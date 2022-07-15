Connecting aging biology and inflammation in the omics era

Progress has been made in understanding the complex relationship between aging and acute and chronic inflammation mostly due to the expansion of tools available to measure and quantify immune function and biomarkers. In vivo characterization of inflammation in humans has been particularly useful in revealing the nuances of biological responses to different stimuli (95). The emerging picture is that inflammation is orchestrated by a large number of cell types and mediators and takes on a wide range of forms to best address the specific challenge (96). Inflammation covers a wide spectrum of biological manifestations that are dictated by the inflammatory stimulus, the stage in the immune response, and a variety of person-specific host factors. The challenge is using biomarkers to distinguish between different nuances of inflammation and to determine how responses change with aging so as to pinpoint more precise therapeutic avenues that effectively reduce the burden of age-related disease.

Efforts to characterize inflammation in humans have relied on one or a few inflammatory proteins, with IL-6, TNF-α, and CRP being the most widely used (5). The blood and tissue level of these proteins increases with age (97) and, to varying degrees, has been associated with adverse age-related outcomes, including physical frailty (98), cardiovascular disease (7, 99), dementia (100), and mortality (101). It is now understood that these proteins represent only a component of inflammaging (102). Because of the complexity and pleiotropic nature of inflammatory signaling cascades, and the dynamic expression of inflammatory proteins following immune stressors, measuring only a single or a small number of inflammatory proteins increases the likelihood that contradictory results will be obtained from otherwise comparable studies. Multi-omics and multiplexing technology have provided investigators with necessary tools to characterize inflammation with a higher degree of resolution.

Multiplex platforms that assess an array of inflammatory indicators are increasingly used to characterize the multidimensional nature of inflammation. By pairing measures from multiple platforms, including transcripts, epigenetic modulators, proteins, and metabolites, with supervised or unsupervised dimension reduction approaches, investigators are beginning to make inferences about distinct components of the inflammatory network in different pathological settings using circulating biomarkers. For example, with a panel of 19 proteins measured in the blood of older adults enrolled in a community-based study, Morrisette-Thomas and colleagues used a principal component analysis to identify two distinct components of immune signaling, both of which were associated with current and future chronic age-related disease: (a) a component characterized by simultaneous coexpression of pro- and antiinflammatory proteins that showed a strong positive correlation with age (top proteins include sTNF-R1, sTNR-R2, IL-6, and TNF-α) and (b) a component characterized by an innate immune response that was not correlated with age (top proteins include MCP, IL-12, IL-8, and MIP) (103). Similar studies have also observed the separation of inflammation into three components (102, 104). With advances in multiplexing, investigators can now measure hundreds of immune proteins and transcripts in various matrices (105, 106). A recent analysis that used bulk RNA sequencing at ten time points in 17 tissues across the mouse lifespan found that genes linked to immune response pathways were among the most differentially expressed with age across organ systems. Two clusters of immune response genes, which included immunoglobulin J chain, β 2 -microglobulin, and complement C1q A chain (C1QA), were upregulated well before other gene clusters during the transition from middle to late life. Changes in the expression of these immune gene networks were proposed to originate from the infiltration of T and B cells into a diverse set of organ systems, most prominently in white adipose tissue (107).

Several studies have characterized changes in multiple biomarkers following an initial immune challenge. An early study that examined the transcriptional expression response to bacterial endotoxin revealed that different functional networks emerge during the response time course (108). For example, some proinflammatory cytokines (TNF-α and IL-1β) and chemokines (CCL2 and CCL10) showed the strongest expression at 2 to 4 hours, whereas the peak expression of antiinflammatory markers occurred at the 4- to 6-hour mark. A downregulation of transcriptional modules linked to mitochondrial bioenergetics and protein synthesis was also noted, highlighting the breadth of biological changes that coincidentally occur with inflammation. The study of temporal dynamics of the inflammatory response to a challenge may uncover a proinflammatory diathesis prior to the development of full-fledged inflammaging.

Single-cell RNA sequencing studies have revealed complex patterns of common and organ-specific immune cell changes with aging in mice and humans (109–111). In particular, leukocytes in advanced age acquire a proinflammatory profile (IL-1β, CD14, TNFRSF12A) and show decreased expression of antiinflammatory markers (e.g., CD9, CD88) (110). Additionally, monocytes and effector memory CD4+ T cells become more abundant, whereas plasmacytoid dendritic cells, naive CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells decline with aging (111–113). An age-related increase in GZMK+ CD8+ T cells, i.e., a clonal, exhausted-like, granzyme K–expressing T cell, was recently identified as a prominent feature of inflammaging that contributes to increased inflammatory cytokines by promoting the SASP (112).

