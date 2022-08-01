Cellular senescence: a key therapeutic target in aging and diseases

Due to the therapeutic potential of reducing the SnC burden to extend healthspan and delay the onset of age-related diseases, there is growing interest in developing senotherapeutics that incorporate multidisciplinary technologies from diverse fields such as biology, chemistry, nanotechnology, and immunology (82–85). Both intracellular senescence-associated pathways and extracellular membrane proteins upregulated on the surface of SnCs, termed the senescent surfaceome (86, 87), can be exploited for therapeutic as well as diagnostic purposes (Figure 2). Current senotherapeutic strategies targeting SnCs include conventional senotherapeutics, prodrugs, protein degraders, nanocarriers, and immunotherapies.

Figure 2 Current strategies to target senescent cells.

Senolytics. SnCs upregulate distinct antiapoptotic pathways (SCAPs) for survival, which can serve as molecular targets for pharmacological interventions to promote senolysis. Several SCAPs and their key proteins have been identified as senolytic targets for drug development. The feasibility of targeting SnCs was first demonstrated using the senolytic combination of dasatinib plus quercetin (D+Q) (88). Subsequently, many other senolytics have been reported, including inhibitors of the antiapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins (e.g., navitoclax/ABT-263, ABT-737), HSP90 inhibitors, USP7 inhibitors, p53 modulators (e.g., inhibitors of FOXO4-p53 or MDM2-p53 interactions), Na+/K+-ATPase inhibitors (e.g., cardiac glycosides), and others (84, 85). In addition, certain natural products, such as fisetin, piperlongumine, and curcumin, also have been identified as senolytics, though their exact mechanisms of action are unclear (84, 85). To date, the two most studied senolytics are D+Q and fisetin, both of which have entered different clinical trials for treatment of age-related diseases (Table 1).

Table 1 Clinical trials using senolytics

Senomorphics. Compounds that reduce the detrimental effects of the SASP or suppress senescence without inducing SnC death are termed senomorphics, also known as senostatics. Most senomorphics act by interfering with transcriptional regulators of the SASP, such as inhibitors of ATM, p38 MAPK, JAK/STAT, and the NF-κB and mTOR pathways (84, 85). One possible limitation of senomorphics is that they likely require continuous administration, as opposed to senolytics, which require only intermittent administration because of their hit-and-run mechanism (89). Notably, depending on cell types and treatment concentrations, some compounds have been shown to exhibit both senolytic and senomorphic effects. For instance, procyanidin C1, a polyphenolic flavonoid isolated from grape seed extract, is senomorphic at low concentrations but senolytic at higher concentrations (90).

Senoreverters. Although cellular senescence is generally thought to be an irreversible cell fate, recent studies suggest that senescence in certain cell types is a dynamic process that can be reverted to allow SnCs to reenter the cell cycle (91, 92). For example, the suppression of NF-κB and mTOR signaling and inhibition of 3-phosphoinositide–dependent protein kinase 1 (PDK1) in senescent human dermal fibroblasts removed senescence hallmarks, and converted the cells from a senescent to a quiescent state, resulting in restored skin regeneration capacity (93). Also, a specific six-factor gene cocktail reversed cellular senescence of senescent and centenarian fibroblasts and reprogrammed them into pluripotent stem cells (94). Thus senoreverters may provide a third therapeutic approach to target SnCs (Figure 2) (95). However, there is also evidence that therapy-induced SnCs can escape the senescence state and acquire stemness features as well as more aggressive tumor growth potential through activated Wnt signaling (96). Given that cellular senescence is a protective mechanism that suppresses tumorigenesis and metastasis (97), testing the safety of senoreverters will be extremely important.

