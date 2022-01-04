Moving toward genome-editing therapies for cardiovascular diseases

Any discussion of genome-editing therapies should begin with a description of the variety of editing tools now available for use. The first generation of tools, collectively known as engineered nucleases, have two types of functionality: the ability to search for and specifically bind to a target genomic sequence, and the ability to generate a double-strand DNA break within that sequence. Newer tools have emerged from separating the two types of functionality and pairing the search-and-bind ability with any of a variety of gene-modifying activities: chemical modification of DNA bases (base editing), modification of gene expression (epigenome editing), and reverse transcription to introduce new DNA sequences copied from RNA templates (prime editing). Each of these approaches is briefly described in the following sections; a more comprehensive discussion of genome-editing tools and their research and clinical applications, along with a complete set of references (which the need for brevity precludes from including in this Review), is available elsewhere (1).

Nuclease editing. There are four major types of engineered nucleases: zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), transcription activator–like effector nucleases (TALENs), meganucleases, and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated (Cas) systems. Each has the ability to seek out specific genomic sequences and to introduce double-strand DNA breaks, although the mechanisms by which they carry out these tasks are quite different. This Review will focus primarily on the CRISPR/Cas systems, as they are the most widely used class of nucleases and have the best prospects for translation into cardiovascular therapies in the near future.

The CRISPR/Cas systems of bacterial origin that are widely used for genome editing — CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12 — each have two components, a Cas protein and a guide RNA (2). The guide RNA provides the search-and-bind ability, encoded within the RNA sequence itself, whereas the Cas protein has the ability to produce a double-strand break, employing either one or two cleavage domains to cut the two DNA strands. Streptococcus pyogenes Cas9, or SpCas9, was the first CRISPR/Cas system to be adapted for genome editing in mammalian cells (Figure 1 and refs. 3–7). Its guide RNA, about 100 nucleotides in length, encodes the DNA targeting specificity in its first 20 nucleotides, called the spacer. SpCas9 binds to the other 80 nucleotides, and the protein-RNA complex scans along any double-strand DNA molecules into which it comes in contact. As SpCas9 unwinds and scans DNA, it pauses at NGG motifs (N being any nucleotide), whereupon it will position the spacer of the guide RNA opposite the DNA strand that does not contain the NGG motif, called the target strand. If there is perfect (or, in some cases, near-perfect) complementarity of the target strand sequence and the spacer sequence, there is extensive Watson-Crick base-pairing between DNA and RNA that activates SpCas9, resulting in a double-strand break proximal to the third base pair upstream of the NGG motif. The DNA sequence on the non-target strand corresponding to the RNA spacer sequence is called the protospacer, which is the 20-nucleotide sequence just upstream of the NGG motif. The NGG motif is called the protospacer-adjacent motif (PAM).

Figure 1 CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease editing. The protospacer-adjacent motif (PAM) in the DNA and spacer sequence in the guide RNA direct CRISPR/Cas9 to a specific genomic site. There, it generates a double-strand break (indicated by red arrows pointing to DNA strands) that is repaired by one of two repair mechanisms: non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) or homology-directed repair (HDR). In NHEJ, free DNA ends are ligated together, which can restore the original DNA sequence or introduce insertions or deletions. This strategy is suitable for disrupting genes or non-coding elements in the genome. HDR enables more precise changes but requires the addition of a template, which reduces its efficiency. Adapted with permission from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (58).

SpCas9 has become the most popular genome-editing tool by far because of the ease of redirecting SpCas9 to any desired genomic sequence by simply changing the 20-base spacer of the guide RNA, as well as its higher rates of editing efficiency compared with other genome-editing tools (8). Nonetheless, Cas9 proteins adapted from other bacterial species are also being used for genome editing, most notably Staphylococcus aureus Cas9 (SaCas9), which has the dual advantages of being smaller than SpCas9 and having a different PAM sequence, NNGRRT (R is either G or A), which gives it a distinct targeting range (9). Protein engineering of SpCas9 and SaCas9 has yielded variants that recognize novel PAM sequences (10, 11). At least three other Cas proteins, all of the Cas12 family, have also proven to be effective genome editors: Cas12a/Cpf1, Cas12b/C2c1, and Cas12e/CasX (12–14).