Developing immune age scores is an essential step to defining inflammaging and its relationship with adverse health outcomes. A recent study of adults used proteins, transcripts, and immune cell counting to construct an immune age (IMM-AGE) score that explained a significant portion of the interindividual cytokine response variability (114). The authors suggested that the biological age of the immune system is a primary determinant of overall inflammatory signaling. The IMM-AGE score was a stronger predictor of mortality than a DNA methylation clock in the same cohort. An inflammatory age score derived from levels of 73 inflammatory plasma and CSF proteins was used to study the relationship between age-related inflammation and dementia risk (115). Proteins involved in the response to cytokine stimulus (e.g., TNFSF14) and chemotaxis (e.g., CCL3, CXCL9) were ranked highest in the inflammatory age score, which accounted for approximately 40% of the variance in chronological age. A higher inflammatory age score was associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) dementia diagnosis, AD pathology, and lower cognition, indicating that a well-designed immune age score may have diagnostic and prognostic utility.

Genetics has long been considered one potential determinant of inflammatory aging that operates independent of exogenous factors such as infection and environmental exposures. For example, one large-scale GWAS found a median heritability of 37% for a broad set of immune cell types and immune traits, with some phenotypes showing heritability as high as 96% (116, 117). The heritability for many serum cytokines/chemokines ranges from 50% to 90% in healthy twins between 8 and 82 years of age, with IL-6 and IL-12p40 levels being especially driven by genetics. However, monozygotic twins show age-related divergence of inflammatory biomarker levels, suggesting that the nonheritable influence on inflammation increases with time (118). Like basal cytokine levels, the stimulus-induced cytokine production in response to bacterial, fungal, viral, or a nonmicrobial challenge can also be highly influenced by genetic variation. However, the degree to which genetics contributes to cytokine responses varies considerably according to the inflammatory stimulus, suggesting a genetic influence on trigger-specific responses (119–121). For example, the proportion of variance in TNF-α levels explained by genome-wide SNP data was more than 70% after ex vivo stimulation with fungi and more than 50% after ex vivo stimulation with LPS. While genetic factors explained little of the variation seen in TNF-α levels after stimulation with bacteria, such as E. coli, a large proportion of variation in IL-6 and IL-22 levels after challenge with bacterial stimuli was determined by genetics (119). Thus, while some aspects of inflammaging are likely driven by genotype, there is also evidence for the role of gene-environment interactions.

The application of multi-omics technology and the emergence of systems immunology has improved our understanding of inflammation and its interaction with the aging process. Many questions remain unsolved; perhaps the most important is how to identify and validate biomarkers for distinct inflammation subtypes (e.g., acute vs. chronic vs. tissue remodeling) and how to specify aspects of inflammation that can be selectively targeted to prevent age-related diseases.

New proteomic technologies for studying biomarker signatures. Proteomic technologies, including mass spectrometry–based proteomics, aptamer-based arrays (SomaLogic), and proximity extension assay technology (Olink), are now available for the large-scale quantification and validation of thousands of proteins in human biological fluids or tissues (122–127). Although the advances in aptamer and proximity extension assay technology have significantly expanded access to large-scale proteomics, there remain certain limitations to these approaches, including platform-specific measurement variation, incomplete target validation, a bias toward measurement of secreted proteins, and a limited breadth of protein measurement (128). A full characterization of protein variability also remains a major technical challenge, since the approximately 20,300 human coding genes can produce hundreds of thousands of protein variants through alternative splicing and posttranslational modification (PTM) (129, 130). Though many of these proteins and proteoforms are likely relevant mediators of inflammation, most are not quantified by current large-scale proteomic approaches. Emerging mass spectrometry–based workflows with new computational pipelines as well as recently developed PTM analyses are starting to address this knowledge gap (131, 132). A recent landmark study introduced the Blood Proteoform Atlas, a reference map of proteoforms in 21 cell types in human blood and bone marrow (133). This platform has uncovered that proteoforms have higher cell type specificity than protein-level measurements, laying the groundwork for possible dissection of the different arms of the inflammatory response. By leveraging the specificity of the top-down proteoform with the robustness of bottom-up proteomic approaches (134), a new generation of biomarker signatures will likely emerge that permit accurate profiling and quantification of complex biological phenomena such as aging and inflammaging.