL-lowering effect of ANGPTL3 inhibition (111, 112). Two recent studies (113, 114) have shown that in the absence of LDLRs, VLDL/LDL-lowering effects of ANGPTL3 inhibition are mediated through increased LIPG activity. However, ANGPTL3 inhibition does lower LDL-C in Lipg–/– mice lacking LIPG but with functioning LDLR (113). Thus, ANGPTL3 reduction appears to increase two pathways of LDL-C reduction, one via the LDLR independent of LIPG and a second requiring LIPG but not the LDLR (Figure 3B).

An LIPG reduced-function variant that increases HDL-C and to a much lesser extent non-HDL cholesterol is associated with reduced CVD (38). Lipg–/– mouse models have shown either reduced (115) or unchanged atherosclerosis (116).Together these studies suggest that in the presence of functioning LDLR the benefit of ANGPTL3 inhibition may be attenuated by increased LIPG activity as a result of reduced HDL-C and reduced cholesterol efflux capacity (117). While evinacumab is being developed for treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia, the potential for wider application in dyslipidemia could be limited by HDL-C–lowering effects. A beneficial effect of ANGPTL3 inhibition on insulin resistance and fatty liver has been suggested (109, 118); however, liver-targeted antisense inhibition of ANGPTL3 with vupanorsen in subjects with fasting hypertriglyceridemia and increased liver fat, while lowering TG levels by about 60%, did not result in reduced steatosis or improved glycemic parameters (119).

ANGPTL4. Reduced-function variants of ANGPTL4 have been associated with lower TG levels, increased HDL-C, and reduced CVD risk (120). This suggested that, like targeting of ANGTPL3, targeting of ANGPTL4 could lower TGs and CVD risk. However, in mice, homozygous Angptl4 deficiency resulted in lipogranulomatous lesions of the intestines and their draining lymphatics, probably reflecting premature lipolysis of chylomicrons and macrophage inflammation (121, 122). These adverse effects, although not reported in humans, appear to have impeded the clinical development of ANGPTL4 inhibitors. However, deletion of ANGPTL4 in hepatocytes resulted in reduced TG levels and protected against diet-induced obesity, glucose intolerance, liver steatosis, and atherosclerosis, without the previously described complications of whole-body Angptl4 deficiency (123).

Fish oils (n-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids). Marine oils lower plasma TG levels in humans and have been extensively assessed for potential CVD benefit. The TG-lowering mechanism of n-3 fatty acids is related to decreased hepatic VLDL production (124). Four grams per day of icosapent ethyl (Vascepa, an ester of eicosapentaenoic acid [EPA]) substantially reduced TG levels and CVD events in statin-treated patients with elevated TGs (135 to 499 mg/dL) in the REDUCE-IT trial (5); this is reminiscent of the results of an earlier open-label trial using 1.8 g/d EPA in hypercholesterolemic Japanese patients (125, 126). TG lowering is unlikely to be the full explanation for the CVD benefit of icosapent ethyl, as benefits were similar irrespective of the degree of TG lowering in subjects receiving icosapent ethyl. In contrast, a lower dose of 1 g combined EPA/docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) failed to show a CVD benefit in diabetics (127), and 4 g/d of a mixture of EPA/DHA versus corn oil failed to show a benefit in statin-treated subjects with high CVD risk in the STRENGTH trial (128). The apparent CVD benefit of icosapent ethyl may be related to the dose of EPA, differences between EPA and DHA, the targeting of a susceptible population with elevated TGs over 150 mg/dL, and the long duration of the trial (5 years). However, concerns have been raised regarding the use of mineral oil as a control, which could potentially have decreased statin absorption, as control subjects experienced an increase in LDL-C and CRP (129). Modeling of the predicted CVD effects of observed plasma lipid and CRP changes resulting from administration of mineral oil or EPA suggests that a considerable part of the apparent CVD benefit in REDUCE-IT was related to adverse effects of mineral oil in the control group, while about 13% of the CVD benefit was related to effects of EPA or mineral oil not mediated by lipid and CRP changes (124, 130–132). Increased formation of inflammation resolution mediators could be part of the benefit derived from EPA; failed inflammation resolution can impair regression of atherosclerosis (133). Further studies on fish oils may help to provide a clearer understanding of the mechanisms and magnitude of their CVD benefit.