The ultimate outcomes of nuclease editing depend on each cell’s attempt to repair the nuclease-induced double-strand break. The default repair mechanism is non-homologous end joining (NHEJ), whereby the free DNA ends are ligated together (Figure 1 and refs. 15, 16). Although the original DNA sequence is often restored, NHEJ is an error-prone process that can introduce an insertion or deletion (indel mutation) — most often one or a few base pairs, but in some cases dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of base pairs. Because the indel mutations occur in semi-random fashion, different cells will acquire different indels. Despite the unpredictability of the mutagenesis, if the goal is to simply disrupt a gene or a noncoding element — which is a strategy suitable for a variety of cardiovascular disorders, such as atherosclerotic vascular disease and transthyretin amyloidosis — NHEJ is well suited to the task, achieving up to 100% editing efficiency in some contexts. If the goal is to make a precise change with nuclease editing, such as correction of a disease-causing mutation, one must instead rely on a different cellular repair mechanism, homology-directed repair (HDR) (Figure 1 and refs. 15, 17). HDR has several substantial limitations: it requires an extra DNA repair template along with the Cas protein and the guide RNA, which complicates delivery into cells; its efficiency is typically far less than that of NHEJ, in many cases less than a few percent; and it is less active in non-proliferating cells compared with proliferating cells, making it less practical for use in key organs involved in cardiovascular diseases such as the heart and liver. Fortunately, newer genome-editing approaches such as base editing and prime editing are able to offer the precision of HDR while overcoming its shortcomings, as described below.

Nuclease editing in the context of therapeutic applications can have undesirable consequences of two kinds: unintended on-target editing, such as very large indel mutations and even chromosomal abnormalities; and off-target editing, due to the nuclease having the potential to bind to sites that are an imperfect match to the guide RNA spacer, resulting in indel mutations at sites other than the intended target site. In theory, if an off-target edit were to occur in a tumor suppressor gene or oncogene, it could confer an increased long-term risk of cancer. Alterations of either the Cas protein or the guide RNA can reduce off-target editing, though often at the cost of reduced on-target editing (18–20).

Base editing. Base editing (as well as epigenome editing and prime editing) takes advantage of the fact that CRISPR/Cas9 can be directed to a desired site in the genome even if the Cas9 cleavage domains are altered such that it can only cut one DNA strand (nickase Cas9, or nCas9) or neither DNA strand (dead Cas9, or dCas9). Fusion of additional domains to the nCas9 or dCas9 protein can add different types of functionality to the CRISPR/Cas9 system.

There are two major classes of base editors, cytosine base editors that can cause C on a DNA strand to be replaced by another base (typically T, though in some cases G) (21, 22) and adenine base editors that can cause A to be replaced by G (23) (Figure 2). If nCas9 is fused to any of a variety of naturally occurring cytidine deaminase domains (e.g., from the APOBEC1 protein or the AID protein), the deaminase can potentially act upon any C within an editing window on the non-target DNA strand. (The unwinding of the DNA strands by Cas9 and hybridization of the target strand to the guide RNA create a structure known as an R-loop, which makes a portion of the non-hybridized, non-target strand into a single-strand DNA bubble that is accessible to action by the deaminase domain — thus defining the editing window, the extent of which varies depending on the specific Cas9 ortholog used.) Deamination converts C to U (uracil), which ordinarily would be restored back to C by the action of uracil-DNA glycosylase; fusion of yet another domain to nCas9, an inhibitor of uracil-DNA glycosylase, prevents this repair. nCas9 nicks only the target strand; nick repair entails removal of nucleotides around the site of the nick, followed by replacement of the nucleotides via complementarity to the non-target strand. For any U present in the non-target strand, an A goes into the complementary position in the target strand (since A and U can form a base pair). Following nick repair, the cell eventually replaces the non-standard U (normally found only in RNA) with the standard T. In this way, a C-G base pair is edited to a T-A base pair.

Figure 2 Base editing and epigenome editing. (A) Base-editing strategies offer the advantages of precision editing without the inefficiency that complicates the use of HDR. With base editing, only one strand is cut (or nicked), nucleotides around the site of the nick are replaced, and the nick is repaired. The specific nucleotides that undergo replacement are determined by the selection of the base editor. (B) In epigenome editing, catalytically dead Cas9 (dCas9) can be directed to a gene promoter or transcriptional enhancer to modify gene expression. This strategy can be used to either enhance or repress target gene expression. It does not make a change to the DNA sequence. Adapted with permission from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (58).

