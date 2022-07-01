The Achilles’ heel of cancer survivors: fundamentals of accelerated cellular senescence

Multiple cellular mechanisms, including genomic instability, telomere attrition, stem cell exhaustion, epigenetic alterations, and cellular senescence, drive biologic aging (25). Importantly, biologic aging is malleable and is accelerated by stressors such as cancer therapy, which may account for early aging in cancer survivors (26). Indeed, many studies have shown that cancer treatment modalities can induce these aging hallmarks (Table 2), and the contributions of these cellular mechanisms to survivor aging have also been described (Table 3).

Genomic instability. Genomic instability, featuring somatic mutations, chromosomal aneuploidies, and copy number variations, increases with physiologic aging as DNA damage accumulates and the capacity of DNA repair mechanisms declines (27). The age-related outcomes associated with genomic instability include cancer, neurologic disease, and osteoarthritis. DNA damage can be measured by immunostaining for γH2AX, which accumulates at the damage site (28).

Cancer treatments introduce genomic instability. DNA damage caused by free radicals generated during chemotherapy increases the risk of leukemogenesis and secondary cancers (29). Alkylating agents are notorious in this regard; they significantly increase the risk of developing leukemia, either alone or in combination with other agents such as epipodophyllotoxins (30, 31). Therapeutic agents such as etoposide and teniposide inhibit DNA repair enzymes (e.g., topoisomerase II), leading to genomic instability. Topoisomerase II inhibitors are also associated with an increased risk of developing second cancers, such as secondary leukemia (32) and second primary leukemia (33). Radiotherapy-induced DNA damage is strongly associated with an increased incidence of cancers. Although advancements in technique and machinery have helped, the likelihood of developing post-irradiation secondary cancer is still much higher than after chemotherapy (34, 35).

Telomere attrition. Telomeres are located at the ends of chromosomes and shorten with each replicative cycle until the cell reaches its “Hayflick limit,” after which it undergoes senescence or apoptosis (36). Telomere length decreases with age, making it a marker of aging (37). Excessive telomere attrition is associated with numerous adverse clinical outcomes, including coronary heart disease, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cancer, all-cause mortality, and osteoporosis and osteoarthritis (38).

Cancer therapies induce telomere attrition, setting up cancer survivors for accelerated aging. The kinetics of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) causes replicative stress on the stem cell lines of recipients, with consequent stem cell exhaustion and shorter telomeres than those of donors (39). However, telomere shortening after HCT may be temporary, with a return to normal length afterward (40). Chemotherapy also causes telomere shortening by directly affecting telomere length or inhibiting telomerase, the enzyme that maintains telomeres. For example, cisplatin directly inhibited telomerase activity in treatment of primary hepatocellular carcinoma, resulting in a mean decrease in telomere length (41). Drugs such as imetelstat inhibit telomerase in murine studies and various cancer cell lines (42).

Epigenetic alterations. Epigenetic modifications, particularly DNA methylation (DNAm) variations of specific CpG dinucleotides, occur with aging and can be measured from blood samples by epigenetic clocks. The first clocks discovered, the Horvath (43) and Hannum (44) epigenetic clocks, predict chronologic age as an outcome measure by generating a weighted average of DNAm age (i.e., an aggregate of CpG DNAm patterns in a given sample) using a linear regression model. Levine’s PhenoAge predicts phenotypic age by replacing chronologic age as an outcome measure with a surrogate marker of biologic age. Therefore, PhenoAge is better predictive of the development of age-related phenotypes such as frailty, cognitive impairment, and chronic diseases, including cancers (45). Lu et al. developed GrimAge, which is highly predictive of phenotypic age and mortality risk (46). Epigenetic age acceleration (EAA) — individuals epigenetically older than their chronologic age — predicts the onset of age-related conditions such as frailty, age-related dementia, impaired cognitive performance, cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases as well as all-cause mortality (47–49).

Cancer therapies disrupt the epigenome. Topoisomerase II inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, doxorubicin, cross-linking agents, and methotrexate induce DNA hypermethylation, accelerating aging (50). Furthermore, epigenetic modifiers such as DNA methyltransferase inhibitors (5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine [5-aza]), histone deacetylase inhibitors (panobinostat, vorinostat), histone acetyltransferases (curcumin), and histone methyltransferases (BRD4770) induce senescence in preclinical models (51, 52). For instance, 5-aza induces senescence in osteosarcoma, liver cancer, and lung mesothelioma cells, shown by p16INK4, senescence-associated β-galactosidase, and DNA damage response (DDR) signaling (53, 54). Another drug, vorinostat, is FDA-approved for treating cutaneous T cell lymphoma but induces senescence in leukemia, colon, and urothelial cancer cell lines (55–57). While drugs such as azacytidine and vorinostat are FDA-approved as anticancer drugs, clinical evidence regarding their role in senescence and aging is lacking. Ongoing clinical trials evaluate the use of azacytidine in various malignancies (58), and only their completion will reveal its longitudinal effect on the human aging phenotype.

Only a few studies have evaluated EAA in cancer survivors. Significant EAA occurs on Hannum, PhenoAge, and GrimAge clocks in breast cancer patients after radiotherapy or chemoradiation (59). However, evidence on EAA and adverse health outcomes in survivors is currently limited. A recent study reported no EAA — measured by the skin-blood clock — in CCS at the end of chemotherapy; in fact, there was a statistically significant reduction in epigenetic age of 1.1 years (60). However, in adult CCS (average time after cancer diagnosis, 22 years), statistically significant EAA of +5.5 years was detected, but this was independent of DNAm alterations. The GrimAge methylation clock did not show EAA in adult CCS, except in adult CCS who died, in whom GrimAge showed statistically significant EAA of +8.8 years in comparison with non-deceased CCS (60).

