Epigenetics, DNA damage, and aging

In addition to DNA methylation, epigenetic modifications of histones play an important role in DNA repair, the DDR, and aging. These modifications, such as phosphorylation, acetylation, and methylation, remodel the chromatin structure to enable transcription as well as DNA repair (70, 71). For instance, H2AX with phosphorylated serine-139 residue, i.e., γH2AX, at a DSB locus recruits DSB repair enzymes to the damage site, promoting repair as well as transduction of DDR signals (72). Histone modifications become significantly altered with age (3, 4). Here, we discuss each type of histone modification and briefly describe the roles of chromatin remodeling complexes and histone variants in the DDR and aging in mammalian systems (Table 2).

Table 2 Histone PTMs, enzymes regulating histone PTMs, and their ties to the DDR and age-related diseases

Histone acetylation

Histone acetylation can occur on lysine residues of H2A, H2B, H3, and H4. Acetylation disrupts the interaction between the histones and DNA, loosening chromatin structure, and activating transcription of local genes. The processes of histone acetylation and deacetylation are catalyzed by enzymes, known as the histone acetyltransferases (HATs) and histone deacetylases (HDACs), respectively. Histone acetylation also plays an important role in DDR (73, 74). In response to DNA damage, depending on the specific type and amount of DNA damage, hyperacetylation or hypoacetylation of lysine residues of histones can occur locally, allowing repair proteins to gain access to the DNA. After DNA repair, the histones are restored to their original PTM state (73, 74). The HAT TIP60 acetylates H4K16, facilitating HR repair (75). HDAC1 and HDAC2 play important roles in DSB repair by deacetylating H3K56ac and H4K16ac (76, 77). H4K16ac blocks 53BP1 DNA binding, which promotes HR-mediated repair of DSBs (75). Deacetylation of H4K16ac by HDAC1 and HDAC2 promotes nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ) of DSBs (76). In accordance, HDAC inhibitors block NHEJ of telomeric ends (78). Therefore, acetylation/deacetylation dynamics dictate DSB repair pathway choice.

SIRT6 is an NAD+-dependent H3K9 HDAC, which, among its other enzymatic activities, is linked to longevity in mammals (79, 80). Genetic depletion of SIRT6 leads to telomere dysfunction and premature cellular senescence (81, 82). SIRT6 interacts with the NF-κB RELA subunit and deacetylates H3K9 at NF-κB target gene promoters, dampening NF-κB signaling and attenuating cellular SASP (83). SIRT6 also deacetylates H3K56 found at DSB sites, along with HDAC1 and HDAC2, to promote chromatin restoration and genome stability (84). Moreover, species-specific variants of SIRT6 are responsible for more efficient DSB repair in long-lived species (85, 86).

A comparison of human brain samples among young and old subjects and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients revealed important differences in H4K16ac (87). In old brain samples, H4K16ac is increased; however, in AD patients, there is a global decrease of H4K16ac. Specifically, there is a loss of H4K16ac in regulatory regions of the genes specifically expressed in neurons, and a conserved pattern of transcriptional changes among different AD patients. These transcriptional changes are related to myeloid differentiation, cell death, and WNT and RAS signaling, suggesting the existence of an AD-specific transcriptional program (87). Expression of the transcriptional corepressor REST increases with age in neuronal populations of the human brain but decreases in AD, which suggests a protective role for this complex. REST deacetylates H3K9ac. Thus H3K9ac levels are globally downregulated in normal aging neurons, but increased in AD patients, in whom it has been shown that there is a derepression of genes that promote AD pathology (88). Collectively, these studies clearly demonstrate that histone acetylation/deacetylation plays a key role in preserving genome stability and epigenetic homeostasis in aging and age-related diseases.