Because there is no naturally occurring adenosine deaminase that acts on single-strand DNA, protein evolution was used in the laboratory to create a novel DNA deaminase (23). Fusion of this evolved deaminase domain to nCas9 enables adenine base editing, which operates similarly to cytosine base editing. Within the editing window on the non-target strand, A is converted to I (inosine), nick repair occurs on the target strand, a C goes into the target strand opposite the I, and eventually the non-standard I is replaced with the standard G. Thus, an A-T base pair is edited to a G-C base pair.

Cytosine and adenine base editors are limited in the types of edits they can produce: single-nucleotide changes, largely transition mutations. But if a desired edit (e.g., introduction of a nonsense mutation to disrupt a gene, or correction of a disease mutation) is compatible with base editing, it can be achieved with very high efficiency even in non-dividing cells, in some cases approaching 100%. Off-target editing can occur, although it is typically limited to single-nucleotide changes resulting from deaminase activity.

Epigenome editing. If dCas9 is directed to a sequence in a gene promoter or transcriptional enhancer, it has the potential to sterically interfere with factors that normally interact with that sequence (24). Called CRISPR interference — by analogy to RNA interference mediated by short hairpin RNAs, though quite different in mechanism — this phenomenon can be exploited to knock down the expression of specific genes. CRISPR interference is more potent if dCas9 is fused to a domain, such as the KRAB (Krüppel-associated box) domain, that actively represses gene expression by modifying the local chromatin structure (Figure 2 and ref. 25). The opposite phenomenon, called CRISPR activation, is achieved either by fusing domains that enhance gene expression (such as the transcriptional activator VP16) to dCas9 or by extending the sequence of the guide RNA on its 3′ end with RNA aptamers that recruit activation domains (Figure 2 and ref. 26). With either CRISPR interference or CRISPR activation, no change is made to the DNA sequence, and the gene expression effect appears to endure only as long as the editing protein is present, i.e., the effect is transient.

A distinct type of epigenome editing involves alteration of the methylation state of DNA sequences, particularly at cytosine bases in CpG dinucleotide sequences. Methylation near the transcription start site typically is linked to gene silencing, whereas non-methylation is linked to gene activation. Fusions of methyltransferase or demethylase domains to dCas9 can decrease or increase gene expression, respectively, and the methylation changes can endure long-term while still being reversible if an epigenome editor with the opposite effect is later applied to the same genomic site (27).

Other types of editing. Prime editing was recently developed with the goal of overcoming the limitations in the types of changes that can be made by base editing, as well as the limitations of HDR (28). nCas9 is fused to a reverse transcriptase that can build a DNA strand complementary to a single-strand RNA substrate. The substrate is provided by an extension of the guide RNA on its 3′ end, with an RNA sequence that is complementary to the non-target DNA strand but also includes a desired mutation. (The extended guide RNA is referred to as pegRNA.) nCas9 nicks the non-target strand, and the 3′ end of the pegRNA hybridizes with the non-target strand on one side of the nick (5′ direction), which forms an RNA-DNA duplex that serves as a template for reverse transcriptase, which in turn builds a DNA sequence with the desired mutation on the middle portion of the pegRNA (Figure 3). This new DNA strand can replace part of the non-target strand, resulting in permanent incorporation of the mutation. Although its efficiency remains lower than that of nuclease NHEJ editing or base editing (albeit higher than that of HDR editing), prime editing can precisely introduce a wide variety of mutations: single-nucleotide changes of any kind, and indel mutations of various sizes up to dozens of base pairs in length and potentially even longer. The extent of off-target editing with prime editors remains to be defined.

Figure 3 Prime editing. Prime editing overcomes limitations inherent to base editing and HDR by fusing nickase Cas9 to a reverse transcriptase (RT) that can build a DNA sequence with a desired mutation into an extended guide RNA (referred to as pegRNA). Though its efficiency tends to be lower than NHEJ or base editing, prime editing enables single-nucleotide changes of any kind as well as indel mutations of various sizes. Adapted with permission from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (58).

RNA editing is an orthogonal editing approach that uses the Cas13 family of proteins (29). Like CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12, CRISPR/Cas13 systems have protein and RNA components, but they act on target RNAs rather than target DNAs. RNA editors can be used either to degrade target RNAs (29) or to make base edits (A-to-I edits or C-to-U edits) in target RNAs (30, 31). Because RNA molecules are short-lived, the persistence of the RNA effects depend on the prolonged presence of the RNA editor so that it continues to act on any newly transcribed RNA molecules.