Understanding the role of epigenetic alterations in aging-related clinical outcomes has encouraged interventions to help minimize these modifications (61). However, certain lifestyle factors, such as obesity and smoking, can also influence cellular aging (62, 63). In addition, dietary habits also affect cancer and aging through epigenetic alterations linked to the formation and progression of various neoplasms (64, 65). Therefore, it is challenging to do a controlled study on an epigenetic modifier, since lifestyle factors are difficult to control and can become potential confounders.

Stem cell exhaustion. Stem cells are depleted with aging (66). Furthermore, stem cell exhaustion results in clonal hematopoiesis, increasing the risk of hematogenous malignancies and all-cause mortality. Cancer therapies such as doxorubicin and daunorubicin can induce stem cell exhaustion. HCT can also cause stem cell exhaustion, likely due to replicative stress during hematopoietic reconstitution, which shortens telomeres, causing stem cell exhaustion (67). A study on primates found that replicative stress after HCT skews hematopoiesis and delays recovery of cell lines, with chronic changes in the BM, increasing future cancer risk (68). In the elderly, this risk is amplified by the replicative stress of HCT compounded by a decline related to physiologic aging (69). In line with these results, the use of younger HCT donors was associated with a significantly increased 5-year survival rate and lower incidence of diseases such as graft-versus-host disease (70). Additionally, a single serial HCT almost doubles cellular age in recipients (71), so younger donors are always preferred to their older siblings.

Cellular senescence. Cellular senescence is a cell fate of growth arrest described initially by Hayflick and Moorhead in fibroblasts (72, 73). Senescent cells (SCs) feature many alterations at the cellular level, including proliferative arrest, resistance to apoptosis via upregulation of senescence-associated antiapoptotic pathways (SCAPs), chromatin alterations, and metabolic and synthetic changes (Figure 1) (74). The senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), a characteristic transcriptomic signature expressed by many SCs of proinflammatory cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, and proteases, allows SCs to influence the tissue microenvironment in autocrine (cell-autonomous effects) and paracrine (non-cell-autonomous) manners (75, 76).

Figure 1 Cancer therapies can induce senescence via two pathways. The replicative senescence pathway is initiated by a DDR that triggers the p53/p21CIP1 axis and inhibits CDK2. Alternatively, oncogene-induced senescence is triggered by activation of the CDNK2A gene locus encoding p16INK4, which inhibits CDK4/6. Both senescence-mediating pathways converge by inhibiting phosphorylation of the Rb protein, which, in turn, causes senescence. Senescent cells release a characteristic secretome termed the SASP, components of which reinforce senescence in an autocrine fashion, termed cell-autonomous effects. Moreover, SASP factors exert non-cell-autonomous effects on neighboring and distant cells. In this regard, they can also mediate ECM degradation, chronic sterile inflammation, and immunosenescence. The resulting tissue dysfunction manifests clinically as accelerated aging phenotypes and a higher burden of chronic diseases, including cancer. Indeed, a higher senescent cell burden may be responsible for these aging phenotypes being observed in higher frequencies in cancer survivors, as compared with healthy controls without a history of cancer.

Senescence has no specific marker. Senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal), a lysosomal enzyme that accumulates in SCs, is commonly used to define a senescent state (77). Mediators of senescence — p16INK4, p21CIP1, p53, and p14ARF — can indicate growth arrest. Downregulation of the nuclear lamina protein lamin B1 is also a common feature of SCs (78). The DDR markers γH2AX and 53BP1 can be immunostained to identify SCs (79), but γH2AX foci within telomeric DNA, termed telomere-associated foci (TAFs), are more specific for SCs. Studies also monitor SASP components such as IL-6 and IL-8. Since we still lack a single sensitive and specific biomarker, studies use combinations of the above biomarkers to monitor SC burden.

Several anticancer therapies induce senescence. Therapy-induced senescence (TIS) is a well-established response to chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Chemotherapeutic agents damage DNA to cause cell death by apoptosis, but sub-cytotoxic doses activate a DDR that drives cells into senescence. Chemotherapeutic agents also shorten telomeres, which may induce replicative senescence. In this instance, doxorubicin induces senescence in fibroblasts, vascular smooth muscle cells, and numerous cancer cell lines, demonstrated by elevated SA-β-gal and p16INK4 upregulation or p21/p53 signaling (80). Furthermore, treatment with cyclophosphamide, adriamycin, and 5-fluorouracil increases SA-β-gal expression in 41% of human breast cancer tissues (81).

Radiotherapy causes cell death via ROS-mediated DNA damage, which may drive the cell into apoptosis or senescence if irreparable. Ionizing radiation (IR) is commonly used to induce senescence in murine models. IR-treated cells, including breast cancer, colon cancer, neuroblastoma, and fibrosarcoma cell lines, exhibit numerous senescence markers, including SA-β-gal, p16INK4, p21, p53, and SASP expression (80). In CCS who received cranial radiation, biopsies from the scalp show significantly higher expression of senescence markers than biopsies taken from other body areas not irradiated, such as the buttocks (82). Exposure to cancer therapy elevates senescence biomarkers in cancer survivors by magnitudes comparable to several years of chronologic aging (Table 3).