Histone methylation

Histone lysine methylation regulates transcription through effector molecules known as readers, which specifically recognize methylated sites. Generally, methylation at H3K4 and H3K36 marks (denoted as H3K4me and H3K36me) is positively correlated with active transcription, whereas H3K9me, H3K27me, and H4K20me are associated with silenced chromatin states (89). Mono-, di-, and trimethylation can occur via activity of histone lysine methyltransferases (KMTs), referred to as writers, and histone lysine demethylases (KDMs), which are known as erasers (89). Near DSB sites, in general, there is a depletion of the activating marks H3K4me2/3, and a gain of the repressive marks H3K9me2/3, H3K27me3, and H4K20me3 (90). However, the presence of H3K36me3, a mark found in the gene bodies of actively transcribed genes, appears to be necessary for DNA repair as well (90). With aging, there is generally a loss of repressive marks and a gain of activating marks, perhaps contributing to decreased DNA repair and increased transcriptional dysregulation (3–6).

H3K4. H3K4me1, H3K4me2, and H3K4me3 are markers for enhancers, gene 5′ ends, and active promoters, respectively. Overall, at sites of DNA damage, there is a reduction of H3K4me2/3 mediated by KDMs. The bromodomain protein ZMYND8 is an important DDR factor that recruits the NuRD (nucleosome remodeling and histone deacetylation) complex to damaged DNA sites. Demethylation of H3K4me3 by KDM5A is required for ZMYND8-NuRD binding to damaged DNA sites, where the latter represses transcription and promotes DNA repair (91). KDM5B is required for efficient DSB repair through recruitment of Ku70 and BRCA1, which are essential components of NHEJ and HR, respectively (92). KDM1A, also known as LSD1, interacts with the E3 ubiquitin ligase RNF168 and is recruited to DSBs, where it promotes H3K4me2 demethylation and ubiquitination of H2A/H2AX, thereby facilitating 53BP1 recruitment (93). A comparison of young and old murine hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) showed that aged HSCs exhibit broader H3K4me3 peaks across HSC identity and self-renewal genes (the latter allow stem cells to divide by maintaining their stemness) (94). Therefore, these changes in H3K4me3 accompanied by changes in DNA methylation reinforce a relationship between diminished differentiation and HSC age (94). In senescent cells, there are genome-wide alterations in H3K4me3 domains referred as “mesas” (95). H3K4me3 mesas form part of the chromatin reorganization observed in cells of Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (95), a disease of accelerated aging comprehensively reviewed in ref. 10 and ref. 96.

H3K36. H3K36me3 is a mark enriched on the gene bodies of actively transcribed genes. H3K36me3 modulates transcriptional fidelity by regulating RNA polymerase II elongation and preventing cryptic transcription (97, 98). H3K36me3 mark is also implicated in mRNA splicing, as exons are preferentially marked with H3K36me3 compared with intronic sequences (99). In DNA mismatch repair (MMR), H3K36me3 helps to recruit the mismatch recognition protein hMutSα (hMSH2-hMSH6) to sites of nucleotide mismatches through direct interactions with the hMSH6 PWWP domain (100, 101). Depletion of SETD2, the main H3K36me3 trimethyltransferase, impedes HR repair of DSBs in transcriptionally active chromatin (102–104). Overexpression of KDM4, an H3K36me3 demethylase, disrupts MMR (105). In addition, SIRT6 mono-ADP ribosylates the H3K36me2 demethylase KDM2A, leading to increased H3K36me2 levels and recruitment of NHEJ proteins to DSBs (86). Decreased H3K36me3 has been found in brain tissue of aged senescence-accelerated mouse prone 8 (SAMP8) mice compared with wild-type controls (106). Loss-of-function mutations in the H3K36 histone methyltransferase NSD1 accelerate the Horvath epigenetic clock (107).

H3K27. H3K27me3 is associated with facultative heterochromatin and transcriptionally silenced chromatin regions. Polycomb group (PcG) proteins function as transcriptional repressors that associate into two distinct classes of multimeric complexes, termed Polycomb repressive complex 1 (PRC1) and PRC2. Polycomb group members are recruited by poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) to DNA lesions along with the NuRD deacetylase complex (108). Depletion of EZH2, an H3K27me2/3 methyltransferase and a part of the PRC2 complex, decreases DSB repair efficiency and increases radiation sensitivity (109). During aging, EZH2 levels decline in islet β cells, which coincides with loss of H3K27me3 at the INK4a/ARF locus, and increased expression of p16INK4a and p19ARF, limiting β cell regeneration in aged mice (110). Moreover, in replicative senescence and oncogene-induced senescence, there are large-scale domains of H3K27me3-depleted “canyons” mainly at genes and enhancers, which correlate with upregulation of key senescence genes (95).

H3K27me controls the gene expression dynamics that occur during osteogenic, adipogenic, and chondrogenic differentiation of multipotent mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) (111). Osteoporosis is an age-related degenerative bone disease mediated at least in part by impaired osteogenic differentiation of bone marrow–derived MSCs. EZH2 expression is significantly increased in MSCs from osteoporotic mice (112). Therefore, inhibiting the histone methyltransferase EZH2 derepresses WNT signaling and improves osteogenic differentiation (112). In addition, overexpression of the anti-aging protein Klotho in early postnatal myogenesis downregulates the H3K27 demethylase KDM6B/JMJD3, thereby increasing H3K27me levels and suppressing WNT signaling, which delays muscle differentiation and increases muscle stem cells (MuSCs) needed for mammalian skeletal muscle regeneration (113). In addition, increased HOX9 expression in MuSCs from aged mice, which results from a gain in activating marks, causes the induction of developmental pathways that further inhibit MuSC function in aged muscle (114). H327me3 along with other histone marks clearly plays an important role in genomic and epigenome stability. However, the beneficial or detrimental role of this epigenetic mark greatly depends on the context.

H3K9. H3K9me2/3 marks are associated with gene repression and constitutive heterochromatin. Restoration of H3K9 methylation following DNA repair is an important part of the DDR. For instance, a complex containing KAP-1, HP1, and the H3K9 di- and trimethyltransferase SUV39H1/KMT1A is rapidly loaded onto the chromatin at DSBs, thereby allowing transient formation of repressive chromatin (115). Domains of H3K9me3 are critical for TIP60 acetyltransferase activation, which acetylates ataxia telangiectasia–mutated (ATM) kinase and histone H4. Cells lacking SUV39H1 show defective activation of TIP60 and ATM, decreased DSB repair, and increased radiosensitivity (115). Similarly, the macrohistone variant macroH2A1 and H3K9 di- and trimethyltransferase PRDM2/KMT8A promote an ATM-dependent chromatin recondensation at DSBs (116). Chromatin expansion occurs independently from ATM signaling and instead involves PARP-induced chromatin remodeling, which promotes the recruitment of the H3K9 di- and tri-demethylases KDM4B/JMJD2B and KDM4D/JMJD2D to sites of DNA damage, thereby allowing efficient DSB repair (117, 118).

Besides its role in DDR, H3K9 methylation plays a key role in aging and cellular senescence. SUV39H1 levels decrease in cells exposed to ionizing radiation (119), diminishing H3K9me2/3 levels, and leading to de-heterochromatinization of satellite regions and induction of senescence markers (119). These results were confirmed in a model of replicative senescence in human lung fibroblasts (120). SUV39H1 has also been found to decrease with aging in both human and mouse HSCs. Its decrease leads to a reduction in HSC capacity to generate B lymphocytes, which decline with aging (121). Re-expression of SUV39H1 improves the capacity of HSCs from elderly individuals to generate B cells (121). In oncogene-induced senescence, there is proteasomal degradation of the H3K9 mono- and dimethyltransferases G9a and GLP, mediated by the activation of APC/CCdh1 ubiquitin ligase. G9a and GLP depletion causes a global decrease in H3K9 dimethylation at promoters of IL-6 and IL-8 and other SASP-related genes, thus inducing increased transcription of these factors (122). G9a and H3K9me1/2 levels have also been found to be downregulated in a rat model of age-related hearing loss (123). In addition, depletion of the H3K9 di- and trimethyltransferase SETDB1/KMT1E attenuates H3K9me2/3 levels and augments TLR4-mediated NF-κB recruitment to the proximal promoter region of IL-6, thereby inducing its transcription (124). Along the same lines, macrophage-specific SETDB1-knockout mice exhibit higher serum IL-6 in response to LPS challenge and are more susceptible to endotoxin shock than wild-type mice (124). Finally, the H3K9me3 demethylase KDM4 is upregulated in oncogenic, replicative, and genotoxicity-induced senescence (125). Notably, removal of KDM4, either genetically or using an inhibitor, rescued H3K9me3 levels and abrogated SASP expression (125). Collectively, these studies illustrate the importance of preserving H3K9 methylation levels to assure an efficient DDR and to prevent a proinflammatory SASP.

H4K20. H4K20me3 is a mark of silenced heterochromatic regions (126). SET8/PR-Set7 is the sole H4K20 monomethyltransferase. It is transiently recruited to sites of DNA damage through its interaction with proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA), thereby facilitating 53BP1 recruitment (127). Deletion of H4K20 di- and trimethyltransferases SUV4-20H1 and SUV4-20H2, in hematopoietic cells alters chromatin structure and increases chromosomal aberrations in B cells (128). Activated TGF-β signaling in response to oxidative stress suppresses SUV4-20H via microRNA-29 activity (129). SUV4-20H suppression reduces H4K20me3 levels, which compromises DDR and genome maintenance, contributing to cardiac aging in vivo (129).

Histone variants

The H2A variants H2AX, H2AZ, and macroH2A, along with H3 variant H3.3 promote genome stability by participating in DDR pathways, as recently reviewed in ref. 130. Defects in H2A variant function in humans have been shown to lead to diseases including cancer as well as aging. Phosphorylation of H2AX on serine-139, known as γH2AX, in response to DSBs, is a well-known marker of DNA damage recognition, repair, and resolution or initiation of cellular fates in response to DNA damage. H2AX-null mice are smaller than their WT littermates and are more sensitive to Iionizing radiation (131). MacroH2A1 is required by KDM5A, and H3K4 demethylase, to recognize DNA lesion sites (132). MacroH2A accumulates in human fibroblasts undergoing replicative senescence and in tissues of aged mice and primates (133). Conversely, in cellular senescence macroH2A1 is removed from SASP genes, contributing to the activation of proinflammatory cytokine production (134). Removal of macroH2A1 from SASP genes is mediated by activation of ATM in response to endoplasmic reticulum stress (134). H3.3 is enriched in transcriptionally active chromatin regions and is increased in various tissues of aged mice (135). H2AZ increases during aging, and it has been found to be reduced during active learning in aged mice (136).

Chromatin remodelers

The reorganization of chromatin architecture is mediated by ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes such as the switch/sucrose non-fermentable (SWI/SNF) complex. The SWI/SNF complex is recruited to γH2AX foci and required for efficient recruitment of NHEJ proteins (137). In addition, the two catalytic ATPase subunits of the SWI/SNF complex, BRM and BRG1, are implicated in the maintenance of telomere structure and function (138).

Histone modification in progeria models

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS) is a premature aging disorder caused by a point mutation in the LMNA gene, one of the major architectural elements of the mammalian cell nucleus, leading to the production of a mutant form of lamin A called progerin. Progerin sequesters replication and repair factors, leading to DNA replication defects, which are a prominent source of DSBs (139). In addition, DSB repair is impaired by a delay in recruitment of DNA repair proteins (140). Other progeroid syndromes, like Werner syndrome, Bloom syndrome, and Cockayne syndrome, are more directly linked to genome instability through mutation of DNA repair genes, including Werner syndrome helicase (WRN).

Interestingly, cells from patients with HGPS resemble chromatin defects characteristic of physiological aging, such as loss of heterochromatin, loss of repressive marks, downregulation of the heterochromatin protein HP1, and increased transcription of pericentromeric satellite III repeats (141). Similarly, in WRN-deficient MSCs there is a reduction of the heterochromatin-associated inner nuclear membrane (INM) proteins, as well as downregulation of the constitutive heterochromatin mark H3K9me3 (142). Moreover, loss of several components of the NuRD complex and a reduction in its catalytic HDAC1 occur in both premature and normal aging (141). Taken together, these results suggest that perturbed DNA repair is a cause of further loss of epigenetic homeostasis. Conversely, Pegoraro and colleagues have proposed that epigenetic changes may lead to genomic instability based on the observation that silencing of individual NuRD subunits recapitulates chromatin defects associated with aging that precede DNA damage accumulation (141).