Galactose-based prodrugs. A common characteristic of SnCs is increased lysosomal SA-β-gal activity, which hydrolyzes the β-glycosidic bond formed between a galactose and its organic moiety. This enzymatic activity can be exploited to design galactose-based prodrugs by covalently attaching galactose or acetyl galactose groups to a cytotoxic molecule. The fused galactoside prodrugs are processed preferentially in SnCs after cellular uptake, resulting in the release of active cytotoxic drugs and selective killing of SnCs. The feasibility of this strategy has been demonstrated by several galactose-based prodrugs, notably SSK1, prodrug A (JHB75B), and Nav-Gal (98–100). Interestingly, the cytotoxic moieties of these prodrugs are all chemotherapeutic reagents, such as gemcitabine (98), duocarmycin (99), and 5-fluorouracil and navitoclax (100), respectively. In theory, this prodrug strategy increases the selective killing of SnCs over non-senescent normal and proliferative cells. For example, Nav-Gal has reduced platelet toxicity in comparison with the parent drug navitoclax (100).

Proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC). Proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs) are an innovative technology to induce degradation of a protein of interest (POI) (101). PROTACs are heterobifunctional molecules composed of three elements: a ligand that binds to a target POI, an E3 ligase recruiting ligand, and a flexible linker between the two ligands. Thus, a PROTAC can form a stable ternary complex with a POI and E3 ligase (102), resulting in subsequent ubiquitination and proteasomal degradation of the POI. PROTACs have several advantages, such as increased potency, higher selectivity, prolonged activity, and reduced toxicity, which make them an attractive strategy for developing senotherapeutics (103). Several PROTAC-based senolytics have already been developed. For instance, PZ15227 was generated by tethering of the senolytic drug navitoclax (ABT-263) to a cereblon (CRBN) E3 ligand that is expressed minimally in normal platelets (104). PZ15227 showed increased efficacy and potency compared with navitoclax in clearing SnCs while causing less cytotoxicity to platelets than navitoclax (104). Another example is the attachment of the BET inhibitor OTX015 to the E3 ligase binder pomalidomide to create a novel bifunctional PROTAC, ARV825, that acts as a BET family protein degrader (105). ARV825 promoted BRD4 degradation and displayed robust senolytic activity in SnCs even at nanomolar concentrations and was able to eliminate SnCs in mouse models (105). Predictably, other SCAP targets also can be exploited to develop more PROTAC senotherapeutics. However, PROTACs usually have a higher molecular weight than traditional small molecules, and therefore they may have less optimal pharmacokinetic properties and may not be suitable for oral delivery. Another caveat to be considered in cytotoxicity studies of bivalent PROTACs is that they may exhibit reduced degradation at high concentrations, a phenomenon referred to as the hook effect (101, 102). It is also worth mentioning that resistance to PROTAC effects may arise if mutations in the POI or the core components of E3 ligase complexes occur (106, 107).

Nanocarriers. Owing to its modifiable physiochemical properties, nanotechnology allows controlled delivery and release of various payloads to targeted cells, making it an enabling technology for detection, diagnosis, and drug delivery in cancer treatment. Many nanomaterials, particularly nanoparticles (NPs), have been tailor-made as nanocarriers to target SnCs for senescence detection and therapeutic interventions (108). The large surface area of NPs can be covalently modified with different functionalities such as peptides, antibodies, or nucleic acids. Additionally, the characteristic SA-β-gal can be used to produce NPs conjugated with galacto-oligosaccharides for preferential delivery into SnCs. For example, doxorubicin and navitoclax were encapsulated in NPs as payloads to generate senolytic nanoparticles GalNP(dox) and GalNP(nav) (109). After cellular uptake via endocytosis, fusion with lysosomal vesicles, and hydrolysis of the galacto-oligosaccharide coat by SA-β-gal, these NPs released their free cytotoxic cargoes to selectively kill SnCs while sparing normal healthy cells (109). Modification with β-galactose groups on self-assembling peptides was also reported to allow their selective cellular uptake by SnCs followed by specific SA-β-gal cleavage, resulting in an enzyme-instructed self-assembly process that forms intracellular nanofibers and hydrogels, eventually triggering SnC death by activating their apoptotic pathways (110). Another layer of specific delivery of NPs to SnCs can be achieved by combining lactose encapsulation with the senescent surfaceome. For example, the senomorphic drug rapamycin was loaded in lactose-wrapped calcium carbonate NPs that were additionally conjugated with a monoclonal antibody against CD9, overexpressed on some SnCs (111). Upon intracellular drug delivery in old human dermal fibroblasts, the dual-functional CD9-Lac/CaCO 3 /Rapa NPs exhibited high uptake by SnCs via surface recognition and anti-senescence effects (111). Molecularly imprinted nanopolymers (nanoMIPs) (112–114) were also generated to target SnCs based on β 2 -microglobulin (B2M) epitope, another senescent surfaceome protein (115). B2M nanoMIPs loaded with dasatinib demonstrated selective killing of SnCs over proliferating cells and improved potency over dasatinib alone, minimizing the off-target toxicity of dasatinib (116). Other kinds of NPs have also been reported, including molybdenum disulfide nanoparticles (117), zinc oxide nanoparticles (118), and quercetin surface-functionalized magnetite Fe 3 O 4 nanoparticles (119). However, they were not functionalized to preferentially target SnCs.

Immunotherapy based on the senescent cell surfaceome. The immune system plays an important role in clearing SnCs. Under physiological conditions, SnCs can stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses by secreting SASP factors or elevating particular surface antigens in order to recruit immune cells, such as T cells, macrophages, NK cells, and neutrophils, for their clearance (120–122). However, aging of the immune system, termed immunosenescence, results in declined immunosurveillance. SnCs also may develop immune suppression programs that enable them to resist immune clearance. These may be attributable in part to SnC accumulation in tissues and associated tissue dysfunctions. Therefore, immunotherapy based on stimulating the ability of immune cells to target SnCs represents an alternative senotherapeutic strategy. Such immunotherapies usually take advantage of senescent surfaceome proteins composed of antigens and receptors preferentially upregulated on the surface membrane of SnCs, including B2M, urokinase-type plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR), dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4), glycoprotein nonmetastatic melanoma protein B (GPNMB), CD9 receptor, NOTCH receptors, and others (86, 87). Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are an anticancer therapy involving the genetic re-engineering of T cells to produce an artificial receptor antigen that helps them recognize and destroy targeted cancer cells. In a recent study, CAR T cells were redirected to recognize the senescent surfaceome protein uPAR to preferentially eradicate SnCs in different in vitro and in vivo models of senescence (123). It is possible that CAR NK cells or CAR macrophages could be developed in a similar manner to enhance cytotoxic activity against SnCs. Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), also known as antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity, is another type of immunotherapy in which antibodies are used to guide immune cells toward cytotoxic clearance of target cells. A DPP4-based ADCC approach was developed by labeling of DPP4-bearing SnCs with an anti-DPP4 antibody to guide NK cells to selectively clear the DPP4-positive SnCs (124). Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies attached to cytotoxic drugs that have been successfully used for the treatment of many cancers. The first senolytic ADC was designed by conjugation of a B2M IgG1 monoclonal antibody with duocarmycin, an irreversible DNA alkylating agent (125). This B2M-duocarmycin ADC recognized and bound to the extracellular epitope B2M on the surface of SnCs. After internalization via endolysosomal trafficking, it can be cleaved by cathepsin B to release duocarmycin, causing selective cell death of SnCs (125). Senolytic vaccination could be another option for senolytic immunotherapy and requires only one or a few treatments. For instance, immunization of progeroid mice with a senolytic GPNMB vaccine developed using GPNMB-derived peptides resulted in reduced GPNMB-positive SnCs, improved pathological phenotypes associated with aging, and extended lifespan (126). Neutralizing antibodies can also be used to target specific SASP components (e.g., IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-8) of SnCs or block their upstream surface receptors for senescence suppression. Some antibodies have been approved for treatment of immune disorders, for example, the anti–IL-6 antibody siltuximab (127); tocilizumab, targeting the IL-6 receptor (128); and the anti–IL-1β antibody canakinumab (129). However, their effects in the context of senescence are yet to be determined.