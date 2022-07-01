Mitochondrial dysfunction in cell senescence and aging

The impairment of mitochondrial function, as well as its morphology, has been associated with aging and many aging-associated pathological conditions, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic diseases, kidney diseases, and others (33, 48, 49). Mitochondrial dysfunction and associated ROS production has also been found in stress-induced senescence (28, 32), replicative senescence (50), oncogene-induced senescence (7, 50), and senescence triggered by genetic telomere uncapping (32). Importantly, specific ablation of mitochondria from senescent cells was sufficient to reverse many features of the senescent phenotype (31). Mechanisms that contribute to mitochondrial dysfunction in aging and senescence are summarized in Figure 2 and are discussed below.

Figure 2 Mechanisms that can cause mitochondrial dysfunction. These include mtDNA mutations (genomic instability); mitochondrial turnover (as defined by the ratio of mitochondrial biogenesis and mitophagy, associated with fusion and fission); nutrient signaling through mTOR, modified by the mitochondrial sirtuins SIRT3 and SIRT5; the NAD+/NADH ratio (which is controlled by CD38, among others); and Ca2+ fluxes resulting in mitochondrial Ca2+ overload. See text for discussion.

Genomic instability. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) encodes 13 proteins crucial for electron transport as well as the genes for the 12S and 16S rRNAs and for 22 transfer RNAs. Damage to the mtDNA replication system and/or mtDNA repair mechanisms can severely affect mitochondrial function. mtDNA mutations or deletions causing mtDNA damage have been implicated in several mitochondrial diseases (51, 52). mtDNA mutations accumulate with age in postmitotic tissues (53) and expand clonally in stem cell compartments (54). The mechanistic link of mtDNA damage involved in aging was proven by studies involving defective proofreading activity of mtDNA polymerase. These studies showed that at high density, mtDNA mutations cause physiologically relevant mitochondrial dysfunction and premature aging (55, 56). mtDNA deletions were later identified as driving premature aging in these mice (57). While neither increased ROS nor cell senescence was observed in the original publications, this was later rectified (58), and a specific type of cell senescence missing the proinflammatory arm of the SASP was found in adipose tissue of PolG mutator mice, which rapidly accumulate mtDNA mutations (59) (see below). mtDNA depletion (i.e., ρ0 cells) can cause cellular senescence, specifically if associated with high ROS levels (60). In contrast, complete ablation of mitochondria rescues many features of senescence (31). A specific point mutation in the control region of mtDNA (T414G) that accumulates in aging skin was not associated with skin fibroblast senescence (61). Altogether, there is little evidence that mtDNA (point) mutations at levels that occur during healthy aging are sufficient to drive widespread mitochondrial dysfunction and senescence (33).

Impairment of mechanisms involved in mitochondrial mass homeostasis. Mitochondrial mass homeostasis involves various mechanisms, such as mitochondrial biogenesis, clearance of damaged mitochondria by mitochondria-specific autophagy (mitophagy), and maintenance of mitochondrial dynamics (62). Impairments in these processes may lead to mitochondrial dysfunction. The PPARγ coactivator 1 (PGC-1) family, comprising PGC-1α, PGC-1β, and PGC-1–related coactivator, are main regulators of mitochondrial biogenesis (63). Nuclear-encoded mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM) is another important factor that regulates mitochondrial biogenesis and plays a fundamental role in mtDNA transcription (64). PGC-1α activates the transcription factors Nrf1/2 and ERRα, which further control the TFAM transcription in response to increased mitochondrial biogenesis (65). PGC-1α is induced under physiological stresses like exercise and calorie restriction/fasting to increase mitochondrial biogenesis. It also affects mitochondrial function by regulating the activity of other transcription factors like PPARγ, YY-1, and GABPA. Several studies have revealed a role for PGC-1α in mitochondrial dysfunction associated with pathological states (66, 67).

In the context of senescence, mitochondria of senescent cells undergo structural changes that are typically associated with significant increases in size and volume. Increased mitochondrial mass and PGC-1α and Nrf1 and/or Nrf2 induction were associated with replicative (68) and oncogene-induced (69) senescence. However, the increase in mitochondrial mass results mainly from the accumulation of dysfunctional mitochondria due to alterations in the mitophagy degradation process (29, 70). Among different mitophagy pathways, PINK1/parkin is the most studied stress-induced mitophagy pathway (71), and its impairment has been associated with several pathological conditions. Recent studies revealed that excessive S-nitrosylation of parkin resulting in decreased fission was responsible for altered mitophagy in senescence (30). However, the role of autophagy in senescence has been conflicting. Some studies showed that increased autophagy favors senescence, is correlated with a negative feedback from the PI3K/mTOR pathway, and might be required for the transition to senescence (72). In contrast, other studies show that impairment in autophagy pathways can induce premature senescence, possibly due to generation of ROS by mitochondrial dysfunction, which in turn activates p53 signaling in primary human fibroblasts (73) and in muscle stem cells (74). Cigarette smoke has been shown to induce senescence in lung fibroblasts and small airway epithelial cells by inhibiting mitophagy (75). Induction of mitophagy via inhibition of the mTOR pathway postpones senescence (16, 29, 31, 76). Furthermore, inhibition of selective autophagy for the transcription factor GATA4 was associated with induction of senescence (77). We speculated that general autophagy and mitophagy might be distinctly regulated in senescence (16). Direct comparative studies of general autophagy, mitophagy, and selective autophagy during establishment and stabilization of senescence will be necessary to clarify this issue.

Changes in mitochondrion morphology through fission and fusion processes, known as mitochondrial dynamics, are crucial to maintain mitochondrial number, size, shape, and distribution. Mitochondrial fusion allows the exchange of damaged mtDNA with intact mtDNA and involves fusion proteins such as mitofusin 1 and 2 (Mfn1/2) and optic atrophy protein 1 (OPA1). Mitochondrial fission produces new mitochondria by recruitment of Drp1 protein to the surface of mitochondria by receptors like FIS1, Mff, and mitochondrial dynamics proteins such as MiD49 and MiD51. Interference with Mff-Drp1 interactions is associated with mitochondrial dysfunction (78).

Perturbations in mitochondrial dynamics have been associated with cellular senescence. Increased oxidative damage due to accumulated dysfunctional mitochondria reduces FIS1, leading to formation of giant mitochondria (79). Mitochondrial elongation has been associated with induction of senescence-associated pathways (79, 80).

Dysregulated nutrient sensing pathways. Nutrient sensing pathways identify fluctuations in nutrient supply and initiate cellular adaptations in response to energy demand. Several metabolic regulators of nutrient sensing mechanisms such as insulin/IGF-1, mTOR, AMPK, and sirtuins have been implicated in aging. Excessive cellular nutrients activate the insulin/IGF-1 and mTOR pathways, leading to the induction of anabolic processes and inhibition of autophagy (81). On the other hand, AMPK and sirtuins are activated in nutrient scarcity, like fasting or calorie restriction, leading to mitochondrial biogenesis and increased autophagy (82). Therefore, dysregulation of these nutrient sensing pathways can cause mitochondrial dysfunction. For example, higher expression of mTORC1 is associated with reduced mitophagy, resulting in accumulation of defective mitochondria (83). In senescence, mTOR is persistently activated (15), which may be a consequence of elevated ROS produced from dysfunctional mitochondria (84). Under low-energy conditions, metabolic reprograming of cells involves activation of AMPK (85). AMPK activation promotes mitochondrial biogenesis and regulates mitochondrial dynamics and mitophagy (86), partially by promoting SIRT1-dependent PGC-1α deacetylation by increasing intracellular NAD+/NADH ratio (87).

Sirtuins are NAD+-dependent deacetylases that also act as metabolic sensors and play important roles during stress and in cell metabolism. Sirtuins regulate mitochondrial biogenesis and modulate the composition and function of the mitochondrion. In mammals, three members of the SIRT family, SIRT3, SIRT4, and SIRT5, are localized in mitochondria and modulate mitochondrial metabolism (88). SIRT3 plays a unique role as the main mitochondrial deacetylase (89). Loss of mitochondrial SIRT function, specifically loss of SIRT3, has been linked to many age-related diseases, including insulin resistance, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegeneration (90). Depletion of SIRT3, and to some extent SIRT5, induced a senescence response with distinct SASP factors (59). Furthermore, CD38-regulated NAD+ decline and mitochondrial dysfunction in aging are mediated, at least in part, through SIRT3 (91). In addition, SIRT4 and SIRT5 also regulate mitochondrial signaling and are involved in rewiring various metabolic pathways (92, 93). Therefore, declines in mitochondrial sirtuin activity, such as observed in stress and aging, may impair proper mitochondrial response and function.

Imbalanced NAD+/NADH ratio. Diminished NAD+ levels lead to cellular and mitochondrial decline during aging. Normal mitochondrial function requires maintenance of optimal NAD+/NADH ratios as well as mitochondrial NAD pool. The ratio between NAD+ and its reduced NADH counterpart is tightly related to several cellular reactions and mitochondrial metabolism. NAD+ acts as a cofactor in many oxoreduction pathways and as a substrate for several redox reactions. The production of ATP and maintenance of MMP both require NAD+ as a cofactor. NADH is generated from glycolysis and TCA cycle in the mitochondria, whereas NAD+ can be regenerated through reactions like the oxidation of NADH by complex I. Cellular NAD+ levels are dynamically regulated by a balance between its synthesis and degradation processes. NAD+ can be synthesized via multiple pathways: the de novo synthesis pathway, the NAD+ salvage pathway, and the Preiss-Handler pathway (94, 95). NAD+-consuming enzymes like poly(ADP-ribose) polymerases (PARPs), sirtuins, SARM1, CD38, and CD157 degrade NAD and regulate the overall cellular NAD pool. Mitochondrial NAD+ biosynthesis is also modulated in response to nutritional and environmental stimuli. Although the levels of NAD+ in mitochondria seem to stay stable during genotoxic stress, extended NAD+ depletion can lead to mitochondrial dysfunction. In fact, NAD+ depletion causes mitochondrial membrane depolarization and mitochondrial permeability transition, which are involved in PARP1-mediated cell death (96). Accumulation of damaged DNA during aging causes the activation of PARP1, which in turn activates the DNA damage response. Since PARP1 is a NAD+-dependent enzyme, DNA damage can result in depletion of the NAD pool in a PARP1-dependent manner. This then further limits the NAD+ availability for sirtuins, leading to mitochondrial dysfunction.

In addition, recent studies have reported a role for the NAD+-consuming enzyme CD38 in NAD+ decline during aging (91, 97). The expression, as well as activity, of CD38 is induced during chronological aging, and this increase in CD38+ cells is mediated in part by the SASP of senescent cells, suggesting a strong link between cellular senescence and NAD+ decline during aging (97–99). Therefore, disruption in the NAD+/NADH ratio and the NAD pool can affect mitochondrial dysfunction, which may be partly responsible for the induction of senescence and aging.

Calcium overload. Mitochondria actively participate as modulators, buffers, and sensors to maintain Ca2+ homeostasis (100). This homeostasis is regulated by protein channels localized in the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes (IMM and OMM), and by crosstalk with the endoplasmic reticulum (101). Mitochondrial Ca2+ influx occurs through voltage-dependent anion channels (VDACs) present in the OMM, and Ca2+ then enters the mitochondrial matrix through the mitochondrial calcium uniporter (MCU) located in the IMM. On the other hand, mitochondrial Ca2+ efflux involves HCX and NCLX channels present in the IMM. Additionally, intracellular Ca2+ buffering is governed by inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptor (IP3R), Grp75, and VDAC interaction (102). An increase in cytosolic Ca2+ concentration leads to rapid uptake of Ca2+ by mitochondria to prevent Ca2+ overload in the cytosol but may cause mitochondrial Ca2+ overload (100), which results in increased ROS generation and mitochondrial dysfunction including reduced ATP production (103). The various mechanisms involved in Ca2+ overload–induced mitochondrial dysfunction include Ca2+-induced nitric oxide production; Ca2+-enhanced cytochrome c dissociation from the IMM; opening of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (mPTP), which subsequently causes the release of cytochrome c and GSH- and NADPH-dependent antioxidative enzymes; the arachidonic acid pathway; and Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) activation (104, 105).

Mitochondrial Ca2+ overload instigates the mitochondrial metabolism impairment during senescence and age-related diseases (106). During senescence, activation of IP3R leads to Ca2+ release from the endoplasmic reticulum and causes accumulation of Ca2+ through MCU channels, leading to mitochondrial Ca2+ overload (107). This Ca2+ overload in mitochondria causes a decrease in membrane potential, increased ROS generation, and